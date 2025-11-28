ISRAELHAMASWAR. United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy call on Israel to halt Operation Five Stones in the West Bank

A year ago, Syrian opposition forces launched an offensive on Aleppo that led to the collapse of the Assad regime in less than two weeks. Since then, Israel and Syria have yet to reach an agreement. Al Sharaa is calling for Israel’s withdrawal from Quneitra, while Israel expands its control in the Golan Heights up to Quneitra.

Still on the subject of anniversaries, a year ago, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire. Since then, Israel has attacked Lebanon 1,200 times, killing 379 Hezbollah members (an average of 1.04 murders per day) and over 120 civilians, according to Lebanese sources.

On November 26, Lebanese President Aoun signed an agreement on maritime zones and an exclusive economic zone with the leader of the Republic of Cyprus, Christodoulides. “We will implement joint projects with Cyprus in the areas of defense, security, and energy. The maritime zone agreement must be finalized; the language of violence and hegemony must be abandoned. Cooperation with Cyprus is not targeted, excludes no one, and does not close the door to other neighbors and partners,” the presidents stated.

In Israel, the IDF launched Operation Five Stones in the West Bank, now in its second day. UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy: “We strongly condemn, along with France, Germany, and Italy, the massive increase in settler violence in the West Bank and call on Israel to uphold its obligations under international law.”

All this while Israel continues to see capitulations among senior military officials and new appointments at the highest levels of the army: Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi shook hands this evening during a ceremony where the new Military Advocate General was promoted to the rank of Major General. A meeting will be held shortly in which the two will participate with security officials to discuss the situation in Lebanon and the growing power of Hezbollah, against the backdrop of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Lebanon and the visit of Trump’s envoy, Morgan Ortagus.

Israel Katz: “The army is currently facing significant operational challenges, as well as moral and popular challenges. A profound crisis of confidence began on October 7, which intensified after the Sde Teiman leak, one of the most serious and bloody smear operations against our soldiers and one of the most dangerous scandals in the country’s history. The scandal has caused serious damage to the system and, above all, to the public’s trust in the army. As the people’s army, we are obliged to maintain the people’s trust, and consequently, the military prosecution is obliged to maintain the public’s trust. We will address the crisis if we correct the serious mistakes made, and we will address it if we draw the necessary lessons, apply them, and strengthen public trust, which is crucial.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 5:00 PM on November 27. Iranian jets active In Ilam, western Iran, along the Iran-Iraq border, OSINT sources reported. Iranian aircraft have repeatedly flown through western Iran. This coincides with Supreme Leader Ali Khameini’s upcoming speech. Iran is also testing newly received Russian jets.

Israeli four-wheel-drive patrol units advanced in Tal Ahmar, east of the Quneitra countryside, marking a new Israeli movement in the area, Syria TV reports. Several Israelis used a circular saw to cut the border fence and crossed into two locations in the Golan Heights and Mount Hermon, entering Syrian territory in an attempt to establish a new settlement. These are criminal gangs of settlers who are causing significant security problems both in Israel and in the border areas. The IDF intervened at both breach points, located the young men, and, after several clashes, returned them safely to Israeli territory.

Images of the New images of the Golani Reconnaissance Company’s battle, one year after crossing the border into Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes continued against southern Lebanon on November 27. Israeli airstrikes were recorded against Al-Mahmoudiya, in southern Lebanon.

Several attacks were recorded in Gaza during the night between November 26 and 27. Israeli airstrikes against the al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, a Hamas stronghold. Israeli airstrikes also hit Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel’s “Operation Five Stones” in the northern West Bank has entered its second day. The IDF is expanding its raids in several areas, including Qalqiya, Nablus, eastern Tulkarem, and Kafr Thulth, in addition to previous incursions into several settlements. Widespread arrests continue, main roads remain closed, and Palestinian movement is severely restricted. The main target of the operation is Tubas, where hundreds of Israeli soldiers are currently deployed.

An attack was also recorded in Jenin, in the West Bank. Israeli forces had been operating in the area for several days. The IDF is sending additional reinforcements to its forces in the Jenin camp, through the “Dotan” checkpoint.

