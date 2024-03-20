ISRAELHAMASWAR. While an agreement is being sought on the prisoners, Rafah is bombed. IDF: the “Heharim” Brigade is born and will operate on the border between Syria and Lebanon

At the last minute and after a heated debate, the Canadian Parliament decided to postpone the vote in favor of recognizing the Palestinian state. The proposed resolution was put forward by the left-leaning New Democratic Party, whose support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is essential to the stability of his government, but whose members recently expressed dissatisfaction with what they call “his failure to do enough to protect civilians in Gaza.”

However, the Canadian Parliament approved a resolution on the Palestinian issue. The House of Representatives calls on the government to: immediate ceasefire, release all hostages and Hamas to lay down its arms; halt further authorizations and transfers of arms exports to Israel to ensure compliance with the Canadian arms export regime and increase efforts to stop the illicit arms trade, including with Hamas; ensure continued funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency to meet urgent humanitarian needs, participate in the UN’s internal investigations and independent review, and ensure the implementation of necessary long-term management reforms and relief measures responsibility; support the prosecution of all crimes and violations of international law committed in the region; support the work of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court; call for unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza; ensure that Canadians stranded in Gaza can reach safety in Canada and expand access to the temporary resident visa program.

And again: “Apply sanctions against extremist settlers and maintain sanctions against Hamas leaders; reaffirm that the settlements are illegal under international law and that settlements and settler violence represent serious obstacles to a negotiated two-state solution, and support an end to the decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territories; work with international partners to actively pursue the goal of comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, including towards the creation of a State of Palestine as part of a negotiated two-state solution, and support Canada’s position that Israel has the right to exist in peace and security with its neighbors.”

US President Jake Sullivan’s National Security Advisor reiterated that the Rafah operation would be a mistake, Biden and Netanyahu agreed that Israel will send a delegation to Washington to discuss the Rafah operation. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Blinken will visit Egypt and Saudi Arabia to discuss issues related to Gaza.

However, the Wall Street Journal wrote in an article that: Israel will cut off 16% of Gaza, creating a “buffer” or “dark zone”.

According to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights: “the extent of the current Israeli restrictions on aid to the Gaza Strip may amount to a method of warfare and constitutes a war crime.”

Meanwhile, images of the battles in the Gaza tunnels have appeared in the social sphere. Defined as a “shooter” due to the difficulty of Israel and Hamas in managing the situation in the tunnels.

According to Haaretz, Israel has launched a propaganda campaign to misrepresent the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) by operating hundreds of fake social media accounts, of which at least 600 have been detailed . Ben Gvir calls for settlers to attack Al-Aqsa Mosque in the last ten days of Ramadan.

The Axios newspaper reports: “Israel” and Hamas have started negotiating the details of the agreement. According to Axios, citing informed sources, Israel and Hamas are negotiating the details of a possible agreement for the first time in months. Netanyahu also appears to have excluded Gantz from the prisoner exchange negotiations. Israeli media has revealed that bad relations between government Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and war cabinet member Benny Gantz have reached an unprecedented stage and are at their worst since the beginning. of the war in Gaza. In the meantime, photos have appeared online of the weapons distributed to settlers in the West Bank: 100,000 rifles for the resistance against the Palestinians.

The U.S. Bureau of Maritime Warning has issued an advisory urging U.S. commercial vessels to turn off their AIS transponders while transiting the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean, Somali waters, Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf. With the expectation that they will not be intercepted. Meanwhile the Houthis have claimed responsibility for the missile attack on an American ship in the Red Sea and missiles against the city of Eilat.

The Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Yahya Sare’e in a press conference said: “The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out an operation against the American ship (Mado) in the Red Sea with a series of naval missiles. The missile forces also launched a series of winged missiles against Israeli targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area (Arabic name for Eilat ed.)

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas front updated at 6.00pm on March 19th.

South Lebanon. The Israeli military has spotted a Hezbollah observer in adjacent Lebanese territory and launched an airstrike against his position. In response, the Islamic resistance in Lebanon ordered Israeli soldiers to be targeted at the “Barkat Risha” site and its surroundings with missiles. The Islamic resistance in Lebanon also claims attack against Israeli soldiers inside the Malikiyah site with missiles. The IDF announced the creation of a new brigade: the “HeHarim” brigade will begin activity on the northern border.

As part of the operational response to the situation on the northern border and in accordance with the assessment of the situation, the “Heharim” (The Mountains) Brigade has been established, which will operate on the border between Syria and Lebanon. The brigade will operate under the 210th Division and defend the Mount Hermon and Mount Dov sectors in place of the 810th Hermon Brigade. Colonel Liron Appleman was named brigade commander.

Following the joint efforts of various IDF bodies and an analysis of the operational needs of the IDF during the war, the “Heharim” Brigade will begin its activity in the coming weeks. The brigade will specialize in combat in difficult terrain and warfare in mountainous areas, including Mount Hermon and Mount Dov.

Commander of the 210th Division BG Zion Ratzon: “The establishment of the brigade will provide a high-quality operational response and allow the preparation of both defensive and offensive measures in a variety of scenarios that correspond to the terrain and the enemy in the region, on both fronts simultaneously: Lebanon and Syria”.

Northern Israel. Hezbollah has claimed attacks against the Israeli military site “Branit” with missiles. The IDF reported that: “Throughout the day, numerous launches were identified crossing Lebanon towards different areas of Israeli territory. IDF artillery hit the sources of the fire. Furthermore, a suspicious air target crossed from Lebanon to Israeli territory in the Yiftach area of northern Israel and was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.”

As a result of the launches, two IDF soldiers suffered minor and moderate injuries. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families were notified.

Furthermore, recently, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Meiss El Jabal and Al-Adisa. Further Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure was hit in the Naqoura and Kfarkela areas.

Central Gaza. Claim of the Al-Quds Brigades: “rocket bombing of groups of Israeli soldiers west of the Netzarim corridor. Israeli planes bombed a car in Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip: 5 dead.

In southern Gaza, the killing of “number three” on the Hamas list during the ongoing IDF operation in the Gaza Strip has been confirmed. This is the deputy commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Clashes continue in the area of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. One post reports: “You can hear shots and the noise of drones circulating 24 hours a day in the sky above the enclave.” The Mujahideen Brigades claim that there were clashes with IDF men near the Al-Shifa hospital, west of Gaza city. Deaths are reported on both sides. IDf said that the commander in the forward operations room of the “401st Brigade”, First Sergeant Sebastian Evan, died in battle in the battles of the Shifa Complex. Hezbollah: Our mujahideen targeted a Zionist military force in the vicinity of Tall al-Tihat with rocket weapons and artillery shells.

Jerusalem: 54 Zionist settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of Israeli forces.

West Bank: injured near the Beit Fajjar intersection, south of Bethlehem after an attack by the Islamic Resistance; two others wounded in a shooting attack near Gush Etzion, near Hebron. Armed clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas militants broke out on the night of March 18 and at dawn on March 19 following a campaign of incursions launched by Israeli forces in many areas of the West Bank. Many arrests.

According to Arab sources, a large-scale attack by military aircraft occurred in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Five targets were hit and buildings were destroyed. There are victims. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry states: “the violent bombing of Rafah by the Zionist occupation is a dangerous indicator of the expansion of its crimes.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

