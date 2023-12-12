ISRAELHAMASWAR. The port of Eilat is blocked, without goods due to the Houthis. Prisoner died in an Israeli exfiltration. Lebanon: ready to defend Beirut

Yesterday there was a media campaign and active disobedience for the events in Gaza “#StrikeForGaza”. The organizers’ request was to close public administrations, institutions, municipalities, schools, high schools, state technical institutes and private individuals and state and private higher education institutions, in response to the global call for Gaza.

For individuals the protest included: “Don’t buy anything (cash or online); do not use your bank account or make any transactions; do not leave the house; deactivate your Facebook and Instagram accounts; Tweet using the hashtag #StrikeForGaza.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip updated the death toll to 18,205 deaths. and 49,645 injured. The number of victims of the Israeli army in the ground operation inside the Gaza Strip also rose to 582. Since the beginning of the war, around 5,000 Israeli soldiers have been injured. More than 2,000 new disabled people have been identified in the Israeli army. Most of the injured suffer serious injuries. We learn from the media that the Rehabilitation Department of the Israeli War Ministry receives around 60 new wounded a day.

US President Joe Biden called the action of Republicans who blocked the bill on military assistance to Ukraine and Israel as blackmail. The Washington Post reported that the white phosphorus munitions used by Israel in the bombing of Lebanon were supplied by the United States.

“Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions during attacks in southern Lebanon in October that wounded at least nine civilians,” WP says. The manufacturing codes on the cartridge cases correspond to the nomenclature used by the US military to classify its ammunition. According to the publication, the ammunition was produced in warehouses in Louisiana and Arkansas in 1989 and 1992.

On December 10, Vladimir Putin held almost an hour-long talks with Benjamin Netanyahu on the Gaza Strip and Palestine. The other day Putin already discussed the issue with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt and Iran.

“Traknet has started operating a land bridge between the ports of Dubai and Haifa via Saudi Arabia and Jordan. This new route will be used to transport goods without fear and provides a solution for companies transporting their goods across the Sea Red in light of the Houthi attacks.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv added that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu explained to the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee: “The reconstruction of the Gaza Strip will be financed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”

In the meantime, however, the settlers are very worried. Settlements on the northern border have been evacuated, the first since the founding of the “state” in 1948. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reports that the head of the Metulla settlement wondered how civilian life could continue on the Lebanese side of the border while the life on the “Israeli” (occupied Palestinian) side was suspended. According to the newspaper, Hezbollah has expelled settlers from the north and is engaged in a clash with a force composed of 3 divisions of the Israeli army, which has strengthened its forces in the north in recent weeks.

The newspaper also explains that the fight on the ground in Hamas’ centers of power has become more difficult and consequently the damage to “Israeli” forces has increased significantly.

Among the bad news of the weekend was also that given by the newspaper Haaretz according to which, citing sources in the security establishment, the ground maneuver failed to create the conditions for the return of the prisoners. Indeed, it is known for certain that in the attempt to exfiltrate a young soldier from Gaza, the operation failed and the soldier died.

The Israeli army spokesman, however, reiterated that: “Our objective is to reach the senior leaders of Hamas, in particular the Sinwar, Deif and Issa trio.”

The Commander of the “Kfir” Brigade of the Israeli army declared: “The enemy comes out of the tunnels and shoots at us in the Shuja’iya neighborhood. It’s a very complicated battle, because you hardly see any fighters, but at the same time you know they’re down here.” Not only does it appear that Hamas men were able to plant explosives at the entrances to the tunnels after the aerial bombardments, this exposes the infantry to very high risks.

Also in recent days, the Al Jazeera correspondent reported that a control tower of the Spanish battalion of the UNIFIL forces was hit by an Israeli projectile in Ebel al-Qamh, southern Lebanon. And on the subject of Lebanon, the situation is once again worsening. On the morning of the 11th, President Nabih Berri declared to the newspaper Al-Joumhouria: “We do not want war, and Hezbollah has not deviated from the rules of engagement in its operations, and we are with it, but if Israel starts a war and attacks the Lebanon, we will all have to face it, and the wrath of God will come upon it.” Lebanese Minister of Labor and Public Transport Ali Hamiyah responded to those who opposed the attack: “Are we human or non-human? Lebanon, with its history and culture, is a country of resistance and hates injustice “.

The Houthis have warned that if Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates try to attack Yemen again, they will launch missile and drone attacks on oil pipelines and wells in their territories. The Houthis have already done it; they have the means of destruction necessary for this. Saudi Aramco’s infrastructure has been particularly hard hit. The communication came via an official statement from the northern Yemeni forces who also published a note in which they stated: “After the success of the Yemeni armed forces, with the help of Almighty God, in imposing their decision to prevent the Israeli ships of sailing in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, and as a result of the Zionist enemy’s continued engagement in horrific massacres, genocidal wars and siege against our brothers in Gaza. The Yemeni armed forces announce that they will prevent the passage of ships bound for the Zionist entity of any nationality, if the food and medicine they need do not enter the Gaza Strip, and become a legitimate target for our armed forces. In order to ensure the safety of maritime navigation, we warn all ships and companies against dealing with Israeli ports. The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their full commitment to the continuation of global trade movement through Red and Arab Bahrain for all ships and all countries except ships connected to Israel or that will transport goods to Israeli ports.” On December 11, the Yemeni armed forces forced and prevented another ship from crossing the Red Sea.

France reports that the Houthis deliberately attempted to attack the French frigate Languedoc, which reportedly shot down 2 Houthi drones in an attempt to hit the ship. The Houthi command does not comment on this attack. NATO is now strengthening its naval force in the Red Sea, but in any case the Houthi threats have already seriously increased the risks to navigation in the area and caused considerable economic damage to Israel.

The first to pay the costs of the Houthi attacks are the Israelis. According to Israeli Army Radio: “At the port of Eilat, Houthi threats have prevented the arrival of ships carrying 14,000 vehicles since November 15. “Between 80% and 85% of the port’s revenue comes from vehicle imports. Due to the Houthi threat the ships are not arriving and from mid-November to December we lost 14 thousand cars.” They state from the port management.

According to Iran: “The Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas can illegally purchase all the weapons they need in Ukraine,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. “You see, in the past I would like to be absolutely frank with you, we have provided all possible support to Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, taking into account international law and in the face of confrontation with the occupier (i.e. Israel),” Abdollahian said at the Doha Forum, responding to a question about Tehran’s support for these organizations. “If you ask me where they can get weapons, then one of the markets where they can get weapons illegally is Ukraine. Very easily, without much effort, they can get anything in Ukraine,” the Iranian Foreign Minister noted.

All is silent regarding the release of other prisoners held by Hamas and its allies. However, the Al-Qassam Brigades stated: “We announce the killing and wounding of a certain number of enemy prisoners during the barbaric bombing of several areas of Gaza city.” The news would be confirmed by the Israeli media: “Following the availability of intelligence information on the presence of “Israeli” detainees inside a building in the Gaza Strip, an “Israeli” force attempted to infiltrate the building and a violent clash occurred with members of the Al-Qassam Brigades. the incident resulted in the serious injury of two Israeli army soldiers and no detainees were recovered.”

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas conflict updated at 5pm on December 11th.

67 days of continuous duty exhausts the Israeli army’s reserve officers, and if the army needs them again, if there is fighting on the northern front, they will have difficulty responding to duty. This is what the Israeli media claims.

Yedioth Ahronoth wrote: “While we constantly hear talk of “Hamas is collapsing,” the situation on the ground is different, as Hamas attacks in northern Gaza, the places where the “Israeli” army has been fighting for a month and a half.”

The IDF, despite significant losses, continues to make progress in both the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. The pace of progress is not high, but Hamas cannot completely stop the IDF. The tactical successes did not change the extremely unfavorable balance of forces for Hamas. Clashes are ongoing in northern Gaza between the Israeli army and three Hamas-affiliated battalions that have chosen not to retreat to the south. Despite all the attacks, the Hamas leadership still maintains the ability to fire rockets at Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas.

The IDF continues its operation in the Gaza Strip. Israeli aircraft and artillery carried out numerous strikes on various targets in Gaza and other populated areas of the enclave. Palestinian forces are engaged in a semi-guerrilla war in the city and attempt to bomb nearby settlements.

No changes were reported on the West Coast. There were mass arrests and clashes with Arab youth. In Qalandiya, Nablus and Hebron, clashes escalated to gunfire, leading to reports of deaths.

Along the Lebanese border there were firefights between the IDF and Hezbollah. The Lebanese group conducted numerous attacks on various Israeli positions. In response, tank and artillery fire was initiated, with the active use of aviation. Local media report that several houses have been destroyed in Aytarun.

The Jewish newspaper Israel Today reported that: Although the Israeli army operates with a large contingent in Khan Yunis, it has not yet succeeded in destroying the four Hamas brigades operating in the city. Contrary to expectations, the intensification of Israeli military activity in the north and south of the Gaza Strip has not yet led to the resumption of negotiations for the release of detainees, and an attempt to free one of them in a special operation failed.

Hamas claims attacks in Tel Aviv. In response to Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. Intense clashes recorded in the Al-Zana area, east of Khan Yunis. In particular, clashes occurred throughout the day east of Gaza.

In the late afternoon of December 11, clashes broke out between Israeli soldiers and Hamas men in the city of Abu Dis, east of Jerusalem. As the IDF advances into the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinians release footage of fighting in and around Khan Younis. They practically do not differ in format and consist of filming the movements of the Israelis and filming without recording the result.

Islamic Jihad – Hezbollah attacks during 11 December: attack against a group of Israeli soldiers near the Al-Samaqa base at 11.00; attack on the Branit military base with artillery fire at 3.00 pm; attack on Al-Rahib military base with Burkan missiles at 3pm; attack on Hadb Al-Bustan base at 3.30pm; attack on the Al-Baghdadi military base where a group of soldiers and vehicles deployed artillery at 3.35pm None of the rocket attacks were claimed by Hezbollah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/