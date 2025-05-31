ISRAELHAMASWAR. US backs away from attack on Iranian facilities. Truce for 60 days. South Lebanon and Gaza under bombs and artillery fire

According to Channel 12, “Trump has ordered an end to coordination with Israel for a joint attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.”

According to Haaretz: “The growing criticism of the Israeli army’s conduct in the Gaza Strip could cost Israel sanctions from the European Union, but from the Netanyahu government’s point of view, the logical response is the creation of more settlements.”

Israel has received Witkoff’s proposal, which includes a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and the release of 10 hostages, Ynet reports. Israel has accepted Witkoff’s new proposal to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 29. Hamas and Israel have agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, Al Arabiya reports. According to the broadcaster’s sources, Witkoff has already been informed that the warring parties have approved the draft agreement he proposed.

The Times of Israel has published the alleged plan of special envoy Witkoff for a ceasefire in Gaza. The document proposes to establish a 60-day truce, as well as the exchange of hostages and prisoners. The agreement also provides for the redeployment of Israeli forces inside the Gaza Strip and the provision of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. The United States, Egypt and Qatar are to act as guarantors of the ceasefire. The White House has stated that Israel has already accepted the proposals, but there is still no clarity regarding Hamas.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said: “The settlements in the West Bank will be strengthened and sanctions and threats will not hinder us.” Construction of the 22 planned settlements will therefore continue.

Spain and Slovenia are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the imposition of sanctions on Israel. “The recognition of a Palestinian state was not simply a moral duty, but a political necessity,” said Emmanuel Macron, President of France, at SLD 2025. “Europeans must strengthen their collective position against Israel if there is no response commensurate with the humanitarian situation that is unfolding in the coming hours and days,” Macron said.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 2:00 p.m. on May 30. The Houthi Leader: “The Israeli enemy seeks to Judaize Al-Aqsa and the resilience of the Palestinians has prevented the implementation of Zionist plans.” On May 30, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on Ben Gurion Airport on May 29.

From Lebanon, Hezbollah agreed to hand over several facilities to the Lebanese Army. Contrary to the agreements made by UNIFIL, Hezbollah complained that it published information on the sites.

Israeli forces withdrew from the site in the town of Blida at dawn, after an IDF bulldozer uprooted the Lebanese road adjacent to the border and the paved area around Bir Shuaib, 50 meters deep inside Lebanese territory. Israeli airstrikes in the Borghouz Valley, in southern Lebanon. One attack targeted the town of Tebna. Attacks in Wadi Qatrani in Borghouz likely damaged some assets, due to the resulting fire.

Other attacks were recorded between Salhani, near Ramiah, Rayhan, Baisarieh and Kfarkila. New attack in the Yatar Forest. Israeli warplanes attack the Bekaa Valley. Series of Israeli air strikes targeted the town of Bnaafoul, near Houmeen, in the northern districts of Al-Zahrani/Sidon. Two dead and one wounded.

The IDF issued a statement, claiming responsibility for the strikes and identifying the one in Bnaafoul as an attack on a weapons depot. The other strikes targeted infrastructure and a rocket launcher. The IDF says it has identified Hezbollah reconstruction assets and attacked them.

According to Israeli sources and interpolated with satellite imagery: In the northern Gaza Strip: The Israeli army is advancing from the east and west of Jabalia refugee camp. The encircled town of Beit Hanoun is not accessible.

North of Khan Yunis: The Israeli army is advancing towards the Kissufim axis after taking full control of the town of Al-Qarara.

East of Khan Yunis: The Israeli army is advancing in Abasan, near the European Hospital, and is taking full control of the town of Khuza’a.

South of Khan Yunis: The Israeli army is advancing towards Khan Yunis through the village of Qizan al-Najjar.

According to developments, the attack on Khan Yunis is being launched from the north, east and south, allowing residents to evacuate westwards, towards Al-Mawasi.

A major security incident in the Gaza Strip occurred yesterday evening in the Gaza Strip.

Settlers in the streets northwest of Ramallah attacked a vehicle depot at the entrance to the village of Umm Safa.

