ISRAELHAMASWAR. Truce OK, but under the bombing of Hezbollah and Houthis

Israeli Channel 13 reported on November 23 that US President Joe Biden asked Netanyahu for calm on the border with Lebanon during the days of the truce with Gaza.

And while images of the preparation for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons were being projected in Israel and Palestine, pro-Palestinian demonstrators attacked the house of the president of AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) in Los Angeles.

Despite the signing of Hamas agreements with Israel via Qatar. The Islamic Jihad Movement has said it will not release military hostages until all Palestinian detainees are released from Israeli prisons. Israel, keeping faith with its agreements, reported that “The first 30 prisoners are children and women” and will be released at the Al-Jib crossing at the Palestinian connection. In total there are 39 Palestinians in exchange for 13 people kidnapped on 7 October. Leader Ziad Al-Nakhalah said that: “The rest of the enemy’s prisoners of war, officers and soldiers, will not be released without the freedom of all our prisoners.”

Late in the evening of October 23, an Egyptian security delegation headed to Ramallah and Jerusalem to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners, men and women, freed as part of the exchange agreement.

The vehicles ready to enter the Gaza Strip are 200 trucks full of humanitarian aid and medical supplies and 4 trucks of fuel are brought every day to all areas of the Gaza Strip. According to Islamic resistance channels, at 10.40pm on the 23rd, Israeli police began transporting Palestinian prisoners by bus to border checkpoints in preparation for their release in the early hours of the morning.

Starting at 07:45, humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip from the Rafah crossing, in particular gas arrived, for the first time since the beginning of the aggression against Gaza.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper: Hamas will release 13 prisoners who hold Thai citizenship. Which then happened on time.

Since the start of the truce, displaced people have tried to return to their homes in Gaza but the Israeli army has dropped leaflets warning residents not to return to Gaza and the north.

Around 11:00 on November 24, an Emirati field hospital also begins to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.

At 12.30pm the Israelis began transporting Palestinian prisoners from prisons, who are expected to be released later today. 24 female prisoners from Damon Prison and 15 female prisoners from Megiddo Prison were transferred to Ofer Prison under heavy guard.

War Child Organization reported that a 4-day ceasefire is not enough for humanitarian agencies to reach 1.1 million children in urgent need of assistance.

At 1.10pm the male and female prisoners released in the first phase of the exchange were agreed with the resistance in Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Qatar has created a special “operations center” in Doha to monitor the temporary ceasefire and maintain contacts with parties, the Red Cross and the international community. It was stated that the aim was to keep communication channels open in case one party breached the agreement.

From Egypt, President Abd al-Fattāḥ Saʿīd Ḥusayn Khalīl al-Sīsī said: “The displacement of Palestinians in Sinai is a red line for Egypt. The Palestinian issue is facing a very dangerous and delicate curve in light of an uncalculated and inhuman escalation. The Rafah crossing was never closed to help the Gaza Strip. Escalation has taken the approach of collective punishment and massacres as a means of imposing a reality on the ground and displacing people. Egypt’s position is decisive in rejecting plans to displace Palestinians, both from Gaza and the West Bank, to Egypt and Jordan. If Palestinians leave their lands in the West Bank and Gaza, they will never return.” Al-Sisi has proposed creating safe areas throughout the Gaza Strip to shelter those who have lost their homes. “The idea of relaunching the path of the two-state solution has exhausted itself over the course of 30 years and has not achieved much.”

Demonstrations took place in Jordan and Yemen as a sign of solidarity with Palestine. While Algerian communities found it difficult to hold pro-Gaza demonstrations. For 49 days, the Algerian government has not allowed protesters in Algerian states to organize marches in support of Gaza except once in any state. He allowed them to do so two weeks into the war in Gaza, and subsequently prevented any form of mass demonstration in support of Gaza and to denounce Israeli massacres.

In the meantime, the Israeli military, despite the truce, is on maximum alert for fear that some factions will not keep their agreements. Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz said: “We will resume fighting after the truce, and it is expected to continue for at least another two months.” He explained that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be short, “after which intense fighting will continue for at least 2 months.” On the evening of November 23, the Israeli government spokesperson said that: “Israel is forced to exchange one prisoner for three Palestinian prisoners.” “Hamas in Gaza is a cruel and ruthless enemy. We will not move any movement from the north of the Gaza Strip to the south during the ceasefire period. Our forces will remain on the ceasefire line within the Gaza Strip.” The Israeli army has deployed GPS jamming systems across the country to counter Hamas and Hezbollah drones.

Despite Israel’s declarations and requests, displaced people have begun to return to northeast Gaza after the start of the truce in the city of Beit Hanoun, in the northeast of the Gaza Strip, near the border with Israel, source Al Mayadeen. Israel opened fire on people trying to return to the northern Gaza Strip – in the meantime only four hours had passed since the ceasefire began. In the context of the truce, Israel opened fire on people trying to return to the northern Gaza Strip, 7 Palestinians were injured, Al Jazeera reports.

Among the Palestinian deaths on November 23 was the killing of the nephew of the head of the Hamas political office, Ismail Haniyeh, Jamal Mohammad Haniyeh, victim of the bombings.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the occupation, thousands of people attempted to hold Friday prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque.

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas. As early as 10:00 on November 24, both sides were already blaming each other for the potential failure of the deal, but they did not announce the resolution.

Fighting continues on the border with Lebanon: Israel bombs the southern part of Lebanon, Hezbollah bombs Israel’s border areas. Israel also continues to attack Iranian proxies in Syria. Iranian proxies in Syria and Iraq continue to attack American bases. Ansar Allah in Yemen also says it will continue to attack Israel.

Despite the truce, there is therefore a tendency towards further escalation. At the same time, in Israel itself, the majority of the population wants Netanyahu, who brought Israel into this situation, to leave as soon as possible.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

