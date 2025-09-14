ISRAELHAMASWAR. Will the United States and Israel replace UNIFIL? Israel has a plan for a 5-7 kilometer buffer zone.

Al-Binaa Daily reports: “The Israeli army will not withdraw from southern Lebanon and will establish a buffer zone along the entire strip, 5 to 7 kilometers deep, and will continue its military operations in any area of ​​Lebanon and its field expansion in the south. It will expand its attacks against Hezbollah targets in the south, in the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs at any time, with full American support.”

The news is apparently confirmed by the IDF spokesman’s entry into the southern Lebanon area for two consecutive days. He reportedly traveled as far as Kafr Kila. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam: “I condemn the provocative attack carried out by the Israeli ‘army’ spokesman on Lebanese soil.”

Another source, reported by the Arab channel MTV, says that Parliament Vice-President Elias Bou Saab stated: “We will tell Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French envoy to Lebanon, that many conferences in the past were not translated due to the failure to pass reform laws, but today we will ask for guarantees regarding the translation of financial conferences. We will also discuss with Le Drian the need to implement the Taif Agreement, from the exclusivity of weapons in the Senate to the electoral law and administrative decentralization.”

Morgan Ortagus will initially participate in a meeting of the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee on September 21. According to diplomatic sources: “A new and substantial US aid package is planned for the Lebanese army, with the aim of completing the procedures necessary for the implementation of its plan. The American perspective calls for coordination between Lebanon and Israel, from army to army and from political commissar to political commissar, even if normalization does not occur according to the American scenario. Some officials have been advised of a 16-month US scenario for Lebanon, and that the roles of UNIFIL and the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee will gradually and simultaneously end. The scenario also envisages that UNSCOL, the office of the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon, could organize communications between Lebanon and Israel.”

The United States will effectively replace the leadership of the ceasefire committee. Michael Leeney will leave after about two weeks, and a US Army colonel will assume his post according to routine procedure.

Meanwhile, sources familiar with the atmosphere surrounding the Naqoura meeting, which took place on September 5, said that Chew saw meetings between UNIFIL forces and the US and Lebanese command. President Aoun said: “Israel’s position indicates a preliminary willingness to calm down in exchange for the completion of security activities, and this is contingent on the level of actual implementation on the ground.”

Arab diplomatic sources said: “Friday’s ministerial session was greeted with a warm welcome and satisfaction by Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi envoy, Prince Yazed bin Farhan, will visit Lebanon soon.”

Sources close to Hezbollah, commenting on the Naqoura meeting: “The party (Hezbollah, ed.) had previously collaborated with the army south of the river, committing to honor the agreement, and the army had previously announced that it had completed 85% of the work in that area. The party will complete its cooperation with the plan presented by the Lebanese army.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

