ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump’s new plan for Gaza, led by Tony Blair. Palestine seeks BRICS membership. Unit 8200 was illegally spying on Palestinians in the Netherlands. Microsoft disconnects them

On September 25, at a press conference, President Donald Trump said: “I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. We’ve had enough. It’s time to stop,” he told reporters.

It’s a tough time for US Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, who rejects the idea of ​​a “federation” in Syria, stating that he expects the establishment of a unified government in Damascus, inclusive of all groups and minorities, including Druze and Kurds, by the end of 2025. At the same time, he told Middle Eastern media that “the Middle East is nothing but an illusion.” He told Al Jazeera, denying the existence of West Asian countries, and stated: “The Middle East? There is no Middle East. We know that. There are only tribes and villages.”

Trump presented a new plan to resolve the conflict in Gaza on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, the Financial Times reports. According to the newspaper, the main element of the plan is the idea of ​​sending a military contingent of Arab and Muslim troops to Gaza to stabilize the situation in the enclave after the conflict ends. Furthermore, the American proposal includes a clause calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Trump also stated that he had lifted sanctions on Syria at the request of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, to “give the country a chance to breathe.”

Scandal at Microsoft, which was forced to disconnect part of the Israeli military intelligence agency AMAN (Electronic Intelligence Unit 8200) from a cloud server in the Netherlands after it was discovered that it had collected wiretaps on Palestinian citizens without authorization. Source: The Guardian. This news prompts a profound reflection on who currently rules the world: governments or the major corporations that control communications. Unit 8200’s activity continues, and it is preparing to broadcast Netanyahu’s speech translated into Arabic to the phones of Gaza Strip residents to convince them to emigrate voluntarily. The IDF has already installed loudspeakers in Gaza to broadcast Netanyahu’s speech to the United Nations.

Furthermore, reports from Belgium indicate that Jahjah and his family are accusing actors linked to Israeli security networks in Antwerp of orchestrating the threat. In an official statement, the foundation stated that “individuals linked to Israeli security networks operating in Antwerp, and with possible ties to extremist organizations such as the Jewish Defense League, are involved” in the plot. It also warned that some of these structures may be connected to official Israeli state bodies, suggesting the threat is not merely marginal, but institutional. While stating that the threat primarily concerns Abou Jahjah’s personal safety, the foundation described it as a direct attack on its work to ensure accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza. Belgian police and security services reportedly intervened, strengthening security measures around Abou Jahjah and in close coordination with the Hind Rajab Foundation.

Hind Rajab today raised the alarm about what it calls a “serious and imminent security threat” against its president, Dyab Abou Jahjah, a Lebanese activist who is closely following the flotilla’s journey.

Kushner and Witkoff were spotted leaving a late-night meeting at Netanyahu’s hotel in New York, according to The Economist, which reports: former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, one of the architects of the Iraq war, is offering to lead an interim government in Gaza, supported by Jared Kushner and sources close to Trump. This would make Tony Blair a temporary governor pending a handover within the Palestinian Authority.

The news is also reportedly confirmed by other sources close to the Israeli Prime Minister, who admit: “We cannot ignore the need to allow the Palestinian Authority to govern parts of the Strip.” The new program promoted by the Trump administration includes Palestinian Authority control over the Gaza Strip. People close to the Prime Minister believe that initially allowing the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza in some areas is inevitable. The program is spearheaded by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. It has received approval from countries such as France and the United Kingdom. Even the Prime Minister’s inner circle states that the Trump administration fully supports Netanyahu and does not expect Trump to impose measures on Israel that Netanyahu is unwilling to take.

Regarding the flotilla, US Senators Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Chris Van Hollen, and Elizabeth Warren wrote a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging him to pressure Israel not to attack the Global Sumud flotilla headed for Gaza. The ships are also said to be carrying US activists from three different countries.

Netanyahu and Serbian Alexander Vucic met in New York, discussing security and trade, and the Serbian hostage Alon Ohel, whose video Hamas released this week, imploring Netanyahu to reach an agreement.

The Israel Defense Forces announced that it had identified a problem that prevented the Iron Dome system from intercepting the Houthi drone that struck Eilat two days ago. More than 20 people were injured in the attack. According to the Israeli Air Force’s investigation, the drone was detected relatively late, although the Home Front Command sounded sirens to warn civilians of the attack “in accordance with protocol,” the army stated. Attempts to intercept the drone with the Iron Dome system “were unsuccessful,” the IDF stated, adding that “the cause has been identified and corrective measures have been taken.” Meanwhile, IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar ordered “several additional measures to improve combat readiness, detection, and interception capabilities” in the Eilat area, which, according to the army, “will ensure a strengthened defense.”

Palestine has applied for full BRICS membership but has not yet received a response. It plans to continue participating as a guest, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdelhafiz Nofal told RIA Novosti.

The death toll in Gaza could reach 650,000, Sergei Lavrov told the UN General Assembly. An article published earlier this year by Hil and Polya concluded that “the actual death toll from violence and imposed deprivation by April 25, 2025, is 680,000 (28% of Gaza’s pre-war population of 2.4 million),” including 136,000 deaths from violence and 544,000 from deprivation.

Iran and Russia have signed a $25 billion deal to build a nuclear power plant in Iran’s Hormozgan province, IRNA reported. A 49-year-old Israeli-American named Jacob Perl, who had spent the past few years in Morocco, has been arrested on charges of spying for Iran. Initially, he attempted to recruit others inside and outside the occupied territories to gather intelligence for Iran, but was unsuccessful. He then agreed to travel to Israel personally and directly carry out intelligence missions. To do so, he renewed his Israeli passport and entered Israel in July 2025. On the orders of Iranian intelligence, he began carrying out security missions, sending information on Israeli officials, including Herzi Halevi (former army chief) and Itamar Ben-Giver (Minister of Internal Security). The Shin Bet and the police emphasized that he was knowingly working for Iranian intelligence and intended to compromise the country’s security. His motives were described as more ideological and stemming from hostility to Zionism. Security officials considered the case “very serious” and said it was another example of Iran’s extensive efforts to recruit Israelis inside and outside the country.

Tensions are rising in Lebanon between Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Army Commander General Rodolphe Heikal, and Director General of the Internal Security Forces, General Raed Abdullah. The incident that sparked the conflict was a peaceful Hezbollah ceremony, featuring lights and the display of images of Nasrallah at Raouche Rock. The Lebanese Prime Minister has called for the arrest of all those who attended the ceremony lighting the rock with images of slain Hezbollah leaders. He has ordered the Lebanese Ministries of Interior, Justice, and Defense to investigate and arrest all those involved. Beirut Review has learned that Nawaf Salam and his staff are considering punishing Army Commander General Rudolf Heikal and Director General of the Internal Security Forces, General Raed Abdullah, for allowing the demonstrations.

On the other hand, Defense Minister Michel Mansi issued a statement defending the army and its commander. He stressed that “the Lebanese army has a homeland that protects it, a president who cares for it, a leader who watches over it, and a people who love it and see in it the hope that remains after God and Lebanon,” without mentioning the government and its president, which demonstrates the depth of the crisis Salam has created with the army. And those close to Salam believe that “someone must pay for what happened,” and if the army commander cannot be punished, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam can punish the Director General of Internal Security.

Despite Lebanon’s refusal to allow Iranian planes to land in Beirut, Iranian politician Ali Larijani said he will visit Lebanon to attend the commemoration of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

And now a look at the military scenario, updated at 3:00 PM on September 26. Also on the night of September 24/25, Saudi air defenses intercepted Yemeni ballistic missiles headed for Israel. Pro-Palestinian sources also posted a report that the Emirati-Israeli intelligence base on Zuqar Island has installed radar and early warning systems that monitor the western coast of Hodeidah, in the Red Sea, with the support of the United Arab Emirates and former Yemeni government forces.

The facilities built on this island include a camp for Emirati forces, a training center for Tareq Saleh’s troops and Southern Transitional Council fighters, a 185-meter pier, an advanced maritime radar, an air defense system, and a helipad.

These installations have recently served as a forward surveillance base against the Yemeni armed forces, issuing early warnings to monitor missile and drone launches toward Israel and attacks on Israeli-affiliated vessels. The island also has a 2.1-kilometer runway, which is expected to soon accommodate military cargo and large transport aircraft, possibly even Israeli ones.

Israeli fighter jets attacked Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, on the afternoon of September 25. In response, the Yemeni armed forces activated their air defense systems, launching numerous missiles at the attacking aircraft. According to Channel 13, among the targets of the Israeli airstrikes were senior military commanders, command centers, and weapons depots belonging to Ansar Allah.

In Lebanon, the Air Force, guided by military intelligence, struck a suspected Hezbollah precision missile production site in the Bekaa region of Lebanon. The IDF stated that the site’s existence violates agreements between Israel and Lebanon and vowed to continue to intervene against threats to Israel. A series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Sha’ra area in the Beqaa Valley. The airstrikes targeted Janta, for the eighth time in a day.

The Lebanese army continues its offensive against outlawed leaders in the Beqaa and killed Hassan Jafaar. The Lebanese army is using drones and helicopters to strike targets.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported 47 deaths and 142 new injuries in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 65,549 and 167,518 injuries since October 7, 2023. The death toll and injuries from March 18, 2025, to date: 12,956 martyrs and 55,477 injuries. Israeli military censorship has imposed a publication ban on an event that occurred on September 26 in the Gaza Strip.

This war report adds to the death toll of seven people killed in the Israeli bombing of a tent while it was being set up in the Nusseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, the Israeli army’s Paratroopers Brigade hosted a dinner at the Jenin camp club following its destruction and the displacement of its residents. Clashes with Israeli occupation forces were reported during a raid in the town of Yamoun, west of Jenin. The Al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarem Battalion claimed responsibility: “A Shujaa-1 improvised explosive device destroyed an Israeli military bulldozer in an occupied camp.”

