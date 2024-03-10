ISRAELHAMASWAR. There is a direct line between Qassam and AnsarAllah: they will soon reveal it

For all those who think that the fronts are not interconnected, for files that concern Ansarallah, the Houthis so to speak, and the militias linked to Hamas, the Qassam Brigades, there is important news.

On March 8, news appeared that Abu Ubayda, number one of the Hamas military wing, participated in the capture of the first ship attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea, we are talking about the Galaxy Leader where the drone can be seen landing on the ship.

In the social sphere we read in comment on the Houthi images of the takeover of the Galaxy Leader: “The Palestinian flag was flying high in the back of the helicopter. The images of Commander Abu Ubaydah are present among the heads of the special forces at the time of the assault on the ship. The ship is in the possession of the Al-Qassam Brigades and is under the custody and care of the Mujahideen in Yemen. And the Red Sea is warm. New powerful cards won by the leadership in the negotiations The enemy will go mad, supporting your religion and the mother who carried you in her womb, oh heroes of Islam”.

According to Palestinian intellectual Munir Shafiq: “The coordination between Ansar Allah and Al-Qassam is a very important development and its dimensions will appear soon.”

Munir Shafiq said that in this context, a leader of the Al-Qassam Brigades told Al-Jazeera that Ansar Allah informed Al-Qassam that the recent escalation in the Red Sea was due to the Israeli occupation’s intentions to attack Rafah and the continuation of the policy of hunger. He added that Sana’a has sent Al-Qassam a letter seeking his opinion regarding mediations to release the crew of a ship detained by them, and stressed that any decision regarding the detained ship and its crew is up to exclusively in Al-Qassam. Underlining that communication and coordination between Al-Qassam and the fighting fronts in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq have continued since the first hours of the start of the Battle of Al-Aqsa.”

If this were to occur, the entire Western system according to which the Ansar Allah groups and the jiahdist sphere linked to Hamas did not have communicating vessels but relied on Iran for dialogue would collapse. Because it means that the Qassams are somehow able to move from Yemen to Gaza undisturbed. How did they do it?

A government official in Sanaa has revealed that America has received a major blow after its attempts to separate the Battle of the Red Sea from the Israeli aggression witnessed in Gaza. The deputy director of the Moral Guidance Department at the Sana’a government’s Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Abdullah bin Amer, said in a blog post on (X): “Announcing the existence of Yemeni-Palestinian coordination and from Gaza it is a direct blow to the United States of America”. And he added: “For weeks, the United States of America has tried to separate the battle of the Red Sea from what is happening in Gaza.”

And he continues: “The announcement comes today from Gaza to confirm to everyone that the battle is one, its objective is one, and its destiny is also one.”

Meanwhile, estimates from shipping industry analysts say the cost of sending a container ship around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope is estimated at an additional $1 million compared to sending it across the Red Sea, pushing up spot prices well above negotiated contract prices, even on unaffected routes such as the Pacific Ocean, as the cost of sending a 12-meter container from Shanghai to Los Angeles in the off-contract spot market reached $4,900 in February.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

