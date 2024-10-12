ISRAELHAMASWAR. UNIFIL Labbouneh center attacked by Israeli forces. Tel Aviv asks UNIFLI to move 5km north to let Israeli troops pass against Hezbollah

The controversy over the Israeli attack on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon continues. The Chinese Foreign Ministry says: “We express concern and condemn the Israeli attacks on UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry adds: “Moscow is angry about the Israeli bombing of UNIFIL forces in Lebanon and calls for an end to hostile actions against them”.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez: “I criticize and condemn the attacks conducted by Israeli forces on the UN mission in Lebanon. I ask the international community to stop selling weapons to Israel”.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres: “I condemn the shooting at the UNIFIL site and we have made it clear to Israel that this incident cannot be tolerated. The shooting at the UNIFIL site is a violation of international law and international peacekeeping forces must be protected.”

Since October 8, UNIFIL has had verbal exchanges with and then been attacked by Israel. Israel has asked the UNIFIL mission to evacuate and move 5 km from its position. It had previously asked to evacuate from Lebanon. But Ireland first, Italy and the UN later said they would remain in Lebanon. The first troops to be attacked by Israel were the Irish ones without consequences. While on October 10, two Indonesian soldiers were injured near Italian positions.

UNIFIL said: “Our forces were subjected to shelling by Israeli forces, which resulted in the injury of 2 of our soldiers.” “The targeting of our forces by Israeli operations was most likely intentional.” “Our forces are there to restore stability in Lebanon and we are committed to doing everything we can despite all the difficulties we face.” “We have decided to remain in our positions until the UN Security Council decides otherwise.” “Entering southern Lebanon is a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and UN resolution 1701 and this must be discussed at the United Nations.”

Matthew Brodsky, former White House adviser said: “Israel should bomb the Irish UNIFIL area in Lebanon and then drop napalm.”

In response, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations: “Israel is focused on fighting Hezbollah, we have no desire to be in Lebanon, but we will do what is necessary to force Hezbollah away from the border.” “We recommend that UNIFIL move 5 km north to avoid the danger of an intensification of the fighting,” Danny Danon, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

On October 9, the Israeli military unofficially released footage of the demolition of a Lebanese army watchtower a few meters from the UN base in Al-Naqoura. They claimed it was an action against Hezbollah. They also used a civilian bulldozer to destroy the tower. In the same area, the Israeli military attacked the UN.

From UNIFIL they said: “UNIFIL’s Naqoura headquarters and nearby positions have been repeatedly hit by Israel. This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired at an observation tower at UNIFIL headquarters. IDF soldiers also fired at UN Position (UNP) 1-31 in Labbouneh, hitting the entrance to the bunker where the peacekeepers were sheltering. An IDF drone was observed flying inside the UN position up to the bunker entrance. Yesterday, IDF soldiers deliberately fired and disabled the perimeter monitoring cameras at the position. They also deliberately fired at UNP 1-32A in Ras Naqoura.”

The Italian government summoned the Israeli ambassador on the afternoon of October 10.

The fact is that among the four points designated by the IDF to enter Lebanon is al-Mshairfeh and the Israeli army attempted to reach Ras al-Naqoura through the al-Mshairfeh area, but was attacked by Hezbollah. According to confirmed reports, at least two IDF vehicles were hit and immobilized, and this is the incident reported in 3 of Hezbollah’s statements.

So far, they have announced that they attacked Israeli soldiers twice after their attempt to rescue these vehicles. Israeli media close to the IDF have not yet reported this.

According to Al-Manar, Hezbollah TV, the attempt to advance was carried out by a column of tanks and vehicles, which were targeted with missiles and the strikes were confirmed. The targeted force consisted of 5 tanks and infantry soldiers.

Yesterday, Israeli forces stormed the International Emergency Forces center in Labbouneh and vandalized the site. Israeli forces destroyed property at the UNIFIL force center, destroyed its power sources, and opened fire inside the Labbouneh center. UNIFIL soldiers in the Labbouneh center hid in shelters during Israeli forces’ attacks on their center.

The IDF stated: “The terrorist organization Hezbollah operates in and around civilian areas in southern Lebanon, including areas close to UNIFIL positions. The IDF is operating in southern Lebanon and maintains routine communications with UNIFIL. This morning (Thursday), IDF troops operated in the Naqoura area, next to a UNIFIL base. As a result, the IDF ordered the UN forces in the area to remain in protected spaces, after which the forces opened fire in the area.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 14:00 on October 11.

Sources familiar with Hezbollah’s activities have reported that the group is preparing for a long and grueling war in southern Lebanon with a new military command to oversee rocket attacks and ground fighting. Hezbollah said: “We have not yet used heavy and precision missiles.” Hezbollah has a Kornet system, its range is 14 kilometers, the Litani River is 5 kilometers from the border and from there they will shoot at Israeli soldiers.

From southern Lebanon, it is learned that the 98th Division has withdrawn. The reasons are unclear. As for the other two divisions deployed, the 36th and 91st continue to maintain some control in the lands in front of Blida and Mays al-Jabal. There is a major push to reach Mays. But Hezbollah has planted mines and tents ambushing the Israeli military.

As for Yaroun and Maroun al-Ras, the situation is unclear. The 146th is still trying to operate in the cold of Naqaoura and reach Labboneh. They suffered casualties on October 10 and are still under fire.

On the night of October 10, Israel bombed Beirut. The attack targeted 3 locations in Beirut, two of which have been confirmed. The death toll in Beirut has risen to 18 dead and 100 wounded. The target, Wafiq Safa, survived. The man in question is a political figure who acts as a liaison between military Hezbollah and the Lebanese political parties.

Between midnight and 10 am, Israel bombed Bar’acheet, Zrarieh, Naqoura, Alma al-Shaab, Qana, Mahrouneh, Jebcheet, Shebaa. In the early afternoon bombed: Hula, Tebneen, Safad al-Bateekh, Alma al-Shaab, Burj el-Qalawieh, Qa’qeyet el-Jesr, Zawtar, Qalawieh (3 killed), Arzoun, Batoulieh, Bazoulieh, Rashkanieh, Majdal Selem.

On October 11, 30 missiles were launched from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee. 20 missiles against Kiryat Shmona and Acre. Stray munitions arriving from Iraq intercepted in Ashkelon.

From Gaza, the Qassam Brigades claim: “An Israeli troop transport vessel was destroyed after being targeted with a “Shawaz” explosive device and an “Al-Yassin 105” projectile, leaving its crew dead and wounded, west of the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.”

Karem Abu Salem event: An “Israeli” special force disguised itself as civil defense personnel and in civilian clothes and was spotted and clashed with it in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. There are injuries.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/