ISRAELHAMASWAR. West Bank: Settlers continue to annex the area, including the Christian town of Taybeh. Israel will remain in Syria.

According to the New York Times: “Trump administration officials fear that Netanyahu could derail the ceasefire in Gaza and reignite a full-scale war. Multiple sources have said there is concern within the administration that this could happen and that Vice President Pence and envoys Witkoff and Kushner are working to prevent it. President Trump is also said to believe that the incident in the southern Gaza Strip, in which two IDF soldiers died, was committed by militias loyal to Israel, and that Hamas leaders are interested in continuing to implement the agreement.”

US Vice President Vance landed at Ben Gurion Airport yesterday and met with Kushner and Witkoff at the airport, after which he will visit the US Ceasefire Command Center, known as CMCC.

Also according to the New York Times: “Countries that agreed to send troops to the peacekeeping mission in Gaza under Trump’s plan are expressing reservations about sending soldiers at this time, fearing they will have to fight Hamas “for the sake of Israel,” since the organization has not yet been disarmed and remains heavily armed in large areas. Diplomats and informed sources say progress in establishing the force has been minimal due to uncertainty about its tasks, and therefore they are not yet ready to send troops. Representatives of some of the countries involved have said they are unwilling to deploy their soldiers to Gaza’s urban centers because of the dangers posed by Hamas’s underground tunnels.”

Former Mossad agent Avner Avraham claims that Israel will stage false flag attacks to disrupt the ceasefire in Gaza and that the ultimate goal is ethnic cleansing, regardless of any agreement. Avner Avraham also served in the Israel Defense Forces’ “Nahal” Brigade.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated: “Hamas will be destroyed.” Netanyahu also stated: “We will remain in the areas we entered after the fall of Assad in Syria and will seek to establish relations and agreements with the new Syrian regime with the aim of demilitarizing southwestern Syria.”

According to a former senior Israeli intelligence official: “A new and far more lethal conflict is looming between Israel and Iran, while Tehran is learning from past clashes and rapidly improving its missile capabilities.” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it is fully prepared to deepen strategic cooperation with the Yemeni armed forces in the fight against global arrogance and international Zionism.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met with the Russian President’s envoy regarding the Syrian issue.

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Mousavi said: “We are aware of the ceasefire rules and have no intention of intervening at this time; however, next time our actions will be completely different from the past.”

According to Israeli media, “Iran is working on restoring the nuclear testing facility that Israel attacked in Parchin and is moving the complex underground.” Satellite images show this.

Aid trucks passed through the Nitzana crossing on October 21st, headed for Gaza. Israel has reduced the number of trucks entering the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces have begun construction work in the Gaza Strip – The Yellow Line. Concrete blocks erected in Gaza by Israel to demarcate the “Yellow Line.”

Israeli forces have withdrawn to this line under the ceasefire agreement. An Israeli declares civilians a “threat” and opens fire when they cross this line. Gaza government press office: “Since the beginning of the ceasefire, only 986 trucks of humanitarian aid have entered Gaza, compared to the 6,600 promised by Monday, October 20, 2025, under the agreement.” Only 15% of the expected aid has arrived. Palestinian sources: “Israeli forces arrest three fishermen after shooting at them from the sea in Gaza City.”

US troops joined Israeli forces for a tour along the Gaza border.

In northern Gaza, IDF vehicles fired on Gaza City east: “A Palestinian was hit by IDF fire in Bani Suhaila town, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Al-Qassam Brigades commander Yahya Al-Mabhouh “Abu Al-Abed,” commander of the elite company in eastern Jabalia camp, was killed in yesterday’s attack on a cafe in the Zaway area from, in the central Gaza Strip, by a group of Israeli soldiers.

The independent investigative media Drop Site News reports that US authorities have discovered the true cause of the explosion in Rafah, which killed two Israeli soldiers. Netanyahu had used this incident to justify cutting off all aid to Gaza and resuming air strikes.

According to Drop Site News, the explosion was actually caused by an IDF bulldozer that hit ammunition left by Israeli soldiers, and not by a Hamas attack, as the occupying entity initially claimed. The bombings caused at least 44 Palestinian civilian casualties. Following this discovery, the Israeli Prime Minister suspended attacks and reopened the crossings.

On October 21, an Israeli soldier was seriously injured in an operational incident inside the Gaza Strip. An explosive device exploded in the Khan Yunis area, located in Israeli-controlled territory behind the Yellow Line. The army is verifying whether the device was planted recently and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The situation in the West Bank is worsening. “Israeli forces raided the Al-Sharfa area in Dura, south of Hebron,” local sources said. News sources reported that settlers have seized 70,000 square meters of Palestinian land in Nablus. The report states that settlers continue to violate and annex the West Bank. A group of settlers calling themselves “Hill Girls” is stealing Palestinian olive harvests in Nahalin, west of Bethlehem.

Videos have been posted on their TikTok accounts. Israeli settlers attack the Christian village of Taybeh in the occupied West Bank, blocking its entrances and preventing residents from entering or leaving the city. Israeli settlers raid Nablus, West Bank. Israeli soldiers raid the Qadima neighborhood in central Nablus, West Bank.

Israeli special forces infiltrated the Old City of Nablus—photographed in plainclothes—conducting an undercover operation this morning, October 21.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/