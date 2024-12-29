ISRAELHAMASWAR. US-British attacks on Yemen halt, Houthis attack aircraft carrier

On December 24, the Houthis told Israel to evacuate the Tel Aviv area. The Hamas-affiliated social sphere wrote: “We have transmitted a direct report to the Home Front that Yemen had warned Israel hours before the time of the need to “evacuate Tel Aviv”. Around 01:00 on December 24, the missile from Yemen arrived in Israeli airspace closed to Ben Gurion. According to Israeli authorities, the missile was intercepted and 20 people were injured.

An American fighter jet was shot down over the Red Sea on December 22 in an apparent “friendly fire” incident, the US military said. Both crews of the US Navy F/A-18 Hornet ejected safely, with one suffering minor injuries, according to Central Command.

The incident occurred after the United States carried out a series of strikes on Sanaa and Al-Hudaydah provinces on December 21, Yemeni forces in response launched eight cruise missiles and 17 suicide drones at the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) aircraft carrier and other US warships in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command reported following the strike that it also hit several Houthi drones and an anti-ship cruise missile in the Red Sea and precisely following this response to the Yemeni attack: “The guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, part of the USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group, fired by mistake and hit the F/A-18, which was taking off from the USS Harry S Truman,” the statement read.

It is unclear whether the downed plane was involved in the operation in Yemen, but it is known that “US Air Force and Navy assets, including F/A-18s” are being used in the strikes. Earlier, the Central Command said that the strikes against targets in Sanaa were aimed at “disrupting and degrading Houthi operations, such as attacks on US Navy warships and merchant ships in the southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden.”

According to General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, this strike disrupted the US-British coalition’s air operations in Yemen. General Saree detailed the operation: “Most of the enemy fighter jets left Yemeni airspace to defend the aircraft carrier. The aircraft carrier retreated to the northern Red Sea after the Yemeni army’s attack.”

The Houthis were quick to point to the failure of US forces to carry out a new attack on Yemen as an indication of the new difficulties facing aircraft aboard the Truman.

According to Middle Eastern military analysts debating the effectiveness of the US-British strikes against Houthi positions, the images confirm damage suffered by the aircraft carrier seen retreating towards the Saudi coast, at the southern tip of Bab al-Mandab.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

