ISRAELHAMASWAR. The IDF kills journalists in Gaza, accusing them of being terrorists. Prove your accusations

The words of Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham on the killing of the Al Jazeera crew in Gaza give pause for thought: “Anas Al-Sharif carried out systematic and courageous journalistic work, documenting the genocide perpetrated against his people for the whole world to see. While most Israeli journalism normalized mass killings, starvation, and destruction, betraying their profession. This betrayal continues now in the headlines reporting Al-Sharif’s killing, fully adopting the army spokesman’s statement. Any journalist who does not question the army spokesman’s statements at this stage, after countless lies, is betraying their profession.

He went on to say: “But even if we take this as true, it changes nothing, because according to this logic, the vast majority of journalists in Israel would become legitimate targets for elimination if a document proved that they had served in the army or done reserve duty at any given time. His position had been known for months, so why did they kill him now? On the eve of plans to occupy Gaza City? The answer is clear.”

We cannot therefore remain silent in the face of the systematic elimination of those who have voiced opposition to Israel. Since the beginning of the conflict with Hamas, 238 journalists have been killed in Gaza. Three weeks ago, a journalist was killed in her home while she was sleeping with her family.

If Israel says that Anas Al-Sharif, killed in the press tent near a hospital while in the company of colleagues by a bombing, was a terrorist, we await the evidence, and we await the evidence for all the other 269.

The United Nations Human Rights Commission said in this regard: “We condemn the killing of six Palestinian journalists during an Israeli bombing of their tent in the Gaza Strip. The killing of six Palestinian journalists in Gaza by Israel constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. Israel must respect and protect all civilians, including journalists. We call for immediate, safe, and unhindered access for all journalists to the Gaza Strip.”

The European Union Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs is on the same wavelength: “The killing of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, including Anas Al-Sharif, constitutes a violation of press freedom. We call for the protection of civilians in Gaza, including journalists.”

The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of expression told Al Jazeera: “Israel is trying to hide from the world what is happening in Gaza.” “The Israeli army is killing and starving civilians and has lost all credibility. Israel is preventing the international media from entering Gaza for fear of being exposed. We call on Israel’s allies to impose sanctions to stop the killings in Gaza.“ ”Journalism is not terrorism, but one of the most noble professions.“ ”We call on Israel’s allies to impose sanctions to stop the killings in Gaza.”

Amnesty International: “The Israeli army has executed more journalists in Gaza and admitted to targeting them. Al Jazeera said the Israeli airstrike targeted a tent for journalists near the hospital while they were doing their job as reporters. It also confirmed that the attack killed all the journalists present at the time.”

For its part, the Israeli army issued a statement announcing that it had targeted Al Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif, accusing him of being a “terrorist,” a leader of a Hamas cell, and responsible for rocket attacks against civilians and military forces. The army accused al-Sharif of “posing as an Al Jazeera journalist.” Al-Sharif was one of the broadcaster’s most important figures, following events on the ground in Gaza through daily reports as part of his regular coverage for Al Jazeera.



The profession of journalism is in decline: many newsrooms are already replacing humans with machines. War journalism, perhaps, along with news reporting, is the last bastion of this profession, which does not claim to tell the whole truth, but has always shown a glimpse of real, immediate life. War is abominable, and fortunately there are still those who want to report on the abomination at the risk of their lives to ensure that wars are stopped, to speak for the least among us, and to plead the cause of life against death.

And we Europeans have little to smile about. The European law on media freedom is now in force in all EU member states. The law aims to protect “press freedom and the confidentiality of sources.” However, Articles 3(b) and 4(c) of the law allow for the arrest of journalists if justified by a compelling “public interest” in each individual case.

And who determines the public interest? A right-wing government? A left-wing government? The fact that we are talking about a war that is not supported by the current governments?

Let us remember that in Italy in 2022, someone took the trouble to draw up proscription lists.

The law states: “Member States shall not take any of the following measures… detain, punish, intercept, or inspect media service providers… unless this is ‘justified in each case by an overriding public interest.’” The new law also contains numerous provisions calling for action against alleged “disinformation.” Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “A free and independent press is an essential pillar of our democracy.”



The law includes provisions for the supervision of serious crimes such as “terrorism and racism.” It requires cooperation between national regulatory authorities to “combat disinformation.” In addition, “national lists” of media owners and addresses must be created, as provided for in Article 6.

Is talking about what is happening in Gaza without embracing and espousing what Israel says part of terrorism, of racism? Is reporting on what is happening in Ukraine not only from the Ukrainian point of view terrorism? The subject is very sensitive and there is no international debate on it.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

