ISRAELHAMASWAR. The third phase of the operation against Hamas begins. USA: no ceasefire

The United States has no intention of sending troops to Israel, according to Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States. US Vice President Harris said that Washington has no intention of sending troops to Israel to participate in the fighting in Gaza. You talked about it in an interview with CBS. However, other sources report that five thousand American soldiers participated in the Israeli ground operation against Gaza on Friday, as reported by the Iranian Tasnim agency, participation denied by the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, a bill to provide $14.3 billion in additional emergency aid to Israel has been introduced in the US Congress, separate from Biden’s other requests for military support for Ukraine, Taiwan and other items of expense.

John Kirby, National Security Advisor: “We don’t think a ceasefire is the right way to go at this time.”

In China, the name “Israel” has been removed from the online maps of major Chinese apps such as Baidu and Alibaba, the Wall Street Journal reports; in these apps only the name of Palestine appears.

Former NATO Secretary General Javier Solana called Netanyahu the “worst politician” in the history of Israel, Anadolu Agency reports. “I don’t think anything good will come of this,” he told Spanish TV channel Cadena Ser, referring to this month’s events in Israel and Palestine. “But this could lead to Netanyahu’s disappearance from Israeli politics.”

Israel’s representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan, wore a yellow star in the Security Council meeting room, similar to those worn by Jews during the Holocaust. He said his decision to wear the yellow “Nazi-era” stars stands until the Council condemns Hamas and calls for the release of the Israeli hostages.

One of Yemen’s provinces donated $250,000 to Gaza. Ukraine, however, declares Hezbollah and Hamas “terrorist organizations”.

Israel has called on its citizens to refrain from traveling to the North Caucasus and on Israelis already present to leave the region following the events in Dagestan.

The Arab Organization for Human Rights in Britain (AOHR UK) has called on the UK’s Counter-Terrorism and Serious Crime Unit (SO15) to investigate the recruitment of reservists with dual British-Israeli citizenship who join Israeli military units to fight in the war against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

AOHR UK pointed out that many media reports had suggested that the British had joined the Israeli army after Tel Aviv announced it would call up reserve troops from around the world to take part in military operations against the Gaza Strip .

News comes from Israel that the Elbit company will build a plant for the production of artillery ammunition for an international customer. Israeli defense company Elbit Systems will build a plant to produce artillery shells for an anonymous country. The company’s press service reported this on its official website. The contract will last two years. The value of the transaction between the Israeli company and the international client is 135 million dollars.

Another source claims that an Israeli company has won a contract with the US military. The US Army has selected two companies to develop prototypes of a next-generation laser targeting system that troops can carry and use in the field to scout locations and coordinate attacks.

According to contract announcements, both Leonardo DRS, a Virginia branch of Italy’s Leonardo SpA, and Elbit Systems of America, a division of Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd., will work on the Joint Effects Targeting System II, or JETS II project. According to social media sources media, the Israeli Elbit Systems is reportedly testing a new bomb, called “Steel Sting”, in the Gaza Strip. Health Ministry spokesman in Gaza, Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, said medical teams observed Israel using unusual weapons that caused severe burns on the bodies of Palestinians killed and wounded by Israeli bombs.

According to the Financial Times: The Israeli military’s silence on the ground invasion was deliberate and aimed at reducing the likelihood of Hezbollah and Iran going to war. Of course, the scale of the attacks and the offensive seems to prove to the newspaper that Israel has abandoned its promise to completely destroy Hamas and has decided to weaken it.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former national security advisor told the press: “This week we will see the arrival of the Israeli armed forces in the Gaza Strip and to deeper ground attacks against Hamas. We can not wait anymore”.

Benjamin Netanyahu said: ”Hamas must immediately and unconditionally release the hostages. A call for a ceasefire is a call for surrender, but we won’t do it and we will win. We regret that a large number of our friends did not insist on a firm condemnation of the barbarians. He also said that what is happening in the Gaza Strip is a message for Hezbollah.” “I declare to Hezbollah that if you decide to intervene completely in the war, you will make the biggest mistake of your life. You will take a blow that you can’t even imagine. I promise that Hamas will be paralyzed, Hamas will be defeated, Gaza will be different.” For the prime minister, the operation in Gaza against Hamas has entered its third phase: expansion of the ground operation.

Not long ago, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote that Israeli officials are very afraid of starting a multi-front war. Even Isaac Brik, an Israeli general, described the war on multiple fronts as “terrible”.

Reuters reports that Hezbollah is preparing for a protracted conflict. Hezbollah, which numbers around 100,000, is trying to reduce losses in border skirmishes with Israel, including by using precision weapons, in preparation for a possible prolonged conflict.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces stated that: “In the northern part of Gaza, resistance fighters have built more than 400 km of tunnels through which cars and motorcycles pass. Palestinian resistance fighters are ready to attack Israel on the ground.”

Former IRGC commander Mohsen Rezaei said in an interview with Al Jazeera. Iran was unaware of the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood operation. Iran played no role in Hamas’s attack on Israel, and the resistance forces made the decision.

Hamas Politburo Deputy Chief Musa Abu Marzouk told Financial Times: “We would not have achieved success without Iran and Hezbollah.” According to him, “the October 7 resistance attack on regime Israel would not have been successful without the help of our allies – Iran and Hezbollah.”

Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces say US Army and US Navy CENTCOM commanders are assisting the Israelis in their attack against Palestinians at an underground base in Tel Aviv.

Ali Bagheri, Iranian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said: “If the war spreads, the Israeli regime will be destroyed”

And now a look at the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at 12:00 on October 31.

Israeli forces continue their attacks on the Gaza Strip, targeting the Turkish hospital building and the Palestinian Red Crescent warehouses.

The IDF armored group made significant progress, advancing deep into the southern Gaza enclave and reaching the Netzerim crossing on the Salah ed-Din Highway. Footage from this area shows an Israeli tank opening fire on a civilian vehicle attempting to flee. Additionally, a video circulating in Arab media shows a Yassin anti-tank missile hitting a tank near the highway.

Palestinian forces launched numerous attacks against border settlements, as well as in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheba, causing damage to several residential buildings. In another incident, Yemeni Houthis from the Ansarallah movement attempted to strike southern Israel, but the missiles were intercepted over the Red Sea.

Hamas representatives on October 31 said that new raids by Israeli troops actually marked the beginning of a ground operation, but the IDF, as before, refuses to clearly announce this, maintaining room for maneuver.

Israeli troops are currently attacking in an area that has been virtually reduced to ruins following massive attacks. According to social media reports on both sides, Israeli troops in the north managed to get close to the outskirts of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun. And south of Gaza, IDF units again attempted to advance towards the Salah ed-Din Highway.

Hamas confirms fighting in these areas, but reports, as usual, the destruction of several units of Israeli armored vehicles by both Yassin anti-tank missiles and artillery.

Indeed, the Israeli command continues to probe Hamas’ capabilities and test its combat capabilities in the enclave, not deciding on a large-scale troop deployment until the end of negotiations on the fate of the Gaza Strip.

In the last few days you can notice an increase in intensity of the IDF attacks, but essentially the Israeli approach remains the same. And the Israeli military leadership is aware that a rapid offensive by Israeli troops could turn into a disaster, given that Hamas has tens of kilometers of underground tunnels. Not to mention the risk of an escalation of conflict with neighboring countries.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains disastrous. On October 30, a convoy of 26 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid passed through the Rafah checkpoint. Reports in Western media suggest that Israel is considering increasing the daily entry of trucks to 100. However, the IDF said the fuel would not be allowed into the region, despite requests from humanitarian organizations and the United Nations.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio