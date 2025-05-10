ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump stops greeting Netanyahu because he doesn’t do what he asks. Dissensions within Hezbollah. Clashes in southern Gaza, drones on Tyre

According to NBC News: “The war against the Houthis has cost the United States over $1 billion since last March”. So the agreement has at least protected American finances, an agreement that has however greatly embarrassed Israel. Not to mention the pressure that Trump is putting on Israel to sign an agreement.

Donald Trump, President of the United States has cut off all contact with Netanyahu. News also confirmed by Galei Tzahal, the official press organ of the IDF. “Trump’s close aides told the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, that the President feels disrespected and manipulated by Netanyahu, and that there is nothing he hates more than appearing so easily manipulated in public”. “Netanyahu is manipulating us, not respecting our agreements and refusing to move forward with any deal. Let’s say: the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu is at an all-time low,” Israel Hayom reports, citing sources close to President Trump. “Trump is sidelining Netanyahu until he gets back on track.”

“Trump’s envoy Witkoff met with the families of the hostages and criticized the Israeli leadership. Witkoff reportedly asked that his criticism of Netanyahu be released to the press,” left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports. Finally, “US Defense Secretary Hegseth canceled a planned visit to Israel next week,” i24 reports.

Lebanese daily Al-Nahar reports that there are internal disagreements within Hezbollah over whether to take disciplinary action against senior members of the organization. The report said the group was discussing whether to take action against senior members of the organization’s top governing body, the Shura Council, in response to losses and internal political turmoil resulting from the conflict with Israel, which ended with a ceasefire late last year. The ceasefire is ongoing, despite periodic bouts of violence, which both sides consider violations. According to the report, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem is trying to juggle two factions: one that supports punitive measures against senior leaders, while the other opposes such actions. The report also said Qassem wants to preserve the party’s current institutional structure.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated as of 3:00 p.m. on May 9. The buildup of US troops continues on the island of Diego Garcia, in the Indian Ocean, which has seen six B-2A bombers, arrived there about a month ago, to which four B-52H bombers have been added in recent days. Which at this point cannot be used in an anti-Houthi function given the agreement signed. Meanwhile, the situation in Iran is heating up. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps releases a video of a drone tracking US ships and planes in the Persian Gulf. In a statement, the Islamic Republic of Iran said: “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shows a new underground base for drones in the Persian Gulf”.

In Lebanon, Israeli drones are flying in the skies of the south in Nabatieh, Tyre and Bint Jbeil at low altitude. A mass grave was found in the Aqbat al-Mubaida area, on the outskirts of Arsal, eastern Lebanon.

IDF sources reported that in the May 8 attacks, seven Israeli soldiers were attacked with pre-planted explosive devices as they entered a building in the Gaza Strip city of Rafah. According to Israeli media: Five IDF soldiers were killed this week in Islamic resistance ambushes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

On May 9, Palestinian sources reported: “Enemy vehicles are firing west of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.” Israeli artillery shelling targets eastern Gaza City. The Israeli army blew up residential buildings in the center of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

A large fire was reported between the city of Nazareth and the town of Yafa an-Naseriyye in the Israeli hinterland.

Clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank town of Tamoun on the night of May 8/9.

Israeli forces from the 442nd Territorial Brigade “Samaria” stormed into Tamoun with several armored vehicles. The infantry dismounted and quickly surrounded a residential building where a Palestinian militant had barricaded himself. Clashes between militants and Israeli forces continued for several hours.

The operation became more complicated when a militant cell from Tamoun Company arrived on the scene and opened fire on Israeli forces. Israeli forces returned fire, hitting civilians caught in the crossfire, and called in reinforcements to cover them as the operation to storm the building continued. What is said to have been the same cell, or another cell, then opened fire on reinforcements that had arrived from the nearby checkpoint and moved to another location to attack the support and rescue teams.

As a result of the clashes, several civilians were injured and transported by five ambulances to the “Turkish Hospital,” and at least two Israeli soldiers were reportedly injured. The militant who had barricaded himself inside the building was also injured, but was eventually arrested by the IDF and taken out of the city.

Palestinian militants from Tamoun Company have resisted almost every time the IDF has raided their city. The Tubas Battalion (to which Tamoun Company is subordinate) is becoming the new center of resistance in the West Bank, following the occupation of Jenin and Tulkarm, which were the bases of the Jenin Brigades, Jenin Field Battalion, Tulkarm Battalion, Nour Shams Field Company, Tulkarm Field Company and Tulkarm Rapid Response Brigade.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

