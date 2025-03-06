ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump talks with Hamas alone. Israel attacks Quneitra, Latakia, Syria during the night; homes in Lebanon. Clashes in the West Bank. Arab League and Council of Europe have accepted Egypt’s Gaza reconstruction plan

“We are bringing our hostages back from Gaza.” US President Donald Trump said during a joint session of Congress. Trump apparently slapped Benjamin Netanyahu, contradicted his own statements and sent an emissary to negotiate directly with Hamas.

According to Channel 12: “If the news of direct talks between the United States and Hamas turns out to be true and is officially confirmed, it would be an earthquake and a big slap in the face from Trump to Netanyahu.” According to Axios: Trump’s envoy on the hostage case Adam Bouler held a meeting in Doha with Hamas officials weeks ago.

The Jerusalem Post confirmed the news by saying: “Hamas leaders in Qatar sit down with Trump’s envoy on the hostage for the first time and a Hamas delegation negotiates directly with the envoy without intermediaries.” The Israeli Consul General in New York, on Akuns: “If the result of direct talks between the United States and Hamas is the return of prisoners, we will be happy.” According to Yediot: “There is one American prisoner and 4 American prisoners are considered among the dead.”

An Anglo-French-German statement: “We call on ‘Israel’ to respect its promise to ensure that humanitarian aid is provided fully and safely to the residents of Gaza, while a joint European statement: “We stress the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.” “It is necessary to ensure the continuous flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

And again: “We welcome the efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States to mediate and seek to extend the ceasefire in Gaza.”

The Arab League and the Council of Europe have accepted the “Gaza reconstruction plan” presented by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Ati during the Cairo summit. The minister also said Egypt, Qatar and Washington have the responsibility to push to start negotiating the second phase. “The sincere efforts made by #Egypt and Qatar have succeeded in reaching a 3-phase agreement.” “There are obligations for both parties to the agreement and they must implement their obligations, especially “Israel”.” “Egypt and Qatar are counting on the American role to work to implement what was agreed.”

White House opposes Egypt-led Arab plan [presented during the Gaza Summit in Cairo yesterday] for the Gaza Strip,” source The Times of Israel. Arab leaders at the Gaza Summit in Cairo, Egypt, unanimously agreed on a five-year, $53 billion plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians, to counter US President Trump’s bid to “take over” the coastal enclave.

The Israeli Defense Ministry reported that recruitment targets are not being met: the government must act urgently against draft evaders. Nir Barkat, Israel’s economy minister and a member of the Likud, says that US President Trump supports Israeli incursions into Syria to keep the new Syrian government forces away.

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi hands over the chief’s flag to the new Eyal Zamir. Finally, we report a statement by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister: “We will not allow our enemies in Lebanon and Syria to become stronger. We extend our hand to our Druze allies and our Kurdish friends in the region of Judea and Samaria, the legacy of our ancestors.”

The Emir of Qatar reiterated that: “The creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem is the basis for stability and peace in the Middle East”

At the Cairo summit, the new president of Syria, Mohamed al Jawlani/Ahmed al-Sharaa: “The Arab countries must unite in their positions to defend the Palestinians”, “We reject the displacement of Gaza residents and must oppose these plans”. “Israel has not stopped violating the rights of the Syrian people”, “Israel’s violations require us to stand united in the face of its threats”, “The Syrian people will stand by their Palestinian brothers in every step towards liberation and justice”, concluded the President of Syria.

The reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will be financed by a special fund, in which between 2 and 5 billion dollars will be invested in the first phase. This statement was made by the Al Hadath television channel. According to its sources in Egypt, the fund will be led by anonymous representatives of the Arab countries. The reconstruction of the enclave will be supervised by a certain “Arab-European committee” – the channel has not yet provided information on who will be part of it.

On the Israeli presence in Lebanon: Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji denies any agreement on the continuation of the Israeli occupation of Lebanese lands: “we are not aware of the existence of such an alleged agreement and I have no news of it”.

The Houthis in response to the Trump administration’s officialization of Ansar Allah as a terrorist group shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper UAV, the fifteenth in total, the first of the Trump era.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 17:00 on March 5.

Israeli reinforcements arrive in Umm Batnah and have also entered Majdoulia. in the countryside of al-Qunaitra, south of Damascus. On the night of March 5 March a squadron of Israeli jets enters Syrian airspace. More gang clashes in Ta Daraa – Sanamayn after the truce fails. A loud explosion was heard in Latakia, on the Syrian coast.

In Lebanon an Israeli drone dropped two bombs around an inhabited house in Majdal Silm, causing no injuries. And a second targeted two civilian cars of two brothers who were inspecting their land in Ras al-Naqoura. After locals and the Lebanese army itself arrived to help (a military vehicle can be seen from the side), a third drone strike attacked to keep people away.

On March 5, a suspicious object was found at the Herzliya train station. And there are reports of a security incident in the Beit Shimish area of ​​Jerusalem. The IDF installs surveillance cameras in the Youssoufia cemetery in Jerusalem.

In Gaza, IDF vehicles fire at citizens’ homes in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip. Shooting reported against Israeli vehicles and Kawadir Kabter aircraft in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city.

Clashes continue in Jenin and Tulkarem in the West Bank. The IDF assault the village of Shuqba, west of Ramallah. While the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion claimed responsibility: “Our fighters from Ya`bad Company managed to detonate a prepared explosive device in the line of military reinforcements assaulting the city, causing confirmed casualties.”

IDF bulldozers are working on the destruction on the mountain of the village of Rojib, east of Nablus.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/