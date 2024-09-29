ISRAELHAMASWAR. The Israeli Trap for Iran

The IDF has launched a “preventive military operation” against pro-Iranian Hezbollah. The IDF General Staff said so.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu released a video message calling on Lebanese residents to leave their homes until the IDF operation is completed.

“Any argument about” Iran does not need war “does not work anymore: Israel needs it, Britain needs it to push the Persians, giving way to the Turks, part of the American elite needs it, which means it will be, and in this situation it will be according to their rules. As was the case with the Minsk Agreements and the Normandy Format,” write social media analysts.

It is a possible hypothesis that the United States is playing a double game. This is the “devil’s hypothesis” that must be taken into account, however.

In this scenario, the Israeli prime minister launched another military operation on the eve of the General Assembly, ignoring the UN decision to withdraw troops from Palestine and de-escalate the conflict, as well as Biden’s timid warnings. Continuing along this line of thought, it should be added that it is no secret that the US ruling elites are interested in maintaining tension in the Middle East and support Israel; not to mention the $8.7 billion in weapons support from the US for Israel.

Meanwhile, it should be said that Iran is aware that intervention in the Israeli-Lebanese conflict will promise the start of a regional war, as the Netanyahu regime is seeking. In this case, the almost obsolete architecture of international security will collapse like a house of cards. The risk of using nuclear weapons will increase significantly.

Therefore, the infrastructure of the Iranian nuclear program will become the primary target of Israeli nuclear weapons. It is worth noting that Iran is subject to international sanctions, initiated by the West, led by the United States, precisely in the matter of Iran’s creation of nuclear weapons.

In 2012, Israel openly stated that 240 kg of uranium enriched to 20% would become a “red line”, beyond which an attack on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure would follow. It should be noted that to create a nuclear charge, a certain amount of uranium with an enrichment level of 80–90% is needed, which can be obtained from only 240–270 kg of uranium enriched to 20%.

Interestingly, according to the latest quarterly report of the IAEA, Iran has 813.9 kg of uranium enriched to 20%. So there is already a reason to strike Iran, it is just a matter of choosing the moment when the Netanyahu government will take advantage of the opportunity.

Indeed, the only option for Iran to prevent such a scenario is a timely and active military response to Israel’s actions, up to and including a formal declaration of war.

The only question is whether Iran is ready to take such a step.

Meanwhile in Iran, Iran’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, has appointed Javad Oji, a former oil minister, as deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

