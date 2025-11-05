ISRAELHAMASWAR. USA: UN force in Gaza for two years. Israel: Yes to the release of 200 Hamas fighters imprisoned in Gaza in exchange for all the bodies of Israeli prisoners

The US administration has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on the creation of an international security force in the Gaza Strip for a two-year period. According to the document obtained by Axios, the force will have a mandate to govern the region until the end of 2027.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is on an official visit to Israel where she will meet with Netanyahu. According to US President Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu is not being treated fairly, referring to his ongoing corruption trial: “We will help him.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, responding to a question about whether Turkish troops will be present in Gaza, said: “Various negotiations and work are underway to establish a Stability Force. This is an issue to which countries attach great importance: the creation of a force whose legitimacy is determined by a decision of the United Nations Security Council and which has specific functions. The countries we are talking to state the following: they will decide on the deployment of troops based on the content of this definition. What will its functions and powers be? The decision will be made primarily based on this.

“Regarding Turkey, our President also expressed this; he was one of the four leaders who signed the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, which shows that we are ready to commit ourselves to peace. We are ready for any sacrifice. But it is important that the established framework is one we will also support. Diplomatic contacts are ongoing.

“Hamas is ready to hand over control to the Palestinian Committee,” Fidan explained. “Talks are underway regarding the deployment of the International Stabilization Force (ISF) to Gaza. Countries will decide whether to send troops based on their “definition” of the task.” The ISF is a proposed multinational security force for Gaza, presented as part of Trump’s peace plan.

On November 3, a meeting of foreign ministers from seven countries was held in Istanbul to review the situation in Gaza. The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

Al Jazeera’s Bird’s Eye Investigative Unit, based on high-resolution aerial photography, video analysis, and on-the-ground testimonies, has highlighted a recurring pattern of attacks targeting unarmed people, including children and women, in areas where military conflict is not ongoing. According to the Qatari broadcaster, the snipers are believed to hold dual citizenship in Western countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, South Africa, and Italy.

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister has said that the Yellow Line will be the new border between Israel and the Gaza Strip. If this plan is implemented, parts of the Gaza Strip, including the city of Rafah, will come under Israeli control. Finance Minister Bazael Smotrich: “I call on Netanyahu to reject any foolish idea of ​​allowing Hamas fighters besieged by our army in the Rafah area to leave.” And Netanyahu promises to “eliminate” Ansar Allah. He says they may seem “small” but pose a “significant threat.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed in recent days that their teams are ready to work on recovering the bodies of Israeli prisoners within the Yellow Line simultaneously and in all locations, as part of the closure of this file. The Al-Qassam Brigades request that mediators and the International Committee of the Red Cross provide and prepare the necessary equipment and teams to work on recovering all the bodies simultaneously.

“On November 3, in order not to hinder the body delivery operations, we offered to hand over three samples of several unidentified bodies, but Israel refused to accept them and demanded to receive the bodies for examination. We handed them over to block Israel’s claims,” ​​the al-Qassam sources said.

According to Israeli media, the Israeli government agreed to allow Hamas and the Red Cross to enter the Yellow Line area to search for the bodies of the prisoners. A total of four bodies were returned to Israel, one soldier and three civilians. They were found in one of the tunnels south of the Gaza Strip.

Hackers from Handala, an Iranian cyber group, have revealed the names of Israeli military and intelligence officials that had remained classified until now. “Today it’s their turn; tomorrow it could be you. Justice always finds its way, even in the darkness.” Reads the message accompanying the publication.

And now a look at the military scenarios. According to sources close to the Islamic resistance, Israel, in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates and the military government of Sudan, is using the Sudanese port to circumvent Ansar Allah’s blockade of the Red Sea. This port has become the main route for the transfer of goods destined for Israel, while the Sudanese people suffer from famine and economic collapse. According to a pro-Iranian source: “The Mossad presence in South Sudan, based on Ben-Gurion’s peripheral doctrine, began 56 years ago with the dispatch of the first Mossad agent in 1969, named David Uziel, to assist the Christian separatist rebel group in South Sudan. This is the same Israeli separatist policy against all countries in the region, especially Iran, by activating and fully supporting ethnic separatist terrorist groups in Iran and the region.

Ansar Allah responded to Netanyahu: “We are fully prepared to respond with practical options that will be burdensome for Israel. Mohammed Al-Farrah, member of the Ansar Allah political bureau:

“This group is fully prepared to respond with practical options that will turn every hostile step into a political, economic, and strategic cost for Israel. Israel’s threats against Yemen are nothing more than a cover to justify aggressive policies that history will not erase. We are aware of Israel’s goals of imposing a single power in the region and subjugating all those who oppose their aggression.”

According to Yemeni sources in Sana’a, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s remarks to Ansar Allah in Yemen were “an exposed game that reflects the similarity of service between Israel and Riyadh, to worry the Yemeni arena and reduce pressure on the Saudi regime to respect previously agreed peace treaties.”

According to Iraqi media, Israeli media are reporting that the Israeli army and Mossad are preparing for possible action against Iraq. This demonstrates Israel’s ongoing attempts to justify interference and destabilization in neighboring countries.

In Syria, the IDF fired into the air to disperse locals who had come out to chase away Israeli soldiers who had infiltrated the outskirts of the village of Sayda Al-Hanout, in the Quneitra countryside, Syria.

The Israeli army killed four Lebanese and wounded several others on the night of November 3 in Kafr Rumman, southern Lebanon. A car was directly targeted, killing all passengers. Nearby civilians were also injured.

Anti-Hezbollah sources in Lebanon reported, citing American sources, that the United States and Arab countries promised Lebanon $16 billion in compensation if the country completely disarms Hezbollah.

On November 4, another attack was reported in Lebanon, resulting in one fatality. The IDF also blew up a house in Khiyak or Mays al-Jabal. Finally, an Israeli drone targeted a car in Kafrdebyan.

In the West Bank, attacks on Palestinian farms continue, looting the olive harvest. Palestinian farmers have been expelled from the settlement of Sinjel, located north of Ramallah. A statement from the Nablus Battalion announced: “Askar Company is facing the invading enemy forces on multiple fronts.” The IDF destroyed Palestinian homes during the assault on the town of Tamoun, south of Tubas.

The IDF arrested six youths after besieging a house in the town. IDF forces had deployed military reinforcements from Atouf Gate, following the infiltration of special forces into the town and the siege of two homes. IDF bulldozers attacked and destroyed homes in the town of Tamoun, south of Tubas.

Israeli bulldozers continue to demolish the remains of Palestinian homes in the Tel al-Za’tar area, northern Gaza Strip, areas under full Israeli control. The Gaza Health Ministry: “The Israeli army left explosive toys to attract children: when they approach to play with them, they explode in their faces.” This report has not been confirmed.

The Israelis are testing new weapons in Gaza. The explosions resembled small nuclear blasts, wiping out entire sections of the devastated city.

According to Israeli media, the Israelis will allow Hamas members to leave the Yellow Line, but without weapons. Israel is considering allowing 200 Hamas fighters to leave its controlled area in Gaza in exchange for the return of all the bodies of prisoners. Elements of the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Red Cross continue to search for the bodies of Israeli prisoners in the Shujaiyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

According to the Walla website: “This morning, Israeli army engineering forces destroyed tunnels in the northern Gaza Strip and in the Khan Yunis and Rafah areas.” This afternoon, demolitions were carried out east of Khan Yunis.

