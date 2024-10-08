ISRAELHAMASWAR. Third division in Lebanon for ground operation against Hezbollah. Iraqi resistance and Houthis bomb Tel Aviv and Haifa

Ireland has rejected Israel’s request to withdraw its troops serving in the United Nations Interim Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reports the Irish Times. The United States has turned to Italy with a request to secure a truce. The request came directly from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: to send a contingent of Carabinieri to the Gaza Strip to secure a possible truce in the Gaza Strip. The Italians are already in Lebanon as part of the United Nations peacekeeping contingent – UNIFIL.

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in an interview with 60 Minutes: “In the last year, Israel has changed many things in accordance with American requests and actions.” Asked if Netanyahu is an ally, she replied: “The question is whether there is an alliance between Israel and the United States – and the answer is yes.” Harris says the United States will not stop “pressuring” Israel for a ceasefire.

French President Emmanuel Macron calls for a halt to Israel’s shipment of weapons that could be used in fighting in the Gaza Strip. In response, Prime Minister Netanyahu in a message to French President Macron: “Israel will win with or without you, but your shame will resonate long after Israel’s victory.” Praise for Macron’s choice came from Qatar. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported: “We welcome the French President’s request to stop supplying weapons to Israel for fighting in the Gaza Strip.”

The UK Foreign Office urges its citizens to avoid travel to the entire State of Israel and the Palestinian Territories

From Lebanon, Lebanese parliament speaker Nabia Berri said she would not negotiate under fire and made it clear to all the country’s ambassadors that channels of negotiation would remain closed until Israel ceased fire.

The Israeli military admitted that 11 soldiers had been killed and 100 others injured since the start of the limited ground incursion on the border with Lebanon. Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at Nabatim Air Base: “The Iranians have not reduced the capabilities of the air force: no aircraft have been damaged and no squadron has been knocked out. Anyone who thinks trying to harm us will deter us should look at Gaza and Beirut.” Gallant will fly to Washington and meet with his counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Regarding the Israeli attack on Iran, according to the Israel Broadcasting Corporation: “Israel’s retaliatory attack on Iran has been delayed due to uncertainty about the consequences of the attack.” Amit Halevy, of the Knesse: “Until we have control of the entire Gaza Strip, that means we have not won.” While Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz insists: “Hamas leaders abroad will be killed.”

On October 7, US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla held talks with IDF Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi, the IDF said. “The general’s visit focused on current security issues with an emphasis on Iran and the northern front,” the IDF said. The visit took place as the IDF prepared to respond to an Iranian ballistic missile attack.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Bakaei: “Netanyahu is a modern Hitler,” while Iranian Revolutionary Guard coordinator Iraj Masjadi: “General Esmail Qaani is in good health and continues his work.” Qaani said in a statement on October 7: “We will confront with all strength, firmness and resolve any evil move of the Israeli enemy. We reassure the Iranian people that we are fully prepared to respond to the enemies and defend the country. We are committed to the Supreme Leader’s strategy of not being complacent and not rushing to respond to the enemy’s movements. We will continue to provide support and assistance to the resistance front, especially in Lebanon and Palestine”.

In Iran, flights resumed starting at 22:00 on October 6. Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Arif instead specified that: “The threats will not force us to withdraw from our positions, on the contrary, we will continue our programs with strength and rigor”. “The death of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has strengthened the unity and cohesion of the Mujahideen”.

From Lebanon, preparations are being made to transfer civilians, forced to evacuate from the Israel’s requests, equipped buses from Jusiyah and Al-Dabousiyah crossings in Homs and Al-Arida in Tartous to Homs, Hama, Aleppo and Raqqa. From Jdeideh Yabous crossing in the Damascus countryside, to Damascus, Aleppo and Raqqa, as part of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent’s humanitarian response to their needs and alleviating their suffering. Despite the Red Crescent’s efforts, powerful explosions from Israeli attacks were heard in Syria along the triangle formed by the Jordanian, Syrian and Palestinian borders.

One year after the brutal attack by Hamas on Israel, a statement released by Hezbollah was posted: “Today marks one year since the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, […] This operation will have historic effects and strategic results on the overall situation in the region […] On this historic occasion, we wish to emphasize the following: The full right of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation by all means to restore their legitimate rights and remove the occupation; Despite the brutality and aggression of the occupation, […] Israel has proven to be a fragile entity that does not have the capacity to survive and continue without American support; There is no place for Israel in our region and in our social, cultural and humanitarian fabric. It was and will remain an aggressive and deadly cancer gland that must be removed, even if it takes a long time. The United States of America and its allies and instruments in the world and the region are partners of this occupation in its aggression […] bear full responsibility for the murder, criminality, injustice and tragic human tragedies. […] We pay tribute to the strength and courage of our Mujahideen brothers on the support fronts in dear Yemen and great Iraq, as well as to the historic decision taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran to destroy Israel with missiles in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples […] Hezbollah’s decision to open the support front on October 8 to support the Palestinian people […] is a decision to defend Lebanon and its people-countries, for which our resistance and our people have paid heavy and expensive prices.

The Axis of Resistance has said: “If the conflict intensifies and expands, it will be extinguished by missiles against the Gulf countries, the main financiers of Zionism in this war. Let us remember that we in the Axis are designing the future of the new Middle East with freedom and dignity.”

And now a look at the Israel – Lebanon front line updated at 16:00 on October 7 (PLEASE LINK TO And now a look at the Israel – Lebanon front line updated at 16:00 on October 7).

The Israeli newspapers have headlined: “Ground incursion fails”. At the moment there are three Israeli military divisions present on the borders with Lebanon, Etzioni Brigade, 36th Division and since October 7th the League of Galilee Division (91) has arrived.

From the Hezbollah side, the men of the Fatemiyoun (Iranian Afghans) have come to help and have carried out a serious cyber attack on dozens of Israeli websites. It is not known whether the Houthis who arrived on the Golan Heights a few days ago have also entered into action. On the night of October 6th, a new wave of air strikes began on the outskirts of Beirut. Israeli airstrikes targeted Hadath area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, according to Lebanese sources, 7 Israeli airstrikes targeted residential buildings and a gas station in the “Saint Therese” area of ​​Hadath. Saint Therese Hospital and the Great Prophet Hospital are out of service due to recent Israeli attacks. Throughout the night of October 6/7, the Israeli Air Force continued to attack with great force the Daahiya neighborhood in Beirut.

Raid in the outskirts of the Haret Hreik area, against the city of Maaroub, in Khiam City with 5 airstrikes and two artillery attacks. As of 10 am, Israeli attacks were reported in the following Lebanese locations: South Beirut; Khiyam; Qellaya; Kaouthariyet El Saiyad; Ghessanieh; Kafr Kila; Jarjouh; Zawtar el Charkiyeh; Sejoud; Zefta.

In a claim of responsibility, the Islamic Resistance speaks of an attack against a gathering of Israeli forces in the Maroun al-Ras Park.

A strong explosion was heard on the night of the 7th in the Bat Yam area

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

