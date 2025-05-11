ISRAELHAMASWAR. The Franco-Israeli intelligence agreement for Lebanon and Syria

A French Vador reconnaissance aircraft recently flew to Crete, after having carried out intensive technical intelligence gathering flights over Lebanon and the Syrian border in recent weeks. Its flight paths, taking off from a Jordanian air base, show a clear interest in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, two Hezbollah strongholds.

Surprisingly, to reach the target area from the Mafraq base in Jordan to Lebanon, the aircraft flies unobstructed over Israeli airspace, directly over Tel Aviv, thanks to an agreement with the Israeli army. These flights must therefore be part of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah desired by Paris and Washington.

France and Israel’s plans intersect with another country in the region: Syria. Both countries share concerns about Turkey’s intentions in this area, especially towards the Kurds. A month ago, shortly before the launch of the Vador intelligence campaign, a diplomatic and military delegation visited the Elysée to discuss possible regional rapprochements and divergences. Paris is concerned about the unilateral military actions conducted by the Israel Defense Forces directly on Syrian territory, which are once again fueling internal tensions in the country.

The Vador program is part of France’s surveillance efforts in the region, with bases in Mafraq in Jordan and Paphos in Cyprus. It also monitors whether the Russians have returned to their bases in Tartus and Khmeimim.

The French Air Force has two Vador light surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft (Avion Léger de Surveillance et de Reconnaissance – ALSR). These are Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft, specially modified by Thales and Sabena Technics for such missions. A Vador aircraft usually carries two pilots, an intelligence officer, an electromagnetic signals expert, and a specialist responsible for processing and analyzing data collected by the aircraft’s optoelectronic balloon.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

