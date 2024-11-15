ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump and Biden’s last-ditch attempt to bring hostages home. Clashes in southern Lebanon. Ankara pretends to cut ties with Tel Aviv

US President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, the winner of the election, discussed the problem of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip in a meeting at the White House on Wednesday and expressed their intention to jointly resolve it before January 20, 2025, the day of Trump’s inauguration, Axios reports with reference to sources.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued statements saying, “We have decided, as a state and government of the Turkish Republic, to sever relations with Israel. Ankara will not take any measures or initiatives to develop cooperation or restore relations with Israel in the future.” Turkey thus claims to have cut off trade with Israel, and any claim to the contrary is malicious. But some real-time tracking of Turkish ships, such as OSINT methodologies, show that the ships are heading towards Israeli ports. Turkey, according to OSINT sources, “remains Israel’s main economic lifeline.”

IRGC Commander Hossein Salami said, “We will continue our full support for Hezbollah and the Axis of Resistance.” And again: “Iran’s revenge on the enemy is guaranteed.” Tasnim News Agency, says: “The large-scale military and security exercise “Nasrallah” began this morning, conducted by the Muhammad Rasul Allah Revolutionary Guard Corps at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport. It is taking place in the presence of Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).” Iran has issued a NOTAM for southern Iran where it is expected to test new ballistic missiles.

Israeli journalist Yoav Limor writes in Israel Today in reference to the Golani Battalion casualties in southern Lebanon on November 13: “A punch in the stomach again, first the news that there is an event in southern Lebanon, then you find out that there are deaths there, then the number of deaths becomes clear and finally you find out that it is the Golani Brigade. The land of Lebanon has become saturated with the blood of generations of Golani fighters. This journey of mourning, which passes through families, homes and settlements, raises a number of thoughts, and the first obvious thought is: for how long? There is a gap between the declarations of victory and the reality on the ground, highlighted by recent events.” The IDF has acknowledged the death of six soldiers from the Golani Brigade in southern Lebanon following an ambush.

According to Al-Akhbar correspondent: An Israeli force was ambushed by the resistance while trying to advance towards the Tahreer Triangle between Aitaroun, Ainata and Bint Jbeil, and there are reports of a house being detonated while a group of Israeli soldiers were inside. According to Israeli Army Radio, members of the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade were hit. “The event began at 10:00 and ended at 13:00. As Israeli forces entered, four Hezbollah members emerged from a tunnel opening and opened fire on the forces. In nearby buildings, Hezbollah forces opened fire and an anti-tank missile was fired at the building. The dead and wounded were evacuated under Hezbollah fire.”

The Israel Defense Forces released footage of a recent fighter jet attack in Beirut that targeted Hezbollah’s main naval base. The base has been used by Hezbollah to store fast boats, conduct tests and train its naval forces, the Israeli military said.

The US military released video of the destruction of a Houthi truck-mounted missile launcher as part of a series of attacks in Yemen over the weekend. Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said in a statement on November 14: “Let’s say right now: that aircraft carrier that will arrive in the Red Sea, from now on, will be a primary target for the Yemeni army, if they want to take a risk and get involved, let them come, and the loss will fall on them.”

Syrian anti-aircraft machine guns intercepted a UAV in the Awras area south of the city of Homs. According to Syrian sources, Syrian air defense systems intercepted two UAVs in the south of Homs (apparently launched by Syrian militants from Idlib). On November 13, the IDF destroyed bridges on the Syrian-Lebanon border, in the Homs area. Israeli planes in the afternoon Thursday, November 14, from the direction of the Golan, several residential buildings were targeted in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus and in the Qudsaya area in the Damascus countryside, killing 15 and wounding 16 others.

On the evening of November 13, an airstrike targeted a civilian neighborhood in Bourj el-Barajneh. Again at 08:30, the Israeli Air Force struck Beirut again: raid on Dahyeh. The Israeli army blew up another mosque in southern Lebanon. Clashes broke out on the afternoon of November 14 between Hezbollah resistance fighters and Israeli forces on the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun, near the town of Ainata, and there are reports of confirmed casualties among the Israeli forces, reports the correspondent of al-Manar. Hezbollah claimed three attacks: a gathering of Israeli army forces in the settlement of Sa’sa with a salvo of rockets; a gathering of Israeli army forces between the towns of Houla and Markaba in the east, with a volley of rockets; a gathering of Israeli army forces in the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba, with a volley of rockets, reportedly causing casualties.

According to the correspondent of Al-Jadeed, violent clashes are underway between Hezbollah fighters and Israelis between the towns of Tayr Harfa and Chamaa, in the western sector of southern Lebanon.

And again, Hezbollah fighters confronted Israeli soldiers who tried to advance towards the hill of the shrine of the Prophet Simon al-Safa in the town of Chamaa. Smoke rose from the vicinity of the hill and eight Merkava tanks and six armored personnel carriers were seen, according to the correspondent of Al-Akhbaar. Finally, rocket fire was reported against a gathering of Israeli forces in the Al-Omra area in the southern outskirts of the town of Khiyam. It appears that an officer, a platoon commander of Battalion 51 Golani, was killed or seriously injured in the clashes.

Hezbollah: as part of the Khaybar series of operations, and under the name “Labbayka Ya Nasrullah”, the Islamic Resistance claimed attacks between the 13th and the 14th: Glilot base (headquarters of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200) on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, 110 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a salvo of missiles; Kirya base (headquarters of the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, the War Management Room and the Military Control and Supervision Authority of the Air Force) 120 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in the city of “Tel Aviv”, with “Qāder 2” ballistic missiles; for the first time, the “IWI” Military Weapons Industries Company, 110 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in Ramat Hasharon on the outskirts of the city of “Tel Aviv”, with a rocket salvo.

The Jal al-Alam border post with a rocket salvo; a logistics base for the 146th division of the Israeli army (northeast of the settlement of Netiv HaShayara, east of the city of Nahariya) with a rocket salvo; the city of Nahariya; the settlement of Yesod HaMa’ala with a rocket salvo; the Dovev barracks with a rocket salvo; the settlement of Dishon with a rocket salvo; a gathering of Israeli forces in the Manara settlement, with a rocket salvo. Attack with a squadron of suicide drones on the Yar’on settlement; Suicide drones also on the Ein Yaakov settlement; a gathering of Israeli forces in the Hanita settlement; a gathering of Israeli forces in the Shlomi settlement, with a rocket salvo; the Baram settlement; Al-Malikiyah; Kfar Yuval. The IDF reported that at 15:00, it blocked approximately 25 projectiles fired by the Hezbollah organization from Lebanon towards Israel.

The Al-Qassam Brigades and the Martyr Jihad Jibril Brigades claimed an attack against Israeli soldiers stationed in the “Netzarim” axis with “107” rockets.

