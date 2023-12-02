ISRAELHAMASWAR. Truce over: Tel Aviv: only 40% of the Gaza operation is complete. There is shooting in Gaza, Rafah, the West Bank and Jerusalem

The truce is broken. Hamas blamed Israel, Tel Aviv blamed Palestine. In the first eight hours of the resumption of the attacks there were 109 victims plus Palestinian injuries and at least 9 Israeli soldiers were injured. Some sources in Gaza reported at least three soldiers killed. According to the IDF, over 200 Hamas targets hit. “The IDF struck explosive-filled areas, terrorist tunnels, launch locations and operational command centers designated by Hamas for use in the renewed fighting.” We read in the press release.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said: “The importance of creating a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital has now become clear. The killing of 16,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women, in Gaza cannot be justified, and Israel must be tried before international courts.” In his speech he forgot to mention the deaths caused by his army in northern Iraqi and Syrian Kurdistan.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “We condemn the resumption of Israel’s absurd aggressive war against Gaza. We call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and dissuade Israel from committing further crimes against civilians. We reject and strongly condemn the resumption of Israeli aggression against Gaza and call on the international community to discourage “Israel”.

All this while a march was underway in Amman after Friday prayers in support of Gaza and the resistance. Marches also seen in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

The truce seems to be over, but the statements are conflicting because Israel did not want to release the journalists who are currently in prison and according to Israel because Hamas did not want to accept the release of the female soldiers. Khalil Al-Hayya, Hamas told Al Jazeera: “We released 85 women and children during the temporary truce. The occupation maliciously handed the mediators a list of names, all female soldiers. The occupation refused to deal with the release of elderly Palestinian prisoners in exchange for elderly detainees. We were ready to deal with 3 proposals regarding the exchange, but the occupation refused to deal with them. We told the mediators that we are open to the exchange of civilian detainees until the ceasefire is reached.” “The occupation rejected our request to release the drafters of the Shalit agreement in exchange for the release of the bodies of the Bibas family.” And again Khalil Al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: “We were in contact with the mediators until this morning , but the negotiations for a truce ended when the bombings began.” “We told the mediators that we are ready to negotiate the release of our civilian detainees to reach a comprehensive ceasefire.”

From here all hell broke loose starting at 06:45 in the morning. In Gaza alone the front included six different directions. Then there were the attacks in Rafah south of Gaza and in the West Bank. And if in Rafah and the West Bank the homes and places of Hamas men and women were targeted, in Gaza the camps were targeted. Israel dropped leaflets inviting the population of southern Gaza to move towards Egypt.

According to the IDF statement: “In preparation for the next phase of the war, the IDF is publishing the map of evacuation zones in the Gaza Strip. This divides the territory of the Gaza Strip into recognizable areas to allow Gaza residents to orient themselves and understand instructions and, if necessary, evacuate from specific locations for their safety. A published interactive map shows the numbers of areas in the north and south of the Strip, urging residents to identify the area of interest to them and to take action if they are asked to evacuate from it. The map was published on a special page on the IDF website in Arabic and in a special video released by the IDF spokesperson in Arabic on social networks. Furthermore, the map was published in advertisements distributed by the IDF in the Gaza Strip.”

The Jordanian king said during a speech before the climate summit: “The Palestinians face a direct threat to their lives and more than 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes during the current war. We cannot stand by while the massive destruction resulting from a cruel war in Gaza threatens more victims, in Gaza, where the population lives with scant amounts of clean water and minimal food.”

Currently according to Marwan Al-Hams, director of the Abu Youssef Al-Najjar hospital: “The healthcare sector in Gaza is out of order. Even in the first aids arrived in Gaza there were shrouds and tests for the coronavirus. Not primary for a country under bombs.”

The impression one gets in this phase of resumption of the conflict is that each side is putting pressure on the other to raise the stakes for the release of the prisoners. Israeli Army Radio said: “Ground forces have not yet advanced to combat positions.” While Israel’s general media declared that: “After a few days of clashes… negotiations could resume.”

The Financial Times, reporting the words of a senior Israeli military officer, wrote: “The army still considers the operations in northern Gaza incomplete, only 40% of the operation has been completed. The fighting will continue for several days and negotiations for the return of the kidnapped people will be under pressure.” He would have commented by stating: “If Hamas expresses its desire to free 10 prisoners, we will study a truce in exchange.”

Islamic Jihad has a different opinion and writes in a statement: “This war does not hide the true intentions and objectives of the occupation that it seeks to achieve, which are mainly represented by the killing of the greatest number of Palestinians and the displacement of the rest. This reveals the extent of deception and deception practiced by the enemy around the world, some of whose countries, governments and media are still governed by decision-making circles. American: The Palestinian resistance has responded to all the efforts made in recent days and has demonstrated its commitment to what it agrees and is committed to, but the enemy has not stopped violating the truce.”

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas front updated at 4.00pm on December 1st.

Gaza Strip Six axes of engagement and firefight in the Gaza Strip. Violent clashes between forces allied with Hamas and Israel were recorded in the areas of Salah al-Din, Juhr al-Dik and al-Mughraqa. Israel launched a series of raids on Al-Qarara, south of the Gaza Strip. Five raids were carried out in the Al-Qaizan area, south of Khan Yunis. Army leaflets invite the inhabitants of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, to flee, considering it a dangerous combat zone, and to take refuge in Rafah. Reception centers in Abu Zeitoun street, in northern Gaza, bombed

Targeted raids in Jerusalem against the house of prisoner Mahmoud Shalodi in the Al-Thawri neighborhood. Other raids were carried out on the homes of released prisoners before their release.

In the West Bank, attacks continue in Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem; city of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem; Jalud, south of Nablus; Qasra village, south-east of Nablus; attack on the town of Arraba, south of Jenin.

Rafah sector: Israel launched 3 raids in the Al-Muharrat area, north-west of Rafah. Artillery bombardment east of Rafah. Targets in Rafah hit: Adwan family home in Al-Shaboura camp; house belonging to the Hussein family in Tal al-Sultan; Abu Al-Enein family house behind Magdy Younis Street; agricultural land in front of the Saudi neighborhood behind Al-Istiklal stadium in Tal Al-Sultan affected

Hamas and allies responded to fire with missiles towards Sderot and Netiviot after sirens were activated and rockets were fired by the resistance. Three were recorded by the Israeli defense

Missile barrages launched towards the Islamic Resistance’s settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip and the western Negev

According to the Qassam Brigades: “An occupation army troop carrier with a number of soldiers on board was targeted with a “Tandum” projectile and machine guns north of Gaza City.” According to Israeli media Israeli media 45 rockets from the Gaza Strip.

Several missile launches were recorded from southern Lebanon against Israel and were intercepted by the defense.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

