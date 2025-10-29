ISRAELHAMASWAR. US green light for expansion of Israeli control over the Gaza Strip. West Bank: 2,000 housing units for Israelis to be built on 26 hectares

The US military released a behind-the-scenes video of the rapid construction of the ceasefire coordination headquarters in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel. According to Channel 13, an Israeli official stated: “The United States has given the green light for the expansion of Israeli control over the Gaza Strip.”

Tensions between Israel and Hamas have risen in the police station: “The remains handed over yesterday by Hamas do not belong to an Israeli prisoner.” Immediately afterward, the Israeli broadcasting authority stated: “Israel decides to halt Hamas camp visits with the Red Cross in the areas under its control in Gaza.”

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Hamas is violating the ceasefire.” Talks have been held with Defense Ministry leaders to address the violations.

In the early afternoon of October 28, search teams reached a tunnel believed to contain the body of an Israeli prisoner after more than ten days of search operations.

And Israeli media also report that the Israeli government has estimates that Iran has transferred weapons to Hezbollah through Iraq and Syria.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem, in an official statement, contradicted the Israeli Prime Minister and said: “We are committed to respecting the ceasefire agreement and the handover of the bodies of Israeli prisoners. Netanyahu is attempting to violate the ceasefire agreement with flimsy excuses. Hamas is making ongoing efforts on the ground to return the bodies, and excavation operations are currently underway in several locations inside the Gaza Strip. Israel does not like the agreement to proceed as planned, so it is resorting to obstacles. Israel’s violation of the agreement is due to Netanyahu’s biased considerations regarding the cohesion of his governing coalition. The Netanyahu government threatens our people in the Gaza Strip and wants to implement its plan to destroy the Strip and displace its population. We are committed to respecting what was agreed upon, and at the heart of this commitment is the handover of the remaining bodies, and we are working around the clock to achieve this goal.” There are major difficulties in the search for the bodies caused by Israel, and Hamas is trying to overcome these difficulties.

And now a look at the military scenario. In Lebanon, in the late afternoon of October 27, an Israeli attack on a sawmill in the Bayad area led to the death of two brothers.

The Beit Lahia Municipality is working on extending water pipelines to strengthen the resilience of families who have returned to the town of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hamas reaches a tunnel in the town of Hamad, north of Khan Yunis, believed to contain the remains of Israeli soldier Amiram Cooper. On October 28, in the early afternoon, a statement released by the Al-Qassam Brigades stated: “As part of the Al-Aqsa Storm Deal prisoner exchange agreement, the Martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades handed over the body of one of Israel’s prisoners, found recently along the route of one of the tunnels in the Gaza Strip at 8:00 PM Gaza time.”

IDF artillery is shelling Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, coinciding with low-level flights of Zionist warplanes over the city. According to Israeli media, an IDF soldier was shot dead east of Rafah, and the IDF is targeting the area with airstrikes.

A Palestinian cell of three fighters was killed following an IDF siege and armed clash in the town of Kafr Qud, in the Jenin district. The area was bombed by airstrikes, and their bodies were taken by Israel.

The Resistance Committees in Palestine wrote regarding the occupation of the West Bank: “Smotrich’s decisions and the Netanyahu government’s approval of the construction of approximately 2,000 housing units and the confiscation of 26,000 dunams in the West Bank are a declaration of war on Palestinian existence in the West Bank and Jerusalem and a continuation of the war of ethnic cleansing and extermination to which our people are subjected. The decisions taken by the Zionist government and by […] Smotrich reveal the true face of Israel […] and reflect Israel’s racist ambitions and plans of all Israel’s leaders.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz: “Any attempt by terrorist organizations to rebuild their infrastructure in the West Bank will be met with a harsh response. I have given instructions to the army to take all necessary measures to eliminate terrorist threats in the West Bank. Our forces will remain present in the terrorist camps of Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur al-Shams to prevent attacks. Anyone who aids, shelters, or assists terrorists will be treated according to the Jenin camps model.”

The Committee of Families of Political Prisoners in the West Bank lamented: “We strongly condemn the arrest of journalist and activist Jad Al-Qaddoumi by security forces while he was at his workplace in Ramallah. This arrest constitutes a direct threat to freedom of expression and must be categorically rejected by all free people, human rights organizations, and media institutions. We demand the immediate release of Al-Qaddoumi, an end to arbitrary arrests, and the release of all political prisoners.

The IDF has begun installing a new gate at the entrance to the town of Beit Awa, southwest of Hebron in the West Bank. Israeli forces officially notified residents this afternoon of the immediate evacuation of those near the Al-Omari Mosque in Khallet Al-Sawha, and the Al-Taher building in the white circle. The area will be used as barracks.

