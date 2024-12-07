ISRAELHAMASWAR. The annexation of West Bank territories to Israel has begun. Israeli bombings on Gaza and the Syrian border

Israel announces the annexation of 24 thousand dunums of the West Bank to Israel. Also on the subject, the Haram settlers accompanied by the army entered southern Lebanon and posed for photos holding a sign that read “Lebanon is ours”. Their goal is to establish settlements in Lebanon as part of their “Greater Israel” project. Tel Aviv finally, after a Security Council meeting, declared full alert for the Israeli army on the Syrian border. Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff General Hertzi Halevi conducted a situation assessment with members of the General Staff Forum regarding developments in Syria. The IDF is monitoring developments and is prepared for all scenarios, offensive and defensive. The IDF will not tolerate threats near the Lebanese-Syrian border and will thwart any threat against the State of Israel.

The Lebanese army reported that officials, including the head of the five-member supervisory committee, American and French generals, and Brigadier General Edgar Lowndes, visited the South Litani sector by helicopter to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire. The committee is expected to hold its first meeting early next week. NBC News reported, quoting UNIFIL spokespersons, that “The cessation of hostilities in Lebanon is still very fragile.”

A Palestinian leader in Al-Mayadeen, contrary to statements made on December 5, said that “Hamas has not yet received any proposals regarding negotiations and everything that has been published in the media is wrong.” On the morning of December 6, Hamas movement leader Bassem Naim said: “International mediators have resumed negotiations with the movement and Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza.” “We hope to reach an agreement to end the war that has lasted 14 months. I believe that the next American administration, led by President-elect Donald Trump, will be able to “positively influence the situation,” considering that Trump has made the cessation of wars in the region part of his election campaign platform. Hamas is adhering to the core demands it has held to during previous rounds of negotiations, including the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the right of internally displaced Palestinians in Gaza to return to their homes. The movement is “ready to show flexibility” regarding the implementation of all of these, including the timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the main parts of the Gaza Strip.”

Regarding yesterday’s incident on the borders with Jordan, it is learned that the IDF and Israeli police forces arrested three suspects in the Nahal Zin area and they were transferred to the security forces for questioning.

And now a look at the situation Israel – Lebanon – Gaza.

The Lebanese General Security announces the closure of the border crossings and the maintenance of the openness of the Masnaa crossing. According to Channel 12: “Hundreds of Hezbollah have sent their fighters to Syria.”

On December 6, sirens sound in Yuval and Maayan Baruch in the Finger of Galilee. According to Israeli media, an interceptor missile was fired at a suspected air target in the Finger of Galilee. According to the Israeli military spokesman: “Sirens were activated in the Upper Galilee following a misdiagnosis.” In the afternoon, the IDF reports sirens in action at 10:49 in Kfar Yuval and Ma’ayan Baruch and at 10:56 in Kfar Szold, northern Israel, a suspected air target was intercepted by the IAF. Details are under review.

In Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Brigades show scenes of the Israeli “EVO MAX” plane carrying out intelligence missions in the airspace of the northern Gaza Strip. The same brigades reported that they targeted a settlement west of Jenin city with a heavy barrage of bullets.

A source close to Hamas reports that the enemy army shelled and stormed Kamal Adwan hospital, continuing its campaign of ethnic cleansing and forced displacement. Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Gaza reports that Israeli artillery shelling hit the vicinity of Al-Musalba area, south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City. Over 30 Palestinians are reported to have died under Israeli shelling near Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza in the past few hours.

The Israeli army continues its systematic destruction in the central Gaza Strip, mowing down Palestinian homes to expand the so-called Netzarim axis.

An Israeli air strike was launched on the northern part of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. The IDF says the strikes. Gaza led to the deaths of Hamas men involved in the October 7 attacks.

An Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

