ISRAELHAMASWAR. Today the ceasefire was decided. Israel does not stop bombing Beirut. Hezbollah responds by hitting neighborhoods of Tel Aviv

US Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened Europe and Canada with sanctions because of the ICC arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu. “Any US ally — Canada, the UK, Germany, France — if they try to help the International Criminal Court, we will impose sanctions on them,” Graham told Fox News.

On November 24, 4 million Israelis took shelter due to Hezbollah attacks in Tel Aviv, and Israeli media reported that 200 missiles and rockets were fired at closed schools on November 25. In response, Israel bombed Beirut and its suburbs for the umpteenth time, with the city being bombed on November 22, 23, 24 and 25.

And while there have been reports that Israel is ready to sign ceasefire agreements with Lebanon, with some recommendations, the press in Israel is saying that “Israel is preparing to expand its operations in Lebanon following the intense rocket attacks launched by Hezbollah in the northern and central parts of the country on November 24.”

Meanwhile, Israeli media are reporting that Amos Hochstein, an adviser and The US President’s special envoy to Lebanon recently informed both the Lebanese and Israeli sides that they have little time to reach a ceasefire agreement. If they do not accept this time, he will cease his mediation efforts. This pressure is mainly aimed at Netanyahu, as the Lebanese government is more ready than Israel to implement a ceasefire.

According to Axios with reference to a US representative: “The Israeli government is expected to approve the agreement today, Tuesday.” “Hezbollah will move its heavy weapons north of the Litani River in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.” “The ceasefire agreement in Lebanon includes the creation of a Washington-led committee to monitor its implementation.” Committee that had already been rejected by Hezbollah.

In a note on November 21 evening, Hamas said: “The Palestinian nation will not surrender to the Israeli genocide.” Khalil al-Hayya, the vice president of the political bureau of Hamas, said that “the Palestinian nation is not afraid of Israel’s brutal genocide in Gaza and will not surrender to such a crime by Israel.” And on November 25, a Hamas spokesman said: “The next real test concerns international efforts to arrest Israeli leaders.”

According to the speaker of the Iranian parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the coming weeks will be “crucial for both resistance efforts and diplomatic initiatives in the context of the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.” And again Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution for international affairs, says that the global political landscape is on the verge of a significant change that will see Western powers lose their influence in around the world. The commander in chief of the Iranian army. He also said: “Iran is preparing a response to the recent attack by Israel.”

General Abdolrahim Mousavi, commander in chief of the Iranian army, said that Iran’s support for the Resistance Front and the Palestinian people will persist “until the complete eradication of the Israeli regime, saying that evidence suggests that this regime will not see the next 25 years.”

A hacker group known as Hanzala, in a statement, announced that it had successfully infiltrated a company linked to the Israeli army and obtained classified information about Israel, and said it would soon reveal it.

In a speech yesterday by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei to the Basij forces, he said: “The Zionist regime has committed war crimes in Gaza. Issuing an arrest warrant is not enough. There must be death sentences for Netanyahu and the regime’s criminal leaders.” “All Israeli authorities must be prosecuted.”

On November 24, an armed attack was reported on the Israeli embassy in Jordan. According to Al Jazeera, several drones were flying around the embassy located west of Amman. The gunman approached the embassy and opened fire near the Israeli embassy in Jordan, before being shot dead by police.

A special session of the Iraqi parliament is scheduled for today on the topic of “Threats from Israel and the possibility of its attack in Iraq.”

Finally, videos show the IDF starting to dismantle Hezbollah installations in villages located on the secondary front, especially destroyed historic buildings in Chama. Golani chief of staff resigns after Hezbollah kills one of his aides in the Chama fort. The commander of the Golani Brigade, Colonel Yoav Yarom, has asked to terminate his duties following the incident in which Zev Javo Erlich and Sergeant Gur Kahti were killed. Yarom has decided to take full responsibility for the incident and terminate his assignment before the investigation into the matter is even complete.

And now a look at the front line as of 17:00 on November 25.

On November 24, Israeli warplanes targeted the Josiah border crossing in the Qusayr region, on the border between Lebanon and Syria. Meanwhile, Syrian authorities have updated the death toll from the attack on Palmyra: 60 Syrian fighters killed in the Israeli raid. New satellite images indicate that the Israeli army has begun a construction project along the Alpha Line, which separates the Golan Heights from Syria. According to Syrian sources, the IDF also kidnapped two “shepherds,” actions that nevertheless indicate a significant intensification of Israeli military activities in the Golan Heights region and border areas compared to the past.

The IDF has continued to attack Beirut over the past four days. In particular the Daahiya neighborhood. Following which there have been power cuts. Air strikes, also recorded against the Basta area in the Lebanese capital, according to Lebanese media, 6 missiles were used which is located in the heart of Beirut. A residential area was targeted.

New Israeli attacks in the Ghazieh area near Sidon.

In Khiam, half of the city is now under Israeli control and intense clashes continue in the northern part. In addition, Israeli forces are moving towards Qlayaa from the village of Deir Mimas. In Naqoura, the battle continues in the Bayyadah area, with no changes in the military map. An Israeli attack on the Al-Amariyyah checkpoint run by the Lebanese Army on the Naqoura-Tyre road killed one Lebanese Army soldier and wounded more than 10.

On November 24, Hezbollah heavily hit the Petah Tikva area, east of Tel Aviv. About 250 rockets were reportedly fired from Lebanon, causing significant damage and injuries in northern and central Israel, including Petah Tikva. The attacks – according to Hezbollah – occurred in response to an Israeli airstrike in Beirut that killed at least 29 people.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it has conducted new anti-Israel operations, targeting military positions in Israel hit Ma’alot-Tarshiha.

The Israel Defense Forces released footage of a Hamas sniper being hit in Jabaliya, northern Gaza, during an ongoing operation in the area. The army says the sniper was spotted by soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade who ordered an airstrike

The Israeli army has called for the evacuation of blocks 731, 732, 733, 634 in Shuja’iya. The Israeli army says that in recent days, Palestinian resistance groups have fired several rockets from these areas towards settlements around the Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

