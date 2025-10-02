ISRAELHAMASWAR. The Flotilla accuses Italy of collaborating with Israel. Gaza bombings have increased while awaiting Hamas’s response. IDF: We are monitoring the Netzarim corridor.

Western sources report the deployment of US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters to the Middle East. A Royal Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint electronic intelligence aircraft, which had flown to Al Udeid Air Base before the US attacks on Iran in June, is now returning to Al Udeid Air Base. Trump has signed an executive order declaring any attack on Qatari territory or sovereignty a threat to US security.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s apology to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has been immortalized online.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar: “The United States, Israel, and leaders in the Middle East and around the world are seeking an end to the war. The focus must be on de-escalation, not provocations like that of the Hamas-Somud flotilla. It is not too late: we join the call of the governments of Israel, Italy, and the Vatican for the peaceful transfer of all aid through the port of Cyprus, the Ashkelon marina, or any other port in the region to Gaza.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz: “We are tightening the blockade around Gaza to defeat Hamas.” The Israel Defense Forces are currently completing the capture of the Netzarim route to the Gaza Sea coast, dividing Gaza into north and south. This will tighten the blockade around Gaza City, and anyone leaving it to the south will be forced to pass through IDF checkpoints. This is the last chance for Gazans wishing to move south and leave Hamas militants isolated in Gaza City before the IDF operation continues at full capacity. Those remaining in Gaza will be militants and supporters of terrorism. The Israel Defense Forces are preparing for all possible scenarios and are determined to continue their operations until all hostages are returned and Hamas is disarmed, bringing the war to an end.

Kan Channel: “Netanyahu promised Ben Gvir and Smotrich: The Palestinian Authority will not govern Gaza.”

IDF Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir has ordered troops deployed in Gaza to increase their “vigilance and readiness,” as Hamas has attempted several attacks against IDF positions in recent days. On September 30, Zamir met with soldiers from the Nahal Brigade’s intelligence unit and subsequently assessed the situation with the head of the Southern Command, Major General Yaniv Asor, and the commanders of the five operational divisions in the Strip, the IDF reported. According to the IDF, the assessment focused on the army’s future plans in Gaza.

On the evening of September 30, according to the research organization MEMRI, Hamas appointed a representative in Pakistan and intensified communication with Islamist elements for the purpose of carrying out political activities. A Hamas source told the Saudi-run Al-Hadath channel that Hamas has requested clarification from mediators on several points of Trump’s ceasefire plan for Gaza. According to the source, Hamas has requested that a distinction be made between the organization’s offensive and defensive weapons in the disarmament process, as the right to defensive weapons is guaranteed by international law. The source also reports that Hamas opposes any international government in the Strip, insists that Israel not resume military action in Gaza, and emphasizes that “Hamas has the right to modify Trump’s plan.” This information has not been confirmed by other sources.

Israeli sources are publishing satellite images that may indicate the transfer of an Su-30SM2 fighter jet to the Iranian Air Force’s TAB-8 base in Isfahan. The top image shows a plane being loaded at a Russian aircraft factory, while the bottom image shows unloading at a TAB-8 air base.

According to Haaretz: “Israeli security agencies have been in contact with the countries that sent their navies to accompany the Freedom Flotilla to Gaza.” Israeli security agencies have accepted the assertion of the armies accompanying the Freedom Flotilla that they intend not to engage the Israeli navy.

The Global Sumud flotilla received an emergency alert at 1:16 a.m. after an Israeli Navy vessel was spotted near the flotilla. Several vessels experienced interruptions in their live broadcast at 4:41 a.m. Unidentified vessels then approached several Israeli Navy vessels.

The fleet was in the red light of the 1990s, some with their lights off. Participants implemented safety protocols in preparation for an interception. The vessels have now left the flotilla. At 5:17 AM, a distress protocol was activated in the Steadfast Fleet. At 8:17 AM, communications were interrupted within the flotilla, affecting the Estrella and possibly others. Communications were confused.

At 9:22 AM, the flotilla spokesperson told Al Jazeera: “The Italian Navy ‘support’ vessel was merely an attempt to sabotage the flotilla. Italy is fully complicit in the genocide against Gaza.” At 11:20 AM, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported: “The ‘Israeli’ forces have raised their alert status to maximum in preparation for the arrival of the Global Steadfastness Fleet and announced the mobilization of reserve troops.” At 12:52, the International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza: “An Israeli ship is approaching the ship “Alma”, head of the “Sumud Fleet”. At 3:52 PM, an activist aboard the “Thiago Avila”: “We are now 118 nautical miles from Gaza and only 8 miles from where the occupation intercepted the “Madeline” ship months ago.

And now a look at the current frontline as of 3:30 PM on October 1st. The Houthis have announced that they will target major US oil exporters and effectively end the ceasefire previously agreed upon between the two countries. According to the US Energy Information Administration, 8.6 million barrels of oil pass through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait daily, making it the third most important oil waterway in the world after the Straits of Malacca and Hormuz. The Houthis released a statement on October 1st confirming that the Dutch-flagged cargo ship MV MINERVAGRACHT was hit by a cruise missile. According to the statement, the attack was carried out in response to the ship’s violation of Yemen’s ban on maritime traffic to Israeli ports by its shipping company. This is the 218th military operation by Ansar Allah forces against vessels linked to Israel, the United States, or the United Kingdom.

Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji confirmed, in his meeting with Iranian Armed Forces Intelligence Chief Majid Mir Ahmadi, that Baghdad will take all necessary measures to prevent any repetition of Israeli violations of its airspace.

An Israeli raid was recorded on a farm west of As-Suwayda.

In Lebanon, Israeli drones are flying over the Bint Jbeil area. An Israeli helicopter dropped several bombs on several lots toward a stone factory near the outskirts of Yaroun, toward Maroun al-Ras. Among the Between 9:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., a mine-clearing NGO detonated unexploded ordnance left by the Israeli aggression in Blida camp, Marjayoun.

At 11:00 a.m. on October 1, 28 people have been killed under Israeli army fire since dawn today, 23 of them in Gaza City. The Israeli army declared it had taken control of the Netzarim Corridor, dividing Gaza into a northern and southern section, the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry stated.

The IDF carried out intense air strikes on Gaza City throughout the night of the 30th: in Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City. The Al-Quds Brigades: On the evening of the 29th, we detonated a pre-prepared GBU missile against an infantry force of Israeli soldiers, near the Issa site on 8th Street, south of Gaza City.

Israeli bombing of Al-Falah school, The home of the Abu Kmeil family in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City is also home to displaced people. Civil defense teams recovered one dead and several wounded following the bombing of a residential apartment on Al-Thawra Street, in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, by occupation forces.

Gaza News, October 1: Israeli drones dropped dozens of high-explosive bombs on residential homes in the Sahaba area of ​​the Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City. Israeli aircraft targeted a residential building near the “City Market” in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City and a residential apartment on Al-Thawra Street in Gaza City.

An Israeli helicopter attacked Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip and another on Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Fires broke out following the bombing of a home by Israeli forces. of the occupation near the Al-Qassam Mosque, in the Al-Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip. Deaths and injuries were reported.

13 dead and numerous injured in the bombing of a home belonging to the Abu Kamil family in the Al-Daraj neighborhood and the Al-Falah school in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

The Israeli air force bombs Al-Mughraqa, in the heart of the Gaza Strip. The Al-Quds Brigades: “On October 1, in collaboration with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we bombarded enemy Zionist soldiers and vehicles with heavy mortar fire north of Khan Yunis.” Another journalist was killed in Gaza, in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that their fighters, in collaboration with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Quds Brigades, shelled “an Israeli command and control site on the Morag Axis south of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, with numerous heavy mortar shells. The rocket force bombarded “Mefalsim” and “Kfar Saad” with a barrage of rockets in response to Zionist crimes against our Palestinian people.”

Source for the “Al-Haris” platform affiliated with Gaza’s Resistance Security: “Resistance Security dismantled spy devices and secret cameras that the occupation had placed on a main road connecting the Gaza Strip governorates. The cameras were camouflaged in various ways, including birds perched in trees, and are believed to be part of the “Blue Wolf” system.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/