ISRAELHAMASWAR. The truce in Gaza holds. The Americans are building the Central Command for military control. Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank remain under Israeli attack

The U.S. Department of State has selected Stephen H. Fagin, ambassador to Yemen, as the civilian counterpart to Admiral Charles B. Cooper II, commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), at the Civil-Military Interaction Center in Israel, which will coordinate reconstruction efforts and monitor the ongoing ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. military has launched drone surveillance operations in the Gaza Strip to independently monitor the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The drone flights, conducted with Israel’s consent, support the work of the recently established Civil-Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where approximately 200 American military personnel work alongside Israeli military personnel and international representatives from the United Kingdom, Canada, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. The center, housed in a converted cargo warehouse, began operations on October 17 and serves as a central hub for monitoring the Trump administration’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza.

The countries that have sent forces to the U.S. command to implement President Trump’s plan are: Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Jordan, Spain, and France. The command’s primary objective at this stage is the establishment of an international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian factions meeting in Cairo on October 24: “We agreed to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a temporary Palestinian committee composed of the people of Gaza, composed of independent “technocrats,” to manage the affairs of life and essential services. We emphasize the need to take all necessary measures to maintain security and stability throughout the Gaza Strip. We reaffirm the importance of issuing a UN resolution regarding the temporary UN forces planned to be formed to monitor the ceasefire. We call for pressure to end all forms of torture and abuses against prisoners in Israeli jails.”

The Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth published an article by Yossi Yehoshua: “In practice, the Israeli army had to use about 900 transport planes and about 150 rescue ships, most of them from the United States, to provide equipment and logistical services. But even this was not enough, as many types of weapons and platforms produced in Israel were lacking.” The funds transferred so far have been used primarily to replenish warehouses. Confirming this news is the American Jewish National Security Institution, which states: “During the war between Israel and Iran, the United States used a quarter of its THAAD missile arsenal, and there has been discussion about the possibility of transferring some of the missiles of this type purchased from Saudi Arabia for use in Israel’s defense.”

A senior official states: “But this is not enough. We must move to the reinforcement phase, equipping ourselves with air platforms, helicopters, ships, tanks, troop carriers, and expensive, precise weapons: smart bombs, missiles, and interceptor missiles for air defense. Unfortunately, however, Israel must contend with coastal weapons production, and the balance is tipped in favor of low-cost weapons from Iran or with Iranian technology: “The production cost of an Iranian or Houthi missile is around $400,000, while the cost of the new version of the ‘Hetz 3’ missile is $3 million, and its production takes a long time due to the shortage of raw materials and labor.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared: “We are ready to do everything possible to protect Gaza from the Turkish army.” Sources close to the Palestinian resistance have reported that Israel will build a military factory in the United Arab Emirates affiliated with Controp Precision Technologies Ltd., a major defense company.

According to social media sources close to Hamas and the Israelis have begun supporting armed militias operating behind the “yellow line” in Gaza in an attempt to counter Hamas. According to Hamas sources, the group “boasts that the Israelis even give them ‘apples and bananas’ while the ‘children’ of Gaza are starving.” These militias are called by Israel the “Counter Terrorism Strike Force (Gaza).”

On October 27, Minister Bezalel Yoel Smotrich commented on the Abraham Accords: “No one is doing us a favor by normalizing relations with us.” Smotrich also stated: “We will not allow the reconstruction of Gaza if Hamas does not. It will be dismantled, we will lower taxes to encourage work and promote greater tax exemptions, we will not accept conditions for agreements, and the defense budget will become more efficient, but will remain high.

According to Israeli media: “An official delegation from Israel has left for a professional conference in Saudi Arabia.”

According to Israeli sources, Hezbollah is rapidly rebuilding its strength, recruiting fighters and rebuilding bases north of the Litani River, ignoring the Lebanese army’s attempts to limit its power. Israel is preparing to operate deeply into Lebanon.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on October 27. Yemeni Interior Minister Ibrahim Aidan (recognized Aden government) told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat that the Houthis are attempting to divert some of their activities to Aden airport after Israel suspended operations at Sana’a airport. In this context, he stated that Yemeni forces opposing the Houthis have arrested several Hezbollah activists, as well as Iranian and Syrian citizens involved in drug trafficking, espionage, and acting on behalf of the Houthis.

The Yemeni Houthi Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “We warn Israel against continuing to violate the agreement reached in Gaza due to the grave consequences that will result. We reiterate our warning to Israel against continuing its aggression against Lebanon and violating the ceasefire agreement.”

An Iranian hacker group, the “Cyber ​​Isnaad Front,” claims to have hacked “MAYA,” a secretive defense company linked to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, revealing data on Iron Beam, Hermes 900, Spike missiles, and more. The hackers promised to release the Mandarin line soon.

Charges have been filed against a 53-year-old Tel Aviv resident and a 34-year-old Eritrean national who were smuggling weapons from Syria. Details of the investigation indicate that the two traveled to the Syrian border on an electric scooter. After leaving the vehicle in a remote location, one of the defendants drove the scooter to the fence and recovered five guns fired at him from the Syrian side.

Israeli tank movements have been reported in southern Syria. Three Israeli Merkava tanks, along with several IDF military jeeps, reportedly moved from near Quneitra, in southern Syria, toward the town of Al-Samdaniya. Israeli forces have set up a checkpoint and an inspection station near the former Syrian army base, near Al-Salam Road.

A car bomb exploded near a police station in the town of Baniyas, in the rural area of ​​Tartous.

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrived in Lebanon, as did the head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit. Over the weekend, Israeli attacks were carried out in Lebanon amid institutional meetings, including calls for Israel’s compliance with agreements.

An Israeli aircraft carried out an attack in southern Lebanon: the target is believed to be the deputy commander of the Radwan unit. On October 27, it was reported that an Israeli military drone was shot down yesterday by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon during a routine reconnaissance mission in the Kafr Kila area. According to the IDF, the drone posed no threat to the UN Interim Force observers, who then opened fire on the device and downed it.

The UN Interim Force stated yesterday that the drone flew over their patrol “aggressively.” It added that “peacekeepers took the necessary defensive countermeasures to neutralize the drone.” After the drone was shot down by the UN Interim Force, the IDF reported launching another drone in the area, which dropped a grenade.

Yesterday, the UN Interim Force claimed that the grenade was dropped near their patrol and that an Israeli tank opened fire on their observers. The IDF denies this, stating that no shots were fired at the UN Interim Force observers.

The army reports that the incident is being further investigated “through military communications.” Earlier this month, the UN Interim Force twice accused the IDF of dropping grenades near its observers, including one incident in which one observer was slightly injured.

In both incidents, the IDF said it attempted to disperse Hezbollah’s activities, with no intention of harming the Un Force’s observers.

Israel has long maintained that the observation mission has failed, doing little to curb Hezbollah’s strengthening along the Israeli border over the decades.

Israel targeted a car on the Khardala road, south of Lebanon. An Israeli plane is flying low over the town of Deir Amal and its surroundings. An Israeli military bulldozer, accompanied by Israeli tanks and other equipment, is carrying out land-leveling operations inside Lebanese territory beneath the “Marj” site, between the towns of Adaisseh and Markaba. Lebanese sources: a sound bomb dropped by an enemy drone exploded east of the town of Mays al-Jabal, in southern Lebanon.

New map of the Gaza Strip, as it will be governed by the international command currently being established in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel. The map is displayed on a large screen in the command center. As you can see, the Strip is divided from north to south into two parts: one under Israeli security control and the other currently under de facto Hamas control. It is also proposed to divide it into five parts, similar to how the IDF and Israel controlled it in the past.

According to the Kan channel: “Israel is allowing Hamas to conduct field reconnaissance and personal searches for prisoners’ bodies in areas under Israeli control. This has happened in the last 24 hours, under pressure from mediators and President Trump’s envoys to promote what they call the ‘second phase’ of Trump’s initiative. Informed sources say the army has withdrawn from areas where Hamas and the Red Cross operate, so as to prevent contact or clashes between the two sides’ activities on the ground. An Israeli official described this decision as completely unreasonable. He stated, “This constitutes a major return to politics before October 6.”

Jewish settlers supported by the IOF attacked Palestinian farmers in the West Bank. Israeli occupation forces attacked the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, in the West Bank. Violent clashes broke out between youths and IDF forces in the town of Beit Ummar. North of Hebron, south of the West Bank.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

