ISRAELHAMASWAR. United States, Israel, and UAE use Yemeni islands to monitor Houthis and Iran

Israel, according to pro-Houthi sources, has installed radar and early warning systems with the support of the United Arab Emirates and local mercenaries on Zuqar Island in the Red Sea. Facilities on this island include a camp for Emirati forces, a training center for Tariq Saleh’s forces and Southern Transitional Council militants, as well as a 185-meter-long pier, an advanced naval radar, an air defense system, and a helicopter landing pad.

This Yemeni island, under the control of the Aden/UAE government, has recently been used as a forward monitoring base against the Houthis, issuing early warnings to monitor missile and drone launches from Yemen against Israel or Israeli-affiliated vessels. The island also has a 2.1-kilometer runway that will likely accommodate deliveries of military cargo planes, large transport aircraft, and even Israeli aircraft. Israel’s use of this island is highly dangerous and could be a launching point for Israeli drones for operations deep inside Yemen.

This hypothesis is reinforced by a second article—again from sources close to the Axis of the Resistance—claiming that Israeli radar near Yemen is used to monitor attacks from Sanaa. “An international report claims that the United Arab Emirates has established a new base in the region and equipped it with advanced technical equipment to monitor attacks by Sanaa forces against ‘Israel.'”

The Middle East Eye website recently reported that “the United Arab Emirates is building strategic bases in Yemen and Somalia, while strengthening its deep security relationship with Israel to expand its maritime influence.”

He added that “the UAE has deployed an Israeli-made ELM-2084 radar in Bosaso, Somalia, to monitor Yemeni attacks on Israel and shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf.”

He explained that “the Israeli radar deployed by the UAE is used as a component of the Iron Dome system to combat drones and missiles, reflecting Israel’s direct role in the region’s security infrastructure.”

He stated that “reports indicate that the UAE is accelerating the construction of a joint military base with Israel in the Socotra archipelago, Yemen, to improve control over the Indian Ocean and Gulf passages.”

He stated that “this strategic deployment demonstrates the UAE’s use of Israel as covert technical and security support to strengthen its control over the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

He confirmed “the presence of Israeli officers on the ground on the islands, and Israeli radar systems and other military and security assets enable the UAE to monitor and counter attacks launched by the Houthis.”

Finally, according to social media sources connected to the Palestinian and resistance movement, they published a document stating: “A page of recently leaked documents outlines US policy regarding Iran’s growing involvement in both Yemen and the Red Sea, and explains how the United States intends to counter Iran’s influence in the region.”

US intelligence believes Iran is attempting to establish forward operating bases near the coast of Eritrea and the Yemeni islands of Socotra and Perim. The document explains how this would give Iran strategic control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

According to U.S. intelligence, Iran is strengthening its dominance in these areas by deploying advanced maritime drones, fast attack boats, radar systems, anti-ship missiles, and drone launch platforms, thus creating an environment aimed at denying access and introducing “regional denial” in the Red Sea.

To counter these efforts, the U.S. strategy consists of two components: increasing regional intelligence and disrupting Iran’s logistics networks.

The document notes that the United States is attempting to destroy Iran’s radar infrastructure in Yemen. U.S. Cyber ​​Command has deployed malware to attempt to disrupt communications and mislead Iranian naval commanders.

The document provides further details on the U.S. strategy and how it is being implemented. This is a sample page for illustrative purposes only.

Recall that as of May 25, the United Arab Emirates has built a new 0.7 km airstrip and a newly paved road network on the Yemeni-occupied island of Samhah, part of the Socotra archipelago in the Gulf of Aden. This new air base on Samha Island joins three other new Emirati air bases established in various parts of Yemen. Along with the Bosaso base in Puntland, Somalia, the UAE is consolidating its presence along the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea Strait (Bab al-Mandab).

The Bosaso base—according to pro-Sudan government accounts—has become the hub of all Emirati support activities with rebels in Sudan, General Haftar in Libya, the recognized government of Yemen, Somaliland, and beyond.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

