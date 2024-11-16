ISRAELHAMASWAR. The Abraham Accords are back, Trump says no to two states. Fighting on the second line in Lebanon

US Ambassador-designate to Israel Mike Huckabee said in an interview on Channel 7: “As for the application of sovereignty, that is a decision that must be made by Israel, not by the United States, to impose it. Donald Trump will not be the kind of president who wants to dictate to countries how and what to do. He wants to accompany, assist, encourage peace efforts and strengthen partnerships. I would like to emphasize that there has never been a more pro-Israel president in history than Trump. The two-state solution is neither practical nor applicable: instead he promoted the Abraham Accords”.

“There are issues that the world likes to call controversial and, of course, everything related to Judea and Samaria is one of them. I have never agreed to use the term “West Bank”. There is no such thing. I am talking about “Judea and Samaria”. “I tell people there is no ‘occupation’ because this land is controlled by a people who have had legal ownership for 3,500 years, since the time of Abraham,” Huckabee added.

Samir Geagea of the Lebanese Forces told Reuters: “The Lebanese resistance must give up its weapons to end the war and save Lebanon from destruction.” He added: “The displacement of Lebanese Shiites to Sunni and Christian areas would cause problems in an economically struggling country.”

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement: “A tunnel has been dug under the village of Qila in southern Lebanon to prepare for an attack on Israel.” Lebanese sources reported that as part of the deal reached between Israel and Lebanon, Israel has agreed to arm the Lebanese army with a third country (apparently France or the United States) but there is no confirmation of this.”

The Houthis Yemenis have very modern weapons in their arsenal, including missiles that “can do extraordinary things,” said US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante. He said what he has seen the Houthis do over the past six months has been “just shocking.” Axios notes that because of the ballistic and cruise missiles they have acquired, the group threatens almost every vessel that passes through the Red Sea, both civilian and military. In a press release, the Houthis said: “This week’s operations were carried out with 29 ballistic and winged missiles and one drone.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Israel has asked Russian troops in Syria for help in preventing Hezbollah from replenishing its stockpile of weapons through smuggling. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed airstrikes in Syria, saying they targeted several buildings and command centers belonging to the Palestinian terror group Islamic Jihad. The army said the attacks were a “significant blow” to the Gaza-based Palestinian terror group and its militants. The Islamic Jihad group launched an offensive on October 7 with Hamas and has also participated in attacks on Israel from Lebanon with Hezbollah. Syrian authorities reported 16 dead and 15 wounded.

Diplomatic incident in Beirut: The head of the Beirut airport security apparatus, Brigadier General Fadi Kfoury, issued an order to subject the Iranian embassy security team, who had come to accompany Mr Ali Larijani, who is visiting Lebanon, to a thorough search.

After the security delegation refused to be searched, claiming that they were diplomats and had immunity, Kfoury ordered all the gates leading to the airport’s VIP lounge to be closed, preventing them from entering and preventing the delegation from leaving.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:30 on November 15.

Since the evening of November 14, an “Israeli” raid has been recorded in the city of Anqoun. And further Israeli air strikes have targeted Jwaya in southern Lebanon and all of Taraya Bazailieh and Rasm al-Hadath in Baalbek

The Lebanese Resistance has shot down, with a surface-to-air missile, an Israeli Hormuz 450 drone in the airspace of the eastern sector in southern Lebanon. On the morning of November 15, they will attack again in the south of Beirut. The Israeli army has ordered the evacuation of residents of the Burj al-Barajneh and Ghobeiri neighborhoods, in the southern suburbs of Beirut. According to an IDF statement: “In the past few hours, the IAF conducted a series of intelligence-based strikes against Hezbollah weapons depots in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut, where Hezbollah has systematically embedded its infrastructure among the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting it as a human shield”.

On November 15, clashes were reported on the axis of the Jbin – Tayr Harfa – Shama triangle between the resistance and the Israeli military trying to advance towards Al-Bayada and Wadi Hamoul, in southern Lebanon. The resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the valleys separating Tayr Harfa and Shama.

The intensity of the clashes between resistance fighters and the IDF on the Aitaroun-Ainata-Bint Jbeil axis decreased after the IDF received hits, especially in the clashes in Ainata. The IDF replaced the armed clashes by intensifying its raids and artillery shelling on the towns surrounding Bint Jbeil, where since dawn today, raids and artillery shelling were recorded on Hanin, Al-Tayri, Kounin and Beit Yahoun, including 15 shells on Ainata and 12 on Al-Tayri.

Hezbollah announced that it targeted a gathering of Israeli forces in the town of Maroun al-Ras, with a large kamikaze drone, and hit the target. Missiles against Markaba. The IDF posted an illustration from Kfarkela, showing the infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah and its Radwan Forces in the heart of a civilian village, which was demolished by Israeli strikes.

Hezbollah announced on the night of November 14, as part of the operation called Khaybar, which has reached its 30th declaration, that it hit the Israeli base “Tel Haim” (belonging to the Military Intelligence Division of the Israeli army), which is located 120 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in the city of Tel Aviv, with a salvo of quality missiles. Hezbollah claims to have also fired at: of Kiryat Shmona with a salvo of rockets.

The office of the Spokesman of the Israeli army confirmed the infiltration of a Hezbollah drone that from Lebanon crashed in the area of Eliakim near Haifa. Explosion also in Caesarea. According to Israeli sources, preliminary investigations indicate that a drone launched by Hezbollah headed towards the house of Yoav Galant in Kibbutz “Amikam” near Zikhron Ya’akov. On the morning of November 15, 3 Israelis were injured after a Hezbollah rocket hit Route 79 in Kryot, northern Haifa. And another attempt to hit the Tira el-Kermel base in southern Haifa

Sirens sound in the Avivim settlement, northern Israel. Hezbollah announces attacks on the Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade command) north of the city of Acre, with a salvo of rockets. Hezbollah hits the settlement of Misgav Am, with a salvo of rockets. Israeli forces gathering at the Yiftah barracks hit, with a salvo of rockets. Dishon settlement hit with a salvo of rockets.

In the last 48 hours, Israeli forces have carried out three raids 3 in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources there were 136 dead and wounded. The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated on November 14 in its daily statistical report that hospitals in the Gaza Strip received 24 deaths and 112 injuries due to these attacks.

The Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades posted images of attacks east of Khan Yunis against the IDF with a salvo of 107 mm rockets. Recorded Artillery shelling and gunfire from military vehicles towards Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

