ISRAELHAMASWAR. The war in the Gaza Strip will last through 2024. Houthis: we fired at the Eisenhower

Issues a joint Arab-Chinese statement condemning the continuation of Israeli aggression against Gaza. The joint statement was released from the proceedings before the tenth session of the ministerial meeting of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, on May 30, and condemns Israel’s continued aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Director of the International Organization for Migration, Amy E. Pope: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic and has reached levels never seen before due to the lack of aid.”

The Slovenian government formally approved the recognition of the Palestinian state on May 30 and sent the final decision to Parliament, which is expected to approve it next week.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has asked the UN to take measures to send peacekeepers to the Gaza Strip. And he promised that the Colombian contingent will be part of it.

The German army has announced the end of its humanitarian aid delivery mission in the Gaza Strip and the last German plane has left Jordan. The German news agency DPA reported that the German Air Force dropped 315 tons of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip in about two and a half months.

In an interview with a French channel, Prime Minister Netanyahu presented a map showing Morocco cut off from the Sahara, sparking outrage. The storm erupted after Israel recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in July 2023. Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson for Arab media, Hassan Kabia, clarified on his Twitter account that it was an “unintentional mistake ” and conveyed a message to King Mohammed VI of Morocco. “We apologize for this technical error. We will not give up our historic recognition of the Sahara as Moroccan territory.”

Former Israeli Justice Minister Haim Ramon declared: “the War Council and the General Staff failed miserably to achieve the objectives of the war.”

A senior Hamas official told Saudi channel Al-Sharq: “We refuse to resume negotiations until the fighting ends. The mediators accepted Israel’s new offer, but Hamas told them it would refuse to accept it.”

The United States and the United Kingdom bombed telecommunications infrastructure in southern Yemen on May 30. Previously, several regions of Yemen had been bombed, including Hodeidah, as well as the capital Sanaa and its airport.

Nasser al-Amir, vice president of the Houthi Media Council in a note following the attack said: “We will not leave Gaza and Palestine, even if the whole world comes to our door and gathers all the weapons of the world in Sanaa. Victory will be ours, and there will be victory in Gaza and Palestine. This is God. It’s a promise.”

Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the attack on the US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in the Red Sea on May 31, in response to the recent US-British aggression and said: “We carried out a combined missile attack on the aircraft carrier American CVN 69 Dwight Eisenhower in the Red Sea in response to yesterday’s attacks in Yemen”. “The operation was carried out with a series of cruise missiles, the hit was precise and direct, thank Allah.”

The airstrikes on Hodeidah, the spokesperson explained, “left 16 dead and 41 injured, including civilian deaths, hit the Hodeidah radio building near Al-Thawra hospital and the coast guard facility in Al-Salif port , and the total number of dead and injured, both civilian and military, has reached 58 dead and injured.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to respond directly and immediately to any new aggression on Yemeni territories, targeting all sources of threat and all American and British hostile targets in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.”

In the meantime, photos of the merchant ship Laax, hit by Houthi missiles on 28 May, have appeared online, published by the French Navy. A comment by war analysts reads: “The crew was lucky because the missiles hit the holds. On the port side at least two holes can be seen in the waterline area from which bulk cargo is washed away and water penetrates into the interior of the vessel. As a result, the ship in the photo has already tilted significantly. Furthermore, it is clear that an anti-ship ballistic missile penetrated the hatch of one of the holds.”

And now a look at the war of attrition between Israel and Hamas updated at 4pm on May 31st.

Israel’s national security adviser said he expects military operations in the Gaza Strip to continue until the end of 2024.

In Northern Israel, the resistance in Lebanon and Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack on the Ma’yan Baruch settlement in northern Israel. A fire has broken out on the outskirts of the village of Kfarhamam in southern Lebanon. Following Israeli artillery bombing.

Clashes recorded on May 30 occur in Al-Rama, north Jerusalem. Israeli security forces are conducting a special operation to search for a suspect in Shoafat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem.

Regarding the conflict around the opening of the Rafah checkpoint: Israeli Defense Minister Gallant, in a conversation with US Defense Secretary Austin, said: “Israel is not against the opening of the checkpoint, but it will not agree to transfer responsibility lies with Hamas.” The al-Qassam Brigades launched a drone attack against Israeli soldiers. A homemade hand grenade, model M26A2, was used in the attack.

In Gaza City and in the north of the Gaza Strip, artillery shelling and shooting from Israeli helicopters have been reported, targeting the north of the Gaza Strip. Medical teams recover a number of dead from the streets of the Beit Lahia project and in the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. According to local authorities, 70 bodies were recovered from the streets of Jabalia camp and the Beit Lahia project after the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Numerous injuries following an IDF attack on a residential apartment belonging to the Minya family near the Al-Sanafour intersection in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Israeli artillery shelled the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Palestinian sources speak of an attack that targeted a house of the Al-Baik family near the University College of Tal Al-Hawa, south-west of the city of Gaza. The gunboats opened fire towards the fishing port, west of Gaza City.

In the center of the Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery targeted the northern part of the Nuseirat camp, the Maghazi camp and the northern part of the Bureij camp. Its planes also bombed the vicinity of the Al-Nour Mosque in Block 9 of the Bureij camp. An Israeli helicopter opened fire west of the Nuseirat camp.

South of Gaza smoke bombs, artillery shelling and intense gunfire from Israeli vehicles east of the new town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis. Israeli planes launched a raid on the western part of the city of Rafah. There was intense shooting from Israeli helicopters in the center and western part of the city. An airstrike targeted a house in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, and there were initial reports of deaths and injuries. Air and artillery bombardments are recorded in the center of Rafah.

