ISRAELHAMASWAR. Tensions rise between Turkey and Israel, a long-distance exchange between Erdoğan and Netanyahu over Gaza

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office: “Hamas continues to violate the ceasefire and President Trump’s 20-point plan. Their continued and public refusal to disarm is a flagrant violation, and once again today their intentions and violent violations were confirmed by the detonation of an IED that injured an IDF officer. Hamas must be held to the signed agreement, which includes removal from government, demilitarization, and deradicalization. Israel will respond accordingly.”

His words were echoed by Turkish President Erdoğan: “Despite the ceasefire in Gaza since October 11, problems persist in the residential neighborhoods that Israel has reduced to rubble. With the colder weeks and increased rainfall, the burden on the people of Gaza has become even heavier. We are all following with deep sorrow the scenes of tents submerged by heavy rains in Gaza and of infants and children suffering from hypothermia due to the extreme cold.”

And Erdoğan again: “According to the agreement, 600 trucks of humanitarian aid were supposed to enter Gaza every day, but Israel has not kept its promises and is repeatedly obstructing humanitarian aid with baseless excuses.” As Turkey, we will remain silent, we will never forget, and we will never abandon Gaza. Throughout our history, we have always been a safe haven for victims, opening our doors regardless of religion, language, or origin. For example, Jews fleeing the Inquisition or Jewish scientists fleeing Nazi persecution. From the Caucasus, the Balkans, Africa, and Asia, we have always come to the aid of those in need. This was true in the past, it is true today, and it will never change. Everyone should know that, just as in the past, we also fight for peace and calm today. But this does not mean we accept injustice or remain silent in the face of oppression. Never.

And the Turkish president reiterated: “Whether it’s the Eastern Mediterranean, the Aegean, or anywhere else, we do not take what is not rightfully ours, nor do we allow our rights to be violated. We do not allow the rights of Turkish Cypriots to be violated. Agreements can be made, signatures can be signed, and messages can be sent in various ways, but they do not change our policy. Those responsible for the blood of more than 70,000 Palestinians have no moral standing in our eyes; their provocations are nothing but useless noise.”

Meanwhile, the Walla website reports that: “Israeli security assessments indicate that, although Iran is considered the ‘most dangerous’ threat overall, the Lebanese front is considered more susceptible to escalation in the short term.”

Confirming the words published by the Walla website are those of Israeli Defense Minister Katz: “The security establishment is closely monitoring developments in Iran, and of course, I cannot provide further details. But there is no doubt about one principle: what happened before October 7th will never happen again.”

Echoing Minister Katz’s words, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We will not rest on our laurels for a moment. Our enemies are licking their wounds and rearming to strike us again. I am referring to Hamas in Gaza. They openly declare that they have no intention of disarming, contrary to President Trump’s plan, and we will respond accordingly. Hezbollah also has no intention of disarming, and this is also a problem we are addressing. The same goes for the Houthis and, of course, for Iran itself. New threats are emerging. We are not seeking confrontation, but we are open in every direction.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

