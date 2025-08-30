ISRAELHAMASWAR. Turkey breaks ties with Israel, halts use of airspace for trade. IDF: “We have begun preliminary operations and the initial phases of the attack on Gaza City.”

Thomas Barrack, US Special Representative for Syria: “There is no Plan B for Syria. We must support this young President Ahmed al-Shara (Muhammed al-Jawlani) and his team with resources, responsibility, and inclusiveness.” Barrack also spoke about Lebanon: “I asked Netanyahu to give Lebanon a chance and some tolerance and understanding.” “I told Netanyahu that he can’t be cruel to everyone and do what he wants whenever he wants; in the end, it will backfire.”

Responding to Barrack’s demands, Israeli Finance Minister Bazael Smotrich said: “We will impose an ultimatum on Hamas: war or surrender. Water, electricity, and food must be cut off from the Gaza Strip, and anyone who doesn’t die from bullets will starve. The problem of Gaza residents will be solved if they are allowed to emigrate voluntarily.” Specifically regarding Lebanon: “We will not surrender the five points and will build ‘residential buildings’ in southern Lebanon.” In fact, the first settlements have already been built in Beit Jann. Smotrich continued: “We will not withdraw and will continue to strike everywhere. The blind government of Nawaf Salam, the complicity pact, and the Lebanese Foreign Ministry. Blind people, where are you?”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “We are working on a demilitarized zone from the Golan Heights to Sweida and will support the Druze everywhere.”

Israeli media reported that the body of Ilan Weiss, kidnapped and killed on October 7, has been returned to Israel. Another body has been found but has not yet been identified.

In the end, Turkey has chosen a side. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan: “Israel does not want a new, strong Syrian state, but we will not allow these policies to continue. We have decided to sever all economic and trade relations with Israel and close our airspace to its aircraft. The ongoing tension between Israel and Iran threatens the security and stability of the region. Israel’s efforts to plunge all countries in the region into a state of chaos are ongoing. Israel’s ban on aid to Gaza has led to the killing of thousands of Palestinians as part of a policy of famine. Israel’s aggressive policies have extended beyond Gaza to Jerusalem, the West Bank, Syria, Iran, and Lebanon.”

Tensions are rising in Iran. A spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said the country must prepare for war. A US MQ-4C drone conducted intensive surveillance and reconnaissance operations in the Strait of Hormuz and along the Iranian coast.

Ahead of the operation to capture Gaza City: The IDF has lifted the humanitarian truce in the Gaza City area. “This area is a dangerous battlefield,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Office said in a statement. The statement continued: “The IDF will continue to support humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip, while continuing offensive maneuvers and actions against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to protect the safety of Israeli citizens.” The IDF has lifted its “daily tactical pauses in military operations.”

The United Nations Security Council has approved an extension of UNIFIL’s mandate in southern Lebanon for another year. The resolution extending UNIFIL’s mandate includes a call on Israel to withdraw its forces from north of the Blue Line and from five Lebanese sites, and calls on the authorities to deploy to all sites vacated by Israel with the support of the United Nations.

Presidential sources told Al-Jadeed: “If Israel does not comply with the terms of the document, Lebanon will not be obligated to abide by it and will be deemed exempt from its obligations, which include an explicit text requiring the parties concerned to comply.” Lebanese journalist Qassem Kassir: “Hezbollah is looking cautiously and prudently toward September and preparing for the worst-case scenario.”

According to Al-Akhbar: “The American delegation offered the army intelligence information on Hezbollah’s positions in any region. Some members of the delegation even suggested Israeli intelligence assistance to the army and the possibility of Israeli drones accompanying it to identify targets.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:00 PM on August 29. Israeli raids on the Yemeni capital Sana’a starting at 4:05 PM Italian time on August 28. In total there were 10 raids and they aimed to hit Houthi leadership. A member of the Yemeni Supreme Council is dead. According to Israel’s Channel 14: The attack in Sanaa targeted a operations room housing the Chief of Staff and the Defense and Interior Ministers.

The head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mahdi Al-Nashat: “The Israeli leadership is lying to the usurpers with false reports, and its attacks are failing. It will continue to fail, and our long arm will teach them the necessary lesson. Al-Mashat to Netanyahu: You accepted a challenge from a people whose struggle you are not up to, and we thwarted your conspiracies against your will.”

In the skies above Tartus, western Syria, Syrian air defenses targeted Israeli drones on the night of August 28. Israeli security official: “The landing near Damascus was absolutely necessary for Israel’s security. We recovered secret and dangerous equipment during the landing near Damascus. We dismantled Turkish devices placed in the Damascus countryside to spy on us. We warned the Syrian government not to play with fire and not to listen to Turkish orders. The devices we recovered have been in Syrian positions for over 10 years. Turkey is trying to get closer to us than necessary. We asked the Syrian government not to test our patience or the limits of our operations.”

Lebanon reports the crash of an Israeli drone in the southern Lebanese city of Ankura. The Lebanese army intervened to recover the device; several Lebanese soldiers were injured while trying to defuse the drone. Two died. On the afternoon of August 28, members of the French battalion led by UNIFIL Captain “Tangi” announced the discovery of an artillery position and an ammunition depot owned by Hezbollah in Wadi Al-Khraibe, near the village of Al-Mari, a few kilometers from the border with Israel. Women from the town of Delafa prevented a UNIFIL spy patrol from entering their private property.

Civil Defense teams extinguished a massive fire that broke out following Israeli raids in the forests of Al-Jarmaq and Al-Aishiyah. Mahmoudiyah, Al-Khardali. In the late afternoon of August 29, a helicopter crashed in Naqoura. While Lebanese soldiers were inspecting the helicopter, the bomb exploded. Several people were injured. On August 29, an IDF spokesperson stated: “We attacked an engineering vehicle in the Naqoura area of ​​southern Lebanon. The vehicle was attempting to rebuild Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in the area. We regret the injuries to Lebanese Army soldiers. The incident will be investigated, and we are evaluating the possibility that it was caused by Israeli weapons explosions.”

An excavator was targeted by the Israeli army in the town of Yaroun, southern Lebanon. Israeli vehicles are moving and firing live ammunition in the direction of the Al-Malikiyah-Aitaroun site in southern Lebanon.

On August 29, Israeli drones flew low over Zrarieh, Breiqa, and the surrounding areas of Zahrani. An airstrike targeted the town of Sir al-Gharbiya, southern Lebanon. Four bombs targeted the town of Kafr Kila.

The death toll in Gaza Strip hospitals in the last 24 hours, Thursday, August 28, 2025: 64 dead, 21 of them seeking assistance. According to Israeli social media platforms, at 7 a.m., a military helicopter from the Gaza Strip landed, transporting wounded soldiers to a hospital. On the morning of the 29th, four new deaths due to famine and malnutrition were recorded, including two children, bringing the total to 317.

On the morning of August 29th, the enemy Israeli army declared Gaza City a combat zone, canceling the “temporary ceasefire” in Gaza City. According to the IDF, “We are facing strong resistance from militants in the Zeitoun neighborhood, and the Hamas battalion here has not been defeated. It has tunnels and its fighters are well trained.”

As Yedioth Ahronoth explains: “Hamas fighters targeted and wounded the deputy commander of an armored brigade battalion in the Zeitoun neighborhood a few days ago.” Heavy fire rings are underway in Gaza City. The IDF has officially announced: “We have begun preliminary operations and the initial phases of the attack on Gaza City.” “We are operating with great force on the outskirts of Gaza City.” An amateur video shows numerous tanks deployed in Zeitoun.

During the day, Israeli aircraft bombed four sites in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City. A Hamas attack appears to have destroyed tanks in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza. Civil Defense Four people killed and wounded following the occupation’s bombing of a displaced persons’ tent in the Sudanese area, northwest of Gaza City.

Yedioth Ahronoth, citing Israeli military sources, said: “Our forces in the Zeitoun neighborhood were surprised by the Hamas fighters’ ability to plant explosive devices.”

Violent Zionist raids also targeted displaced persons’ tents in Khan Younis, resulting in dozens of casualties. The occupation targeted a displaced person’s tent belonging to the Al-Astal family in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis. It should be noted that the Al-Mawasi area is designated by Israel for displaced persons from southern Gaza.

Israeli settlers continue to attack homes in Nablus, particularly in the village of Beita, south of Nablus. Settlers are causing disturbances among residents’ homes in the village of Bireen, east of Hebron. The Palestinian Information Center “Mu’ta” reports 65 resistance actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem in one week.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

