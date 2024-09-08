ISRAELHAMASWAR. The US Navy has no capacity against Houthi drones and missiles

On Thursday, September 5, Abdul Malik al Houti gave his usual speech to his people, which in reality, as often happens, was a speech to the Arabs who are hesitant to enter the arena of the fight against Israel. He spoke of jihad and of those who, in his opinion, do not participate in it.

A speech we could call “moral-ethical” seen from the eyes of those who condemn inert peoples watching a war that is reaping victims and undermining peace in the Middle East.

And while he was speaking, the assessment of the damage caused by the Houthis continues in the West. The British website UNHERD made truthful and very heavy statements: “For the past two decades, they have claimed that an aircraft carrier was enough to bring a developing country to its knees, but in Yemen these narratives clash with reality”.

And again: “It is clear that the United States, which was supposed to protect maritime traffic from attacks from Yemen, does not know what to do, after it announced that an international maritime coalition has failed to deter the Yemenis. The United States has done its best to identify and accurately target weapons and launch sites inside Yemen, but there is only one problem: it can’t.”

The use of drones is apparently also having a major impact on naval warfare. UNHERD writes: “In the age of drone warfare, mobile launchers and advanced tunnel infrastructure, the United States simply does not have the capacity to identify and detonate most drones or missiles before they are launched. In short, the more America fights the Yemenis, the more it loses, because the US Navy uses expensive weapons against cheap ones.”

The results according to the online portal are visible in the Red Sea. “If the US Navy has not even been able to lift the blockade imposed on Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the world, then the idea of ​​lifting the blockade around Taiwan is just a fantasy. To admit our impotence in the Red Sea is to admit that the era of Western hegemony is already over and, faced with few alternatives, we will continue to allow the Yemenis to blow up our ships and then pretend that we do not care”.

The American magazine Newsweek echoes this. On the subject of American defeat at sea, it announces that: “The US Navy no longer discloses the positions of US aircraft carriers in the Middle East. The US Navy has begun to vaguely publish information on the location of US aircraft carriers and ships in the Middle East and is content to state that the ships operate in the area of ​​responsibility of the US Central Command”.

The American fear, according to Yemeni accounts, is that of being hit by AnsarAllah weapons. The latest merchant ship to be targeted by the Houthis was BLUE LAGOON I in the Red Sea with a series of missiles and a series of drones. The attack occurred on September 2.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

