ISRAELHAMASWAR. The role played by Erdogan in the conflict

The declarations of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who claims and swears that he will never trade with Israel again, due to what is happening in Gaza, always cause a lot of uproar.

Unfortunately, the reality of the facts contradicts the words of the Turkish president. Israel buys its oil, mostly from Azerbaijan to which it also sells weapons. About 70% of Azerbaijani weapons are of Israeli origin. To return to Turkey, Azerbaijani oil passes through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

Then it passes through Turkey, which receives a royalty for the passage of the black gold that according to Turkish sources is about 80 cents per barrel. Shipments from Azerbaijan have increased steadily in 2024, increasing fourfold. According to a May article by Bneintellinews, 40% of Israel’s annual oil consumption passes through the BTC pipeline route. In May, exiled Turkish reporter Metin Cihan reported that oil from Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea fields reaches the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, from where it is transported across the Mediterranean to the Israeli port of Haifa.

The expansion of transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline has never been hindered by Turkey. Turkey’s oil ministry said, “We cannot interfere with this oil shipment.”

As Bneintellinews reported in early May, the oil export operation appears to be continuing despite Turkey’s trade ministry saying on May 2 that “all products” were covered by the trade boycott it announced due to “the worsening humanitarian tragedy of the Palestinians [amid the conflict in Gaza].”

The data reviewed by Cihan comes from Turkey’s state-owned oil and gas company Botas. The Turkish section of the BTC pipeline is operated by Botas, under the supervision of the Turkey Wealth Fund, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has accused the Israelis of committing “genocide” with their invasion and siege of Gaza. Pipeline operator British Petroleum (BP) is BTC’s largest shareholder.

Azerbaijan is a close ally of Turkey but also has close ties with Israel. However, BTC contract information reviewed by Cihan suggests that it is not just geopolitical considerations that keep oil flowing to Israel. Cihan said that BTC agreements appear to oblige Turkey to keep oil flowing through the pipeline even in the event of conflict or terrorism. Cihan said that Turkey has no control or influence over where the oil goes because Azerbaijan retains the right to sell the oil and determine its ultimate buyers.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

