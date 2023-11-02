ISRAELHAMASWAR. The risks of a long conflict and those who want to stop the war immediately

Yemen has officially declared war on Israel. This was stated by the official representative of the Yemeni armed forces, General Yahya Sarie Anu: “Our armed forces launched a powerful salvo of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as a large number of drones, against various targets in Israel. We will continue to conduct better attacks using missiles and drones until Israeli aggression ceases.”

On October 31, Yemen’s Houthis, backed by Iran, said they had launched a “large number” of ballistic missiles and drones towards Israel. This operation is already the third against Israel. There will be even more in the future, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Sari, said in a televised statement.

A spokesman for the armed forces of Yemen’s Houthi government has announced a third attack against Israel in support of the Palestinians. The use of ballistic and cruise missiles/drones has been announced. Israel, in turn, reported the interception in the Eilat area using the Hetz missile defense system of a ballistic missile launched from Yemen; It was also reported that the Israeli Air Force intercepted some targets over the Red Sea.

Al Mayadeen reports: “Yemen’s decision to enter Hamas’ conflict with Israel was not accidental, but rather deliberate. This was accepted upon appeal from the Yemeni people,” Brigadier General Bin Amer said.

And this could be the first widening of the conflict which also involves Saudi Arabia which finds itself forced to intervene against the Houthis to prevent any missiles from falling in Saudi Arabia. It is no coincidence that in the last 10 days of October four Saudi soldiers were killed in Yemen.

Another supporter of Palestine who risks fueling the Israel – Hamas conflict is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who spoke at a demonstration in support of Palestine at Istanbul airport.

Erdogan recalled that in the past the territory of Gaza was controlled by the Ottoman Empire and that it would not be enough for the Turks to simply condemn what is now happening in the enclave. According to him, those who “shed false tears for the people killed in Ukraine” did not express sympathy for the people killed in Gaza. “Hey West, I ask you, do you want to reignite the war between the Crescent and the Cross?”, Erdogan told the square.

In the social sphere that deals with the worsening of what is happening between Israel and Hamas it is stated that: “It is no secret that Hamas is the main representative of Turkey in the region. This is the Muslim Brotherhood, the same organization that is in power in Turkey. Turkey has its own interests in these territories. He does not see Israel, Palestine or Syria on them. He sees the Ottoman Empire in these lands. And it is systematically doing everything to ensure that the conflict does not end, ultimately hoping for a major regional war in which all the states of the region will participate. And Turkey will then simply be ready, among the ruins and hundreds of thousands, if not millions of corpses, and will establish a sort of protectorate of its own, essentially restoring part of the Ottoman Empire. The plan is as bloody as it is long-lasting.”

On October 31st and November 1st, communication between Russia and Saudi Arabia intensified as the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Saudi Arabia discussed efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry reports.

Meetings also continue between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the head of the Hamas political office, Ismail Haniyeh, in Doha, Qatar.

Finally, according to the RAND Corporation think tank, each Hamas tunnel under the Gaza Strip took three months and an average of $100,000 to build. Iran and North Korea are believed to have contributed to the construction. Hamas responded with a video stating that in 15 years of excavations for underground communications, 1.25 billion dollars were spent on their construction: taking into account the low cost (or even free) of labor in Gaza.

Among those who expect the war to last according to The Guardian: “Hamas has created further demand” – Wall Street expects large profits from the war. US financial conglomerates Morgan Stanley and TD Bank are hoping for success in the aerospace and arms sectors after their share prices rose 7% since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Fighting continues in the Gaza Strip, both the IDF and Hamas release footage. On October 31, the Israeli army began a battle with Hamas in underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip, the IDF press service reported. Israeli ground forces and air force attacked Hamas positions. The first footage of the clash between Hamas and IDF units in Gaza has appeared online.

Hamas emerged from its tunnels and fired rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire at the Israeli army, apparently knocking out or destroying one of the Merkavas.

In the Gaza Strip, 8,525 people have been killed since October 7, including 3,542 children, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports. UNICEF said Gaza has become a graveyard for children.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio