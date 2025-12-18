ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump and Netanyahu ready to implement the second phase of the Accords: no one wants to patrol Gaza. Meanwhile, the Yellow Line becomes permanent

Trump bans Palestinians from entering the United States: The US President has signed an executive order expanding the list of countries whose citizens are barred from entering the United States, including Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria. Furthermore, entry into the country will also be restricted to Palestinian Authority passport holders.

According to Reuters sources, the Pakistani army chief is expected to travel to Washington to meet with Trump in the coming weeks. The meeting between Trump and the Pakistani army chief will likely focus on the international stabilization force in Gaza.

According to i24: “The United States has contacted 17 countries to request the deployment of troops to the international force for Gaza. They are regularly briefing them on the details of the force and expect to receive a response shortly. The US administration believes we are nearing the end of discussions and the formation of the force. Turkey was not invited to today’s meeting in Qatar, which was attended by representatives of 32 countries, but regional sources say: “Turkey has not backed away at all and continues to insist on being part of the force.” A diplomatic source in Doha reported that 15 of the countries invited to the Doha meeting did not send representatives.

Israel Today writes: “Italy and Indonesia have agreed to send forces to Gaza on the condition that they be deployed outside the yellow line and refrain from engaging in conflict with Hamas.”

Hamas warns against Israel’s plans to transform Jerusalem into a forward military and security center. Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi confirmed that the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the municipality of The Israeli occupation of Jerusalem and the Israeli Defense Ministry’s decision to relocate military and security units to a large residential complex at the western entrance to Jerusalem represents a dangerous escalation in the occupied city’s policy of militarization and a new step toward forcibly establishing it as Israel’s supposed capital. Mardawi explained on Tuesday that this agreement includes the relocation of military colleges, research and development departments, technological infrastructure, and the creation of a military museum, as well as the expansion of recruitment offices. It also includes housing projects for soldiers and officers, a serious sign of Jerusalem’s transformation into a forward-thinking military and security hub, strengthening the city’s occupational character and imposing new elements that undermine its Arab and Islamic identity.

Mossad Director David Barnea stated that all those responsible for the attack in Australia, including those who planned it, will be relentlessly pursued and brought to justice, wherever they are. Following the Sydney terrorist attack, New South Wales Governor Margaret Beasley announced that she will introduce a bill to the state parliament next week to Tighten gun laws.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “I call on Western governments to do everything necessary to combat anti-Semitism and ensure the safety and protection of Jewish communities around the world, and they better heed our warnings. I ask them to act immediately.”

Netanyahu will also hold a meeting today to discuss the transition to the second phase in Gaza. According to Israeli media, a suspension of operations is in place in all areas until the Netanyahu-Trump summit at the end of the month.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 1:30 PM on December 17. In Yemen, violent explosions rocked one of the camps of the UAE-backed factions in the eastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout last night. Local sources said the explosions were caused by an airstrike against a Southern Transitional Council (STC) camp in the Al-Khasha directorate in the Hadhramout Valley, speculating that Saudi Arabia may have bombed weapons depots in the camp.

This attack occurred immediately after the arrival of new reinforcements in the Hadhramout oil plateau, controlled by the Transitional Council, last week. This indicates a new escalation between Riyadh and the Transitional Council, given the former’s continued failure to dislodge the latter’s factions from the oil plateau.

Yesterday, the IDF attacked and killed a Hezbollah militant in the A-Taybah region of Southern Lebanon. The man killed was gathering intelligence on IDF forces in southern Lebanon and attempting to rebuild Hezbollah’s infrastructure. The militant’s actions violated agreements between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF said.

The IDF resumed targeted attacks, targeting two cars on the Jadra-Siblin road (Shouf district) and the Adaisseh-Markaba road (Marjeyoun district), killing several residents and wounding five others.

The Siblin raid is the first to occur north of the former in months, and a young man from the Amal movement, originally from the city of Zaghdarya (Saida district), was killed while driving a truck belonging to a potato factory in the south. According to “News” reports, a Lebanese army force inspected the targeted truck and found it free of weapons or explosives.

An enemy Israeli aircraft dropped a sonic bomb off the coast of Ras Al-Naqoura. Two sonic bomb attacks.

New Israeli checkpoints established in al-Quneitra.

According to Channel 12: “An Israeli army soldier was killed following a shooting inside a military base in the north of the country; an investigation into the incident has been opened.”

Latest news from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The Yellow Line is transforming from a temporary measure into a permanent reality, engulfing over 60% of Gaza and forcibly redrawing the borders of control. Israeli artillery bombardments targeted the eastern areas of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. IDF vehicles opened fire southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Artillery shelling hits the area southeast of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Israeli artillery fires a shell south of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. IDF forces assault the city of Nablus, in the northern West Bank, from the Deir Sharaf checkpoint. Artillery shelling hits the eastern part of Gaza City. Israeli forces bring military reinforcements to the eastern neighborhood of Jenin City, following the infiltration of a special unit.

The IDF announced that as part of the ongoing security forces’ operations in the Nur Shams camp, in the northern West Bank, the commander of the Central Region, Major General Avi Blot, has issued instructions to demolish the camp’s buildings. |The IDF searches residents before allowing them to enter their homes to seize their belongings before beginning demolition operations on a series of buildings in the Nur Shams settlement in the West Bank city of Tulkarem. IDF forces began uprooting hundreds of olive trees along the settlement road adjacent to the town of Deir Istiya, northwest of Salfit. Settlers burn vehicles and paint racist slogans in the village of Ein Yabroud, Ramallah district, central West Bank.

