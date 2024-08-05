ISRAELHAMASWAR. The Axis of Resistance will fight until the liberation of Jerusalem

“Communication”, DAESH stated in its 2014 videos, effectively participates in the evolution of the military phenomenon. A message this one welcomed by all the jihadist groups operating in the Middle East. In the West, such communication is glossed over as propaganda. And it matters little what name is used to decline this phenomenon: the essential fact is to exploit the public to justify the actions that are about to be carried out.

Thursday, August 1, after the speech by Hassan Nasrallah, whose key to understanding lies entirely in the phrase: “let’s leave it to the field to decide”, the Axis of Resistance, the armed wing that has been fighting against Israel for 10 months, met. At 5:30 p.m. on August 1, two Axis groups issued a lengthy seven-point statement, stating among other things: “The Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements held an important national meeting in the Gaza Strip in light of the battle against Al-Aqsa Flood on its 300th day and the war.”

After offering condolences to the families of Haniyeh and Shukr, the statement continued: “The resistance has a legitimate right to confront Israel and will remain and continue as long as the occupation lasts and until our people achieve all their rights to liberation, return and the establishment of an independent state on the entire Palestinian territory with Jerusalem as its capital.”

“What Israel and the American administration call ‘the day after the war’ is a purely Palestinian day and the decision is up to our people, their living forces and their courageous resistance. We will not allow anyone, whoever they are, to do so.”

“We call on our people in the West Bank to intensify their resistance, counter Israel’s occupation plans, and make Israel and its supporters pay the price for their crimes.”

“Israel has not achieved and will not achieve any of its goals in the war.”

“We call on our people, our nation, and the free peoples of the world to restore momentum and effective movements in all Islamic, Arab, and Western cities, capitals, and countries, […] so that it does not become an ordinary and fleeting event in their lives, and that the dead are not considered numbers on the news screens.”

“In conclusion: the two movements affirm the continuation of their joint work. They also call on the tribes and families of our people to fulfill their social and national duties, to address all forms of violation of public interests, and to protect our people from the behavior of outlaws and outlaws. We also call on the government and its agencies to take all necessary firm measures against these groups and to strike with an iron fist against anyone who tampers with public order, and we will be their support and assistance in this”.

In short, Hamas and Islamic Jihad are in favor of an attack against Israel and call on their allies to do the same, respecting previous agreements.

The Iranian interim Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri, in contact with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres: “We will not give up our right to respond to the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran”.

The Iranian interim Foreign Minister in a telephone conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister: “Israel” has overstepped its bounds by assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh and endangering the security of the region”.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and Ali Bagheri spoke in a phone call about “the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh and Israel’s attempts to plunge the region into war that are clear.” They agreed on the need to intensify efforts by Arab and Islamic countries to stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip and attempts to expand the war.

The position of the Jerusalem, Jihad and Resistance axis: “A military response is needed to the serious crimes and serious Israeli escalation”

According to the Pentagon: “Israel will be subjected to a massive attack in the coming hours”

The Kuwaiti Army stated that: “We deny the thesis that our country’s lands and bases will be used as a starting point to target neighboring countries. We have not and will not allow our airspace to be used or penetrated, or its territory to become a launching pad for attacks against friendly countries.”

Meanwhile, Greece declares a state of alert following a warning of an imminent attack on Israeli interests on its territory. There is fear once again for Cyprus due to Hezbollah missiles.

According to Israeli media: “There have been reports of the Revolutionary Guard’s intention to use the Petah-1 hypersonic missile for the first time against Israel”. Following the security tensions, the Israeli army has decided to impose a reserve on all units operating on land, air and sea. The order is to reduce the perimeter of activity in factories in the north of the country will be extended from 4 km to 40 km from the border.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

