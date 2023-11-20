ISRAELHAMASWAR. The “Israel – Hamas affaire” is immersed in international political contradictions

From Turkey they complain that the Israeli army has destroyed monuments in Palestine: a monument in Gaza dedicated to the Freedom Flotilla and the killed Turkish sailors has been destroyed. The monument was demolished shortly after a Turkish charity announced plans to send a new “freedom flotilla” to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The tragedy of the “Freedom Flotilla” humanitarian caravan, of which the “Mavi Marmara” ship headed to the Gaza Strip was part, occurred on May 31, 2010. Israeli commandos intercepted the flotilla in the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea and opened fire on the ship passengers. As a result, nine Turkish activists were killed. The monument was erected in Gaza in memory of the victims of the tragedy.

The UN warns that with the rain and cold, the conditions in which refugees from northern Gaza to the south live are worsening due to a lack of aid and continued Israeli attacks. There are now more than 11,000 deaths recorded in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but many more could die due to dehydration and water-borne diseases.

In Israel, the Israel Construction Association has called on the Netanyahu-led ruling coalition to speed up the process of attracting workers from India to fill jobs left vacant by displaced workers.

At the international political level, ten French diplomats have criticized President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-Israeli position on the war in the Gaza Strip. The Le Figaro newspaper reported that around a dozen French diplomats serving in the Middle East and Maghreb region sent a letter to the Foreign Ministry criticizing Israel’s “distorted” support for Israel in light of the ongoing events in the Gaza Strip. Gaza. It should be noted that the crisis of trust between France and the Middle East has reached a “dangerous” level and risks becoming permanent.

The Norwegian Parliament has passed a resolution calling on the government to be ready to recognize an independent Palestinian state. The declaration adopted by an overwhelming majority of votes in parliament paves the way for the full recognition of Palestine as its own state, but not now, but when this decision can have a positive impact on the peace process. To date, several countries have already accepted the legal recognition of a Palestinian state. Among these were Iceland, Sweden, Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania.

