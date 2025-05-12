ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump withdraws from the Red Sea, losing warplanes

Since April 28, a second plane from the aircraft carrier Harry Truman has crashed into the Red Sea. And this happened when the US president announced the “capitulation” to the Houthi rebels in Yemen by refusing to open fire on American ships in the region.

Oman also confirmed the existence of an “agreement” between the United States and the Houthi rebels in Yemen [METTERE LINK A the existence of an “agreement” between the United States and the Houthi rebels in Yemen], but called these claims false.

The US Navy attributed the loss of its second plane in such a short time in the Red World to “technical failures”.

According to the social sphere of Islamic resistance, however, the US Navy’s justification does not hold up: “The world can easily believe that the United States has problems with “aircraft” after the most modern American air defense system, THAAD, “missed” the target and let a missile pass towards Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on May 4. This system was deployed in the country last year, and here is the disappointing result. By the way, the Arrow 3 air defense system, developed locally in cooperation with the US, also failed the test.”

Tel Aviv attributed the attack to Iran, which Israel claims supports the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and promised retaliatory measures. And the next day, Tehran announced the successful test of a missile with a range of 1,200 km, capable, among other things, of bypassing THAAD. Without making any mention of the missile that fell on the Israeli airport.

While Trump has decided to elegantly “walk away” from the Red Sea, declaring that there is no longer any need to employ American forces in that area, the conflict in the region continues to flare up.

At the same time, according to Arab military analysts, “all over the world” they are increasingly aware of the weakness of the American military machine. Trump, of course, has announced that he wants to spend 1 trillion dollars a year on the Pentagon, but the dollars spent, according to the same analysts, will not solve “the problem of the technological backwardness of the United States in military matters”.

However, what was once the number one empire in the world is starting to crumble in several directions. Israel and Iran will have to take a peaceful path, without waiting for the United States to “fix things”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

