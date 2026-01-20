ISRAELHAMASWAR. Trump: 50 states invited to the Gaza Peace Council. Tensions rise over a possible attack on Iran. IDF bombs the Gaza Strip and north and south of the Litani in Lebanon.

Donald Trump is considering Tucker Carlson for a position on his Gaza Peace Council. The Turkish Presidential Office: “Trump has invited Erdogan to participate in the Gaza Peace Council.” Argentine President Javier Miley stated that Trump has invited Argentina to join the new Gaza Peace Council. Dimri Peskov said that Russia has also been invited to join the Peace Council.

On January 16, a British MQ-9B Protector drone actively monitored the Eastern Mediterranean. Meanwhile, the carrier strike group, including the aircraft carrier CVN 72 Abraham Lincoln, began moving toward the Middle East. A squadron of 12 American F-15 fighters, accompanied by four tankers, has been deployed to the Middle East. Three additional F-35I Adir fighters have arrived in Israel.

On January 19, twelve F-15E Strike Eagle fighters from the 48th Fighter Wing (48 FW) of the U.S. Air Force took off yesterday from Lakenheath Air Base in England, bound for Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. One plane was hijacked and landed at Chania International Airport on the Greek island of Crete. Several KC-135T Stratotanker and C-17A Globemaster III tankers were providing airlift for the F-15 fighters in the Middle East, amid rising tensions with Iran.

Senator Lindsey Graham and Mossad chief Barnea took a photo together during their meeting in Washington and are reported to have discussed the United States’ upcoming attack on Iran.

In the tense situation, Israeli ministers attending a cabinet meeting on the morning of the 18th were asked to cover their cameras with special stickers, and the phones of all advisers were also tapped. Furthermore, speakers who attempted to film ministers after the meeting were denied permission, and cameras were turned on only outside the Prime Minister’s office. The Prime Minister’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz: “This week, the New York Times claimed that satellite images show Israel is still destroying Gaza. I applaud the actions of the IDF soldiers. When the Prime Minister and I ordered the IDF to go ‘to the last tunnel,’ that was exactly what we meant.”

Senior Christian leaders in Jerusalem have warned against outside interference that “threatens the unity and future of Christianity” in the Holy Land, specifically targeting “Christian Zionism” and “political figures” associated with Israel.

On January 19, Netanyahu’s private plane flew to an unknown destination.

Reuters reports that Syrian citizen Ahmad Dunia, who helped exiled Assad loyalists finance the armed forces in Syria, which allegedly acted to undermine the new government in Damascus, was arrested in Lebanon this week.

Reza Pahlavi’s statements to the Iranian people continue: “The Iranian people love America and hate the Iranian regime. After the fall of the regime, the world will see a nation that welcomes America as a true friend, not as an enemy. Trump has brokered peace agreements between Arab countries and Israel. I see the opportunity to extend this idea to a free Iran through an agreement we might call the “Cyrus Accords,” honoring our tradition of tolerance and partnership that dates back 25 centuries. I visited Israel to demonstrate that we are the descendants of Cyrus the Great, who 25 centuries ago helped liberate the Jewish people and rebuild the Temple in Jerusalem. The so-called “Islamic Republic” is not an Iranian government. It is a force. of enemy occupation that conquered our homeland. This regime itself occupied Iran. It is an occupation disguised as a religious leader. The Iranian people called me to be their leader. The bond between me and the Iranian people is not new. It has existed since the day I was born. I will return to Iran.”

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Burhanettin Duran, regarding the events in Syria, which saw al-Sharaa’s army attack and drive the SDF west of the Euphrates: “Our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. During the conversation, bilateral relations between Turkey and Syria were discussed, as well as recent developments in Syria. Our President noted that Turkey attaches great importance to the territorial integrity, unity, solidarity, stability, and security of Syria. Our President stated that the complete elimination of terrorism on Syrian soil is essential both for Syria and for the entire region. Our President emphasized that Turkey will continue to support Syria in many areas, especially in the fight against terrorism.

On January 16, a large demonstration was held in Aden calling for the independence of South Yemen.

And now a look at the scenarios opened by Israel, updated at 3:30 PM on January 19. Due to tensions with Iran: On January 17, three F-35 fighters landed in Israel, before being incorporated into the Israeli fleet of F-35I Adir fighters. This brings the IDF’s F-35 fighter fleet to a total of 48 aircraft. In March and April of last year, six more aircraft arrived in Israel, and by the end of this year, the total fleet is expected to reach 50 Adir fighters. Israel’s contracts with the United States call for the delivery of up to 75 F-35 fighters. to the Israeli Air Force in the coming years.

The manifesto published by the Houthis: “We will not hesitate to launch a military attack against any Israeli presence in Somaliland.” It returns to the social media as a threat to Israel, which has already built an air base in Somaliland.

The situation in Lebanon remains very tense: the Israeli army has continued to establish new deployment points. After establishing a point in the center of the city of Kfarkela, the army established a new point in Khalat al-Mahafir, south of the city of Adaisseh, opposite the border wall of the Misgav Am settlement. While establishing the new point, the Israelis staged a provocation by moving a Merkava tank outside the wall and aiming its guns at the soldiers, which was met by the Lebanese army with a similar mobilization. An Israeli tank at the recently constructed site of Tal al-Hamamis fired machine gun fire.

From the morning On January 19, a series of Israeli strikes struck south and north of the Litani River. The freshwater springs of Al-Taseh, Basliya, and Kfarmelkeh were hit, as were Ansar, Mays, and Mahmoudieh.

Since January 17, Israeli artillery has been bombarding the Gaza Strip. Six prisoners from the Gaza Strip arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in Deir al-Balah after their release from Israeli prisons. Two people were injured by Israeli forces on Haboub Street, in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

An unidentified individual broke into one of the entrances of Ben Gurion Airport in a stolen car, heading toward Terminal 1. Airport Authority security guards opened fire and arrested him. The suspect was not injured. He was arrested and handed over to the police for questioning.

Finally, it is reported that Israeli forces have stormed the village of Odala, southeast of Nablus.

