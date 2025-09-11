ISRAELHAMASWAR. The UN will rule on the Doha attack on September 10. Doha appoints a legal team. Hamas confirms five deaths. Israel attacks Sanaa.

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on September 10 in response to the Israeli attacks against Hamas representatives in Qatar. According to Agence France-Presse sources, the meeting is scheduled for 3:00 PM in New York. It will be held at the request of Algeria and Pakistan in particular.

Senator Bernie Sanders said that the Netanyahu government is completely out of control and that US military aid to Israel should be halted. President Donald Trump believes the “sad incident” in Doha could represent an opportunity for peace, the White House stated. The president considers Qatar an important US ally and “deeply regrets” that the Israeli attack hit its territory.

Whitkoff, on Trump’s instructions, informed Qatari authorities of the impending Israeli attack, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said. But the information did not arrive in time.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in a speech on the situation at the European Parliament: “We will review bilateral relations with Israel; the Commission will do everything possible to ensure this. We will suspend payments to Israel and push for sanctions against radical Israeli ministers. We will work for a partial suspension of the Association Agreement with Israel, and next month we will launch a new round of donations for the Palestinians, which will include a special component for the reconstruction of Gaza.”

Von der Leyen added: “What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world.” “People killed while begging for food. Mothers holding dead children. These images are catastrophic. He continued: “For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity, this must stop.”

Hamas has revealed the names of those killed in the Israeli attack in Doha. They are: Jihad Labad (Abu Bilal) – Director of Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya’s office; Humam Al-Hayya (Abu Yahya) – Son of Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya; Abdullah Abdul Wahid (Abu Khalil) – Companion; Moamen Hassouna (Abu Omar) – Companion; Ahmed Al-Mamluk (Abu Malik) – Companion. Specifically, Abdullah Abdul Wahid “Abu Khalil” was an associate of Hamas leader Bassem Naim. Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed Al-Humaidi, a member of the Qatari Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya), was also killed. Hamas has announced it will continue to fight.

Qatar has announced the formation of a legal team led by Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Khulaifi to take legal action in response to the Israeli attack on Hamas headquarters in Doha. “Qatar is shocked by the betrayal of the United States and Israel,” who had promised not to attack Hamas on its soil, writes the Washington Post. The American newspaper also believes that the Israeli attack on Doha has not only deprived Qatar of the mediating role it had played in the conflict resolution process in the Gaza Strip, but also of “the most reliable channel of communication with Hamas leaders in the enclave.”

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister: “Negotiations were underway at the request of the United States, but Israel worked to sabotage them. International norms must take such an incident into account. History will record this incident, and international laws and norms must take it into account.” Israel’s actions must not be ignored, and all necessary measures must be taken to counter them.

He added: “Netanyahu’s barbarity must be addressed in a united manner. The American side informed us ten minutes after the attack. The Israeli enemy used weapons that went undetected by radar today. Our air defenses worked effectively in repelling the Iranian missile attack. The Israeli attack was a treacherous operation, and nothing was known about it until it occurred.” “We spared no effort to ensure the success of the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. No talks are currently underway for a settlement in light of the Israeli attack.”

President Trump contacted the Emir of Qatar by telephone after the attack and stated that there had been no prior coordination with Israel. “Stability in the region will not be achieved through wars, but through diplomacy,” the President concluded.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Al Jazeera: “Israel’s reckless behavior will not go unnoticed. Israel has targeted a mediating state whose role is recognized by all partners. Such violations will not prevent Qatar from fulfilling its role. Netanyahu is leading Israel becoming a rogue state.” According to the spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry, the Emir personally oversaw the measures taken to address the repercussions of the attack. “The safety of citizens, residents, and our lands is a priority. Qatar is being targeted because it is a peace-loving country. The message Israel is sending is that no one is safe in the region.”

Condemning the attack in Qatar: the UN Secretary General, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Iran. The Office of the Emir of Qatar: “The Emir of Qatar and the President of the United Arab Emirates discussed the latest developments in the regional and international situation. The President of the United Arab Emirates affirmed his solidarity with Qatar and his support for the measures taken to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The President of the United Arab Emirates stated that the Israeli aggression constitutes a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and undermines security and peace in the region. Algeria was the first to request a Security Council meeting following the Israeli attack on Hamas headquarters in Qatar.

September 10 was the day Benjamin Netanyahu testified in the chamber on corruption charges. Netanyahu received a secret envelope during his testimony, and the session was suspended for several minutes.

Yaroon Abraham’s Hebrew page writes: “We are still studying the results of the attack. The message is clear to everyone: there is no escape route or refuge for any of these murderers; Israel will catch them wherever they are.”

The Israelis are threatening to bomb Qatar again. The Israeli ambassador to the United States: “If the attack on Doha missed any target, it will hit it next time.”

Israeli correspondent Gili Cohen wrote: “Before the Doha bombing, Netanyahu held consultations with senior security officials at noon. He listened to objections from various elements within the security apparatus, including the Mossad, the Israeli military, and the directorate of the prisoners and missing persons file, regarding the timing of the attack, given the ongoing negotiations with Hamas after a long period of stagnation. Nonetheless, Netanyahu decided to carry out the operation. Even now, after almost a full day, it is unclear in Israel whether the attack was successful. Its impact on the negotiations is unclear, despite Qatar’s announcement that it has suspended communications.”

In Lebanon, a member of the Lebanese Hezbollah Political Council, Mahmoud Qamati: “Our position is clear. No to surrendering weapons.”

And now a look at the military scenario, updated at 4:00 PM. A missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel: sirens in Jerusalem and the Shfela area. On the night of September 10, the Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson stated: “We attacked several sensitive targets in Jerusalem with a Palestine 2 missile with a multiple warhead, and the Ramon airport and Umm al-Rashrash with three drones, demonstrating that the operation successfully achieved its objectives.” This refers to the airstrikes of September 9, not 10. Israel responded on September 10 by attacking the capital Sanaa, with at least six strikes. The medical center on Sixty Street was hit. Numerous deaths and injuries were reported.

The Lebanese army detonated explosive devices on the outskirts of Qusaya. An explosion occurred near a power plant in the Frahat neighborhood, on the outskirts of Beirut. However, it appears to have been a propane tank explosion. Other sources report that it was a Kerbir tank explosion in Boura, Shatila, and there are reports of injuries.

The Al-Manar correspondent reports: “An Israeli drone crashes in the city of Adaisseh.” The Lebanese army spots it and captures it. An Israeli enemy drone crashes in the city of Adaisseh, in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese army spots it and tows it.

About 150,000 people have already fled the city for the south, with hundreds of thousands still remaining. Israel threatens to bomb more towers and residential buildings in the neighborhoods of Gaza City. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza: 41 deaths and 184 new injuries recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll from March 18, 2025, to date: 12,098 deaths and 51,462 injuries.

In northern Gaza, an evacuation warning was issued for a house belonging to the Khatib family near the Al-Istijabah mosque in the Sabra neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. An evacuation signal was issued for the Interior Ministry building facing the relief effort in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, West Gaza City, and evacuation of the square in front of the UNRWA schools, in preparation for the bombing of the evacuated building. Evacuation warning to all residents of Gaza City and all its neighborhoods, from the Old City and Al-Tuffah in the east to the sea in the west, who have not yet evacuated the area, please evacuate immediately.

In the afternoon, Israeli aircraft targeted a home near the Friendship Club in Beach Camp, northwest of Gaza City. Israeli air raid on the Al-Shujaiyah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. Explosions in Gaza City continued into the afternoon, resulting in further displacement. Every few minutes, a home is evacuated and a building is razed.

Evening footage from central Gaza on the morning of September 10 shows an Israeli army suicide drone exploding on the minaret of the “Yaffa” Mosque in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the September 9 attack, with several heavy mortar rounds, on a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near the Al-Muheet factories, in the Morag axis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Destruction continues in Tulkarem, West Bank.

