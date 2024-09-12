ISRAELHAMASWAR. Three attacks on southern Lebanon: thirty Hezbollah rocket launchers destroyed. Demonstrations in Israel against Netanyahu

According to Hamas, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, openly lied when he said that Netanyahu accepted all the terms of the prisoner exchange proposal, otherwise the agreements would have been made. After showing the video in the tunnel, the head of the United Torah Jewish Party, Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf said: “The voice of the blood of our brothers cries out to us from the earth. We will support any exchange agreement presented to the government”.

Meanwhile, demonstrations continue in Israel in which protesters have gathered near one of Netanyahu’s private residences, demanding his ouster, as happened for example on Saturday 7 September, in “Caesarea”. Among them is also the opposition leader Yair Lapid.

South Africa, in response to Israel, said it would present evidence to the International Court of Justice in The Hague in October that Israel is committing genocide in Palestine.

According to Israeli sources, Israeli officials have told their American counterparts that Tel Aviv can no longer wait for a diplomatic outcome from the US-sponsored deal in Lebanon. Meanwhile, attacks to destroy Hezbollah’s missile launching power in Lebanon continue.

Exacerbating the situation is the Israeli administrative court’s enforcement of evictions of Palestinians. Palestinian sources complain that the Israeli court decides to evacuate the Salem family’s home in the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood of Silwan, Jerusalem, in favor of settlers. The family’s request to appeal the decision was rejected.

The IDF said it attacked Hezbollah’s military production facility, headquarters and military buildings. In addition, Israeli security forces attacked a cell identified by the 769th Brigade in the Houla area in southern Lebanon. A serious incident among military forces is reported. An Israeli helicopter while carrying out an emergency exfiltration operation on the 10th evening in Gaza, crashed, killing three soldiers. Among those seriously injured in the incident were two pilots and a mechanic from the 123rd IAF squadron, a reservist doctor and another soldier from the 669th unit. In addition, a reservist doctor and another mechanic were moderately injured.

Sources close to Hezbollah reported that it used an FPV drone to target an Israeli tactical Humvee vehicle in the Jal al-Alam area.

The US military said it destroyed five UAVs and two missiles from the Houthi compound in Yemen, Yemeni sources reported attacks on a school, among which some students were killed. And regarding drones, the United States is also starting. Counting the losses, the Greek site bankingnews informs: “The Yemeni armed forces managed to reduce to ashes two MQ 9 drones in 72 hours, a humiliation for the United States of America. The Yemeni armed forces could publish what supports the announcement of the downing of the MQ 9”. An MQ 9 aircraft costs more than 30 million dollars and the publication continues: “Hundreds of American and British air strikes in Yemen to try to discourage it and weaken its offensive capabilities have been useless”. Finally, still regarding the Houthis: “Former UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen David Gresley: ‘The Red Sea crisis will not end until the end of the Gaza war’”.

And now a look at the escalation between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah updated at 15:00 on September 11.

South Lebanon: The Israeli army destroyed about 5 houses in the border village of Kfarkila. During the night between September 10 and 11, about 8-10 Israeli air strikes were reported in the same area. on the outskirts of Zibqeen. A second wave of attacks was recorded around 04:30 in the morning hitting the valleys between Zibqeen – Qlayleh – Sha’yteyeh a few seconds later came a third wave of attacks Israeli fighter jets attacked about 30 Hezbollah rocket launchers and other infrastructure in southern Lebanon during the night. The attacks were carried out in the cities of Jebbayn, Naqoura, Deir Seryan and Zibqin.

Another wave of attacks recorded in the late morning of September 11: 3 airstrikes in Al-Naqoura and Der Seryan, and in Yatar and Beit leaf. In addition, a motorcycle in Mays al-Jabal was taken in a targeted assassination and Mheiheb with a Merkava tank. The garden of Maroun al-Ras was attacked with two suicide drones.

The IDF wrote in a statement: “During the night, the IAF hit approximately 30 Hezbollah and Hezbollah infrastructure sites that posed a threat to Israeli civilians in the areas of Jibbain, Naqoura, Deir Seryan and Zibqin in southern Lebanon. In addition, IDF artillery struck in the area of ​​Al-Dahira in southern Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah organization to defend the State of Israel.”

Hezbollah responded to the airstrikes by striking settlements in northern Israel. It claimed six attacks against Israel on September 10: Artillery base for the 411th and a headquarters of the Golano Brigade at the Niria base with dozens of rockets; Abasiah base with artillery; Soldiers’ apron near the Al-Rahib base; The Northern Command reserve headquarters and the Galilee Division backup and its strategic depot in A’ameed; Spy equipment at the Abad base.

On September 11, Hezbollah sources reported Axis of Resistance munitions targeting the IDF headquarters in Amiad, between Safed and the Sea of ​​Galilee. There were no alert hits in Arab al-Aramshah and an ATGM attack on Kibbutz Dan, wounding one soldier. Sirens sounded in Kissufim, a community near the Gaza Strip, and in Kibbutz Erez, southern Israel.

Palestinian sources reported that 13 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling of the Al-Qara family home in the town of Khuza’a, east of Khan Yunis. Both Hamas and Hezbollah sources confirmed that Israel killed two Hezbollah leaders.

An Israeli checkpoint in Ramallah was attacked, seriously wounding a soldier. Hamas claimed responsibility. While an IDF statement reads: “IDF, ISA and Israel Prison Service forces are currently conducting counterterrorism activities in the area of ​​Tubas and Tamun as part of the operation in Northern Samaria. As part of the Israeli army activity, an IAF aircraft struck an armed Hamas cell a short while ago in the Tubas area.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced the loss of contact with five of its crews held by Israeli forces in Tulkarem in the West Bank. According to Palestinian sources, five people were killed in an attack near the Tawheed Mosque in the city of Tubas in the West Bank.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

