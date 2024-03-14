ISRAELHAMASWAR. USA: terrorism alarm grows after 7 October. Many arrests in the West Bank. Houthis: we will also attack in Ramadan

FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress: “I believe the level of terrorism we face now is different than before October 7th. We now see a broad range of foreign terrorist organizations calling for harm to the United States, and we are very concerned about the possibility that individual threats could be influenced by calls for violence in the Middle East.”

In reality, the threats from the various terrorist groups close to the al Qaeda and Daesh galaxy against the United States have been ongoing for many years and have intensified since October 7th. The request of all well-known and lesser-known groups is to attack Israelis and the citizens of countries that collaborate with Israel in every part of the world.

A detachment of US Navy ships sailed from Fort Eustis to Virginia for Gaza, consisting of: LSV-6 James A. Loux, Wilson Warf, LCU-2026 Matamoros, LCU-2030 Monterrey it is learned from US sources that they will build a pier to receive humanitarian supplies by sea. The Pentagon said: “US warships headed to the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday to establish a sea pier that will allow the transfer of aid to the Gaza Strip. The aircraft carrier Gerald Ford will return to the area. Between 600 and 1,500 American soldiers will be in the Gaza Strip to protect the pier structure.”

China again calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and says it is a “top priority”. China has called for “to stop killing civilians” in Gaza, underlining that an “immediate” ceasefire in the Strip is a “top priority for the international community”.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has announced that he will “demand answers” from the Israeli government following a BBC report showing IDF soldiers beating and humiliating medical staff at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. Cameron called the report “very disturbing.”

The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell, said the famine in Gaza is being used as a weapon of war, describing it as a crisis. It is not a natural disaster, it is not a flood or an earthquake, it is caused by man.

Still on the subject of crisis according to a report from the Financial Times: “The European Union is preparing to provide Egypt with around 8 billion euros in aid in a context of serious damage to its economy, including the impact of the Houthi fighting on the passage of ships in the Suez Canal”. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to arrive in Cairo on Sunday together with the prime ministers of Greece, Italy and Belgium to announce the European commitment.

The famine alarm is also being raised from Iran: the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has confirmed that the continuation of the genocide in Gaza and the crimes in the West Bank, in addition to the war of starvation practiced by the Israeli enemy, raise the alarm for a unprecedented catastrophe in this century.

In Israel, Israeli Army Reserve Colonel Kobi Marom says: “We must prepare for a serious war in the north.” The fear of an expansion of the conflict is increasingly present in the words of the Israeli military. In response, the Lebanese Foreign Minister orders a complaint to be filed against Israel for targeting civilians.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Minister Abdullah Bou Habib has instructed the relevant departments of the ministry to file a complaint against Israel for targeting civilians in remote areas of the southern border.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that: “The world will witness a huge number of deaths from hunger in the coming days”. The statements were also confirmed by the commissioner general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, who described the statistics relating to children killed by Zionist enemy forces in Gaza as “shocking”.

The situation in the Red Sea is increasingly tense. “The ball is in the court of the countries of the coalition of aggression against Yemen. If they want peace, we are her people. If they try to escape and waste time, we, by the power of God, will defeat them and purify every inch of the happy land of Yemen from the contamination of every invader and occupier.” We read it on Ansarallah’s telegram channels.

And we read again: “Our military operations will increase during the month of Ramadan. In the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea, in the Gulf of Aden and in Bab al-Mandab, until the aggression ceases and the siege on Gaza ends will be removed, no matter what sacrifices it will cost us. Any country or party that stands between us and Palestine will face seek God’s help.”

“We do not intentionally harm the crews of ships belonging to enemy countries, which is why we invite them to return and warn them not to cross, after which we direct warning attacks and are also careful to gradually target areas far from their presence. America’s and Britain’s insistence on the continuation of the genocide in Gaza, the starvation of its population and the aggression against Yemen are what have led to this dangerous escalation.”

“America and Britain have no choice but to stop the crimes of genocide in Gaza and allow the entry of food, medicine and fuel to the besieged residents. We will cease our operations immediately and unconditionally.”

The Greek Defense Ministry said a Greek warship intercepted two UAVs launched by the Houthis from Yemen in the Red Sea. US Central Command says a short-range ballistic missile was launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen towards the USS Labone warship in the Red Sea and landed near the ship.

According to former US NAVY intelligence officer William Scott Ritter, Washington has failed in its battle against the Yemenis in Red and Arab Bahrain.

On the afternoon of March 13 in Hodeidah, an American-British attack against the international airport with 3 raids.

On the morning of March 13, Hamas denied the Al Arabiya article of March 12 in which it was stated that Hamas had joined the US initiative for the ceasefire in Gaza and the gradual return of the displaced: “We have not received any offer international support for a prolonged ceasefire in Gaza and for the gradual return of displaced people. No delegation from the movement went to Cairo to discuss details in this regard.”

And now a look at each other between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli attack on the Al-Hosh junction on the road between Tire and Naqoura with a drone kills one of the leaders of Hamas, of al Qassam: Hadi Ali Mohammed Mustafa. There were also two injured. Hamas confirmed the news.

A video released by Israeli forces documents an Israeli sniper shooting five young men in the village of Al-Jib, northwest of Jerusalem, killing two and wounding three. Clashes subsequently broke out between young men and Israeli army forces in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem.

Attack on a tunnel checkpoint in Bethlehem: one Palestinian and two Israeli soldiers were injured. The attack was carried out by a young Palestinian who was injured after carrying out the stabbing attack which injured two Israeli soldiers. Other sources report that there were more than one attackers.

On March 13th there was an Israeli bombing of Tal al-Hawa in Gaza City resulting in five deaths.

In central Gaza, an American citizen was injured following Israel’s bombing of her home in Deir al-Balah. There would be other people under the rubble in the center of the Gaza Strip.

There are still clashes in southern Gaza, Israeli bombings and responses from the al Qassam forces in Khan Yunis.

But the most tense situation is in the West Bank. Israeli forces storm Jenin and its camp, there are clashes and destruction of infrastructure. The Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigade claim: “we are engaged in armed clashes with enemy forces who are attacking the camp with heavy projectiles and explosive devices”.

Incidents also between settlers and Palestinians. Settlers attack shepherds in the Jordan Valley and destroy 50 trees south of Nablus. Shepherds hit in Khirbet Al Farisiya, in the north of the Jordan Valley. Israeli soldiers arrest students in Tubas and storm the Nablus camp. Israeli forces storm the Jabal Abu Rumman area in Hebron city.

Air strikes recorded in Rafah 4 dead in a UNRWA aid distribution center.

The IDF says it struck two Syrian army targets in southern Syria this morning, where Hezbollah members were operating. The IDF said in a statement that it “holds the Syrian regime responsible for all actions that occur on its territory and does not tolerate any attempted action that could lead to the strengthening of Hezbollah on the Syrian front.”

The rare attack occurred after the IDF gathered “precise intelligence pointing to specific infrastructure,” the military said.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

