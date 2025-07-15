ISRAELHAMASWAR. Total stalemate in negotiations for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza. Two ambushes against Israeli soldiers in Gaza. IAF bombings in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip.

There was a stark contrast between the words of Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, while meeting with senior Qatari officials: “I am confident in the hostage-taking talks.” And Hamas, which asserts that Israel is unwilling to reach a ceasefire agreement. “Netanyahu is skilled at sabotaging round after round of negotiations and does not want to reach any agreement. Our resistance fighters are waging a war of attrition that surprises the enemy every day with innovative field tactics, causing him to lose the initiative and confounding his calculations, despite his superior firepower and air superiority,” Hamas wrote in a statement.

The Palestinian president also said on July 13: “Hamas will not govern the Gaza Strip the day after the war and will have to hand over its weapons to the Palestinian National Authority.”

The IDF warns that Hamas could exploit the ceasefire to attack rival Israeli-backed factions in Gaza, referring to the Abu Shabab militia.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is in Brussels on July 14 for his third visit to Europe in two weeks. He met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Israel’s diplomatic marathon with the European Union in recent weeks coincides with a crucial debate in the EU Council of Foreign Ministers today, July 15, on how to respond to accusations of violations of international law during the Gaza war. Also on the agenda is a review of the Association Agreement.

Abrogation of the agreement is not on the agenda because it requires unanimous consent, and several countries are expected to oppose it. Israel is concerned about several minor measures that require not unanimous consent, but a “qualitative” majority (at least 50% of EU member states and 60% of EU residents).

According to the website “Moti Castel,” there is a storm brewing within the Security Cabinet. The army warns: “Building a humanitarian city in Rafah will take more than a year.” Netanyahu was furious at this response: “I asked for a realistic solution!”

Israeli officials met with Syrian officials in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku. The news was also reported by Kann News. They discussed several issues related to coordination between the two countries with Syrian officials. In parallel with the meeting in Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Syrian Foreign Minister al-Sheibani are expected to attend a joint meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

The IDF Spokesperson stated on July 11: “A tank commander from the 82nd Battalion, Saar Megillan Brigade, was seriously injured today in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. The soldier was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, as his family has been informed.”

According to Israel’s Channel 12: “Israeli soldiers from elite units say their command is assigning them tasks that are inconsistent with their training. Soldiers from elite units such as the Commandos and Maglans have been assigned infantry duties. The elite forces are performing infantry duties due to personnel shortages after nearly 10,000 soldiers were killed and wounded. Soldiers complain of being assigned to military tasks that sometimes last 12 hours straight.”

A Russian Il-76 military transport plane landed in Tehran on July 11, unloaded its cargo, and quickly returned to Moscow. Rumors are spreading in the West that Moscow may transfer fighter jets or advanced air defense systems to Iran, following speculation about a resumption of war with Israel.

Turkey has warned Iran of the risks of drone strikes that could be similar to the first phase of Israeli attacks.

Reports of the closure of Iranian airspace are currently false, although some flights to the region have been canceled and the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran has not issued a NOTAM. The Iranians have complained of GPS interference in Tehran, Bandar Abbas, and the Strait of Hormuz, while it has disappeared from Iraq, Jordan, Israel, and the Persian Gulf.

Israeli sources have denied a possible Iranian attack on Israel. According to Israeli security estimates, Iran had only about 200 missile launchers remaining at the end of the fighting.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on July 14. The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford headed for the European mainland today from the coast of Virginia, where it has been undergoing combat training since June 24. It may stop in Northern Europe before entering the Mediterranean, similar to the recent deployment of the aircraft carrier CVN 77 George H.W. Bush. The Ford is expected to replace the aircraft carrier CVN 70 Carl Vinson in the US Central Naval Forces Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility. The Carl Vinson and CVN 68 Nimitz are currently in the Arabian Sea. On July 13, US fighter jets were heavily patrolling the Persian Gulf. Over the past five hours, US Navy fighter jet activity has increased, conducting air patrols over several areas of the Persian Gulf.

On July 10, the Houthis launched a surprise attack against government positions in the Al-Hura sector, near Hajar. The attack began at 11:00 PM with intense artillery fire on the front lines, but government forces managed to repel it.

Two private security companies, Ambrey and Diaplous Group, and the EU Navy’s Operation Aspides, announced the suspension of the search for the remaining crew of the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier Eternity C, which sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen last week after a Houthi attack. Four crew members were killed in the attack, while several others were rescued by coalition naval forces, although at least 11 missing remain alive, some of whom are believed to have been captured by the Houthis and returned to Yemen.

Windward AI Maritime Intelligence Company wrote in a statement: “The two recently targeted ships belong to Greek fleets that previously docked in Israel. One in six ships is at risk of being targeted in the Red Sea due to its connection to “Israeli ports.” Ships connected to “Israeli ports” are increasingly vulnerable to attack. The “Eternity Sea” vessel deactivated its tracking system while crossing the Red Sea, and ships belonging to its owner, the company, docked in Haifa several times throughout 2025.

On July 12, a loud explosion was heard near Iran’s Mehrabad airport. On July 13, Iranian opposition sources reported an explosion in Tehran, and a large fire of unknown origin was reported in Tehran.

On July 14, a drone, likely launched by Iran or Iranian-backed forces, was reportedly shot down near the US consulate in Erbil. in northern Iraq.

On July 14, the IDF claimed to have struck Syrian tanks in southern Syria. Israeli aircraft struck Syrian tanks that had crossed Israeli-established borders or into southern Syria.

In the southwestern Syrian province of As-Suwayda, violent clashes between Druze militias and local Bedouin tribes continued, resulting in 90 deaths. The Syrian government rejected Druze leaders’ calls for negotiations. Neither Israel nor Syria appear willing to intervene on behalf of the Bedouin or Druze.

On July 14, the Lebanese army dismantled one of the largest drug laboratories, its tunnel was sealed, and a large quantity of narcotics was seized in Al-Yamouneh, Baalbek.

“Following mobilizations on the Syrian front, Hezbollah moved combat units to the border area north of Hermel. Medium and heavy weapons were observed being deployed among the region’s tribes, the Al Liwaa.

Israeli artillery bombardments targeted the heights of Shebaa City, southern Lebanon.

In northern Gaza, the IDF demolished Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. It reported that dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck approximately 35 Hamas targets in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, releasing footage of the attacks. Among the targets were Hamas tunnels in the area, the IDF stated. “The IDF stated that the attacks were part of intensive operations against Hamas in Beit Hanoun.”

On July 14, a third ambush was reported against the 162nd Division operating in Jabalia. Settlement platforms report an increase in the number of soldiers killed in the difficult incident in the Gaza Strip and the activation of the “Hannibal” procedure following suspicions about the disappearance of a soldier, who was later found.

On July 14 alone, al-Qassam claimed responsibility for: an ambush against the Nahal Brigade – Gaza City, and against the 162nd Division – Jabalia. According to Israeli sources, three soldiers were killed and another seriously injured in an attack on an engineering unit in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

