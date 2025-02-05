ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump’s bombs for Bibi. Beirut at the UN: Tel Aviv violates the truce. Clashes in Nablus. Attack against IDF in Tayasir

US President Donald Trump explains to reporters that it is a shame that Israel is so small, as big as his pen and the Middle East is as big as his desk. American press sources say that Trump is preparing a $1 billion aid package for Israel that includes about 5,000 2,000-pound GBU-28 bombs.

The Washington Post: “Trump is interested in rebuilding Gaza through a regional agreement with the Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and Netanyahu is not expected to oppose it.”

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, citing Netanyahu’s office: “Netanyahu’s meeting with US National Security Advisor and Special Envoy Witkoff was positive.” ”Israel is preparing to send a high-level delegation to Doha at the end of next week”.

In Israel, the Israeli authorities confiscate a plot of land “temporarily” for 5 years under the pretext of establishing “gardening works” in the Al-Suwana neighborhood in the city of Jerusalem.

In Lebanon, a campaign of pressure and treason is reportedly underway against the designated president Nawaf Salam. This campaign is led by Geagea’s Lebanese Forces Party, which is not satisfied with the new government composition.

Meetings between the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, and the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aati. “Turkey rejects the displacement of Palestinians from their lands to Arab countries and stands in solidarity with Egypt in this regard”. The Egyptian Foreign Minister in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara: “We discussed the situation in Gaza and agreed to work together to ensure the full implementation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement”. “We stressed the importance of Turkey’s support for the efforts related to the reconstruction of Gaza and intend to organize an international conference in this regard.” “We stress the importance of fully implementing all provisions of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. We reject any violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and condemn Israeli violations in the West Bank. We call for an end to Israeli unilateral practices in the West Bank.”

And now a look at the open scenarios updated at 15:00 on February 4.

A UN delegation arrives at the Quneitra Governorate building to inspect it inside and out after the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

In Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs filed, through the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York, a complaint to the UN Security Council in response to Israel’s violation of Resolution 1701 and the declaration of cessation of hostilities, and its complete failure to comply with its obligations regarding enhanced security measures towards the implementation of Resolution 1701.

The Lebanese Army in a press release said: “We deployed in the city of Taybeh – Marjayoun in the eastern sector and in other border areas in the southern Litani region after the withdrawal of the Israeli enemy.”

The IDF showed a video of the destruction of Hezbollah’s infrastructure in Lebanon. A correspondent for Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar wrote in a post: “An Israeli force, including several tanks, is advancing from Jabal Sadana and KfarShouba toward the road to the town of Kfar Hamam, stressing that the Lebanese army was deployed in the two towns last week.”

An Israeli patrol made an incursion into Kfarchouba. And again, an Israeli mechanized force entered Kfarshouba and headed toward Kfarhamam, despite the deployment of the Lebanese army in the area.

Israeli forces blew up the water treatment plant in the Khiam plain, opposite the settlement of Metula. The sound of an explosion reached Zahrani, in southern Lebanon. According to Lebanese sources: “What was heard in the suburbs of Nabatieh was the army shelling the remnants of war towards Mahmoudiyah.”

The Israeli army closes the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing and arrests several truck drivers.

Two Israeli reserve soldiers were killed and eight others were injured in the attack in the Jordan Valley area. According to Israeli army radio, the operation at the Tayasir checkpoint took place as follows: “An armed man managed to infiltrate the military compound where the soldiers were located. It is more like a military site, a military point containing a fortified watchtower and a series of buildings where soldiers are located. Inside the compound, the gunman began shooting and clashes broke out between him and the armed forces: the armed clashes continued for several minutes, until the soldiers managed to eliminate him. The air force was using a “Zik” drone in the air, but the army decided not to use it to strike the gunman from the air, for operational reasons. Among the considerations taken into account was the fear that the drone would target the forces themselves, since the gunman was already inside the military compound.”

Finally, the Israeli army spokesperson states: “A leader of the 8211 battalion faction, the Ephraim brigade, was killed, in addition to the wounding of 8 soldiers, two of whom were seriously injured following a shooting attack on a military site near the village of Tayasir in the northern West Bank.”

Clashes continue in Tulkarem and Jenin. IDF bombing of a house in Tulkarem camp this morning, another bombing was reported inside Tulkarem camp in the West Bank.

Clashes are reported between youths and Israeli forces in the village of Yatma, south of Nablus. Israeli vehicles surround Jenin and a force on foot exits the Al-Assir mosque.

A site in Tamoun, south of Tubas, was also bombed on February 4. Israeli bulldozers destroyed a house in the town of Tamoun.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

