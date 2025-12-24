ISRAELHAMASWAR. United States – Israel – UAE ready to contain Houthis on sea routes. Ansar Allah signs prisoner exchange agreement with Saudi Arabia

Satellite imagery has revealed a rapidly growing network of military, logistics, and intelligence bases established by the UAE along strategic corridors stretching from the Socotra archipelago in the Indian Ocean to the coasts of Somalia and Yemen. This complex military infrastructure effectively serves as Abu Dhabi’s “control ring” on one of the world’s busiest and most sensitive sea routes, connecting the Arabian Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and the Red Sea. Since Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel and the outbreak of the Gaza war, the pace of construction and equipment at these bases has accelerated significantly, making them a cornerstone of the region’s geopolitical reconfiguration.

In this new security structure, the United Arab Emirates is not the only player. Its strategic allies, particularly Israel and the United States, have played a decisive role in the network’s design, construction, and technical support.

This report reveals a vast network of Emirati military and intelligence bases throughout the region, a network that serves as a control loop over the region’s vital arteries. It also examines the direct involvement of the Zionist regime and the United States in shaping this security architecture, as well as its impact on the post-Al-Aqsa Storm landscape and the containment of Ansarallah.

Satellite data confirms the emergence of joint US-Israeli-Emirati bases at key sites: Mayun Island: 1.8 km runway, Israeli radar, Patriot systems. Zuqar Island: joint operations hub integrated with CENTCOM. Socotra: control of the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Shabwah: UAV training, oil resources, and foreign mercenaries. Shipping costs (ranging from $80,000 to $200,000) are channeled through UAE accounts.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that a prisoner exchange agreement has been reached between Yemen and the Saudi-led coalition. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesman for the Ansar Allah movement and chief negotiator for the Sanaa government, announced in a brief statement that a prisoner exchange agreement has been reached with the Saudi and other Yemeni parties, mediated by Oman. The agreement includes the release of thousands of Yemeni, Saudi, and Sudanese prisoners.

Saudi-aligned al-Dara’ al-Watan forces have been deployed along the al-Abr corridor to the border with Oman, tasked by Riyadh with protecting the Yemen-Oman border. In this context, the forces announced they had taken control of the Abr-Wadiah road, clearing several bombs planted along the route.

Saudi-backed military forces have launched operations against the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in eastern Yemen, with the first step being to block access to border crossings. The next phases of this campaign could involve asserting control over al-Ghaydah, the capital of al-Mahra province, or advancing into cities such as al-Qatn, Shibam, and Sayun in the Hadramaut Valley, located in the northern Hadramaut province.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

