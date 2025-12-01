ISRAELHAMASWAR. To implement the second phase of the Gaza agreements, Abu Shabab must be eliminated: the IDF risks losing control

While Operation Five Stones is underway in the West Bank, the IDF has another problem to solve: removing Abu Shabab militias from the Gaza Strip. These very same militias, paid by Israel and seen on humanitarian convoys, ready to shoot civilians trying to take food from distribution points. According to journalist Abu Ali Al-Abari’s blog: “Shawqi Abu Nusaira, a former Fatah officer (with the rank of general), has released a video challenging Hamas and announcing that he will work against it alongside its militias. Other Yasser Abu Shabab chapters are forming throughout the Gaza Strip. Hamas was confident in its ability to eliminate these militias once the ceasefire goes into effect, but everything seems to be going in the opposite direction.

However, it appears that the Israelis will be responsible for curbing the power of the Abu Shabab militias. Haaretz reports that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, in coordination with the Shin Bet, has issued official instructions to halt the activity of the Abu Shabab militias and expel their elements from the areas where they are deployed. The Israeli security apparatus believes that the continued activity of these militias during the next phase will undermine the withdrawal agreements and affect the image of security control that Israel is trying to promote internationally. These groups are expected to rapidly disintegrate once military support is withdrawn, due to the lack of any popular incubator or social or political legitimacy within Palestinian society.

The halt to the militias is needed to implement the second phase of the agreements between Hamas and Israel. Haaretz also revealed that the Israeli security apparatus believes that “These groups do not represent any part of Palestinian society, but are considered an extension of the previous mercenary militias that the IDF relied on for political and security purposes.”

According to sources close to Hamas, there are at least five armed proxy groups active against Hamas, each operating in specific areas: Yasser Abu Shabab Militia – the first and largest, based in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Hossam Al-Astal Militia – operating in the Khan Yunis. Ashraf Al-Mansi Militia – active in the northern Gaza Strip, based in Beit Hanoun. Rami Khalas Militia – operating in the eastern Gaza City sector. Shuki Abu Nasira Militia – the newest force, based in eastern Khan Yunis.

All these militias operate from operational bases located within the yellow zone, currently under the direct control and command of the IDF, and from there conduct operations beyond the yellow line.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

