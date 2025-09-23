ISRAELHAMASWAR. The process of recognizing Palestine continues. Israel expands its operation in Gaza City. Hamas threatens to kill all prisoners.

Trump described the situation in Gaza as a disaster, declaring that Washington must address it. Bishara Bahbah, a close Trump aide who helped broker the deal that led to the release of Idan Alexander, issued a statement saying: “The controversial proposals recently presented to Hamas by the US administration aimed to bring all Hamas leaders together in a single room in Doha for discussions with the goal of eliminating them.”

At the UN meeting over the weekend, many Western states recognized Palestine as a state: Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Malta. All said that recognizing Palestine is not a reward for Hamas, challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s words. The Palestinian Embassy in London was inaugurated.

Macron stated that France does not consider what is happening in Gaza to be genocide: “This is not just a political statement. Only judges or historians can recognize something as genocide based on a body of evidence, a clear legal basis, and clear evidence.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with opposition leaders in the United Kingdom: Conservative Party leader Nigel Farage and the leader of the Reform Party. In the conversation, Farage (as he has previously done publicly) clearly expressed his position regarding the British government’s mistaken move to recognize a Palestinian state. Saar thanked Farage for his friendship and told him that Israel knows how to distinguish between the British people and their government.

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem called on Saudi Arabia to “turn the page” and start a new dialogue with the organization.

Qatar is demanding an apology from Israel for the Doha attack, in order to resume mediation on the hostage deal, according to two sources familiar with the details. The source familiar with the details noted that the Qataris could accept an Israeli apology for the death of a Qatari security officer in the Israeli attack, compensation for his family, and a promise not to violate Qatar’s sovereignty in the future.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the country’s authorities will officially respond next week to the recognition of Palestine by several other countries. He also stated that a Palestinian state “will never be created.” Netanyahu stated at a cabinet meeting that “there is progress in negotiations with Syria,” but emphasized: “It is not yet the time.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the Palestinian Authority must be dismantled, and now is the right time.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: “The vast majority of the Israeli public, both left and right, firmly rejects Britain’s shameful decision to recognize a Palestinian state.” Israeli experts on the leaders of France and Britain: “Tough times produce strong men, strong men create good times, good times produce weak men, weak men lead to difficult times.”

Mossad Director David Barnea: “We have demonstrated our capabilities and what we are willing to do to ensure Israel’s security. We will continue to develop and strengthen our capabilities in Iran. We will closely monitor what happens behind closed doors in Iran and will not allow ideas that could harm our security to gain traction.”

The Syrian president arrived in New York on September 21st: for the first time in decades, a Syrian president will address the UN. Erdogan also arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly and confirmed that he will meet with Al Jawlani/Ash-Shara and Trump.

Police and IDF troops discovered several automatic rifles and weapon parts near the Allenby Crossing (the border crossing with Jordan), where the attack took place, according to authorities. In a joint statement, the Israeli police and army said that during a search south of the crossing shortly after the attack, forces found a bag containing several weapons and weapon parts intended to be smuggled into Israel through the West Bank. Attempts to smuggle weapons across the Jordanian border are common.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on September 22. Numerous Egyptian army armored vehicles spotted near the Israeli border.

From Lebanon, we learn that Israeli strikes have killed four US citizens. A drone attack in Bint Jbeil also hit a motorcycle. 300 Lebanese have been killed since November 2024. Gunfire has been fired at the town of Houla.

Attacks in Gaza continue. The IDF has announced an expansion of operations in Gaza. “An armored division will expand military operations in Gaza City.” Hamas posted a video saying that time is running out for the prisoners, claiming that if Israel does not cease its bombardment, the prisoners will be killed. On September 22, two separate security incidents occurred in northern Gaza/Gaza City.

Israeli media reported that a “Namer” transport vehicle was hit by a Russian-made 9M133 Kornet anti-aircraft missile, wounding five IDF soldiers, one of whom is in critical but non-life-threatening condition. Additionally, light-weapons clashes injured an IDF soldier in another incident.

According to Hamas, five Israeli soldiers were injured, one seriously, following the launch of an anti-tank missile at a “Namer” armored personnel carrier in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Army spokesman: “An officer was moderately injured this morning by gunfire during a military operation in the northern Gaza Strip.”

According to Israeli media: Three Hamas members launched an attack this morning against Israeli forces in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, on the outskirts of Gaza City, with RPG rockets and sniper fire. Israel Army Radio reported that a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward Nahal Oz and an interception attempt was made. A direct, face-to-face clash was also reported just meters away between a member of the Israeli forces’ Givati ​​Brigade and three Palestinian gunmen in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of the Gaza Strip. A company commander was seriously injured.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the September 19 attack: “We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a high-explosive ground attack device near the Al-Baraa Mosque, south of the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.”

The Israeli Air Force bombed the medical aid headquarters west of Gaza City on September 22.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 65,283.

The Government Press Office in Gaza: “As part of its ‘engineering of hunger,’ Israel continues to close the so-called ‘Zikim crossing’ and has unnecessarily prevented the entry of aid and trucks for 10 days, further reducing aid through the ‘Kerem Abu Salem’ and ‘Kisufim’ crossings, which it closed for several days previously.”

“We confirm that the Gaza Strip requires over 600 trucks of humanitarian aid per day to meet the basic needs of over 2.4 million people, amid the near-total collapse of infrastructure due to the ongoing war and extermination. We hold Israel and its allies fully responsible for the escalation of the humanitarian disaster and call on the United Nations, Arab and Islamic countries, and the international community to take serious and immediate measures to open the crossings and ensure the smooth flow of humanitarian aid.” We demand that Israel assume its responsibility for its horrific crimes against unarmed civilians.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

