ISRAELHAMASWAR. Tensions between Netanyahu and Zamir. Conquering Gaza endangers the lives of prisoners and soldiers. Attacks in Lebanon and Gaza City

Green light for the plan to conquer Gaza, except that it will be called a plan to control Gaza. Yedioth Ahronoth: “The Council of Ministers did not use the term “occupation” and replaced it with “control” for legal reasons. The legal reasons behind the replacement of “occupation” with the term “control” are related to responsibility towards civilian populations.

It goes on to say: “The intention is to occupy Gaza, while the term ‘control” is only for the official definition. Smotrich opposed the plan because it did not include a clause preventing the cessation of fighting even if an agreement on hostages was reached. The Chief of Staff strongly opposed the plan to occupy Gaza, and heated clashes broke out between him and the ministers during the session. The Chief of Staff emphasised during the session that there is no humanitarian solution for the transfer of a million people and that everything would be complicated. The Chief of Staff proposed during the session to remove the goal of returning the hostages from the combat objectives.

Yair Lapid commented: “The decision of the Council of Ministers is a catastrophe that will lead to other catastrophes. Completely contrary to the opinion of the army and security levels, and without any consideration for the erosion and exhaustion suffered by soldiers in combat, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have dragged Netanyahu into a move that will take many months, lead to the killing of hostages and many soldiers, cost Israeli taxpayers tens of billions, and lead to political collapse. This is exactly what Hamas wanted: for Israel to be dragged into the field without a goal and without defining the framework for “the day after”, in a pointless occupation that no one knows where it will lead.

Meanwhile, the streets of Tel Aviv have filled with protesters, and police are removing dozens of demonstrators demanding the return of the kidnapped near Ayalon Street, near Tel Aviv. Following the decision to extend the war to Gaza, the shekel is weakening against the dollar and the euro.

Israel’s Channel 12: “During the Cabinet meeting, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned that the approved plan would endanger the lives of prisoners, stating: ‘I suggest removing the goal of returning prisoners from the battle objectives. ‘He also warned that forces are exhausted, military equipment needs maintenance, and humanitarian and health problems persist.’

The Chief of Staff decides to convene a meeting with military commanders to discuss the next steps following the decision to take control of Gaza City. The Walla website, citing military officials, reports: ‘Taking control of Gaza City could turn into a danger and a tactical trap for a large number of soldiers.’



According to Haaretz, ‘The disagreement between Netanyahu and the Chief of Staff over the continuation of the war in Gaza is more serious than the media has recently reported.’ ‘The Chief of Staff considers the occupation of Gaza a tragedy, and his dismissal has become a viable option.’

Among the decisions of the Israeli Cabinet: ‘The evacuation of civilians from Gaza must be completed by 7 October.’ ‘Hamas militants will be besieged in Gaza City.’

According to Israel’s Channel 12, “Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is considering taking a decisive step: a unilateral declaration to transform the Palestinian Authority into a state. Abbas is currently holding consultations on this measure, and the announcement is expected to coincide with the convening of the United Nations General Assembly in September. According to the plan, the declaration will not be accompanied by further political or legal measures, but will simply be a unilateral announcement. Its main objective is to change the status of the Palestinian Authority from an administrative entity operating under the Oslo Accords to an independent political entity, without requiring Israel’s approval or negotiations with it. A final decision has not yet been made, but it appears that the declaration will also include the definition of the borders of the state claimed by the Palestinian Authority.

The PA: ‘Mediators from Qatar and Egypt are working on a new plan for an agreement, under which all hostages will be released immediately in exchange for an end to the war and the withdrawal of the Israeli Defence Forces from the Gaza Strip.’

Hamas: ‘We are ready to take all necessary steps to pave the way for an agreement, including the release of all prisoners in exchange for an end to the war.’

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp: ‘We have informed the Israeli ambassador that we will support the suspension of the trade agreement between the EU and Israel.’ Veldkamp added that, despite this, the Netherlands continues to refuse to recognise a Palestinian state.

For the United States, the creation of a Palestinian state would encourage Hamas: ‘The creation of a Palestinian state is not a realistic issue, as it is not possible to determine its borders or who will govern it, and there cannot be a state or even an autonomous region without determining who will govern it. Hamas feels encouraged by messages of recognition of the Palestinian state.’ Rubio: Agrees with Netanyahu that recognition of a Palestinian state would reward Hamas. ‘Negotiations with Hamas failed the day the French president made the unilateral decision to recognise the Palestinian state.’ Rubio on EWTN Network: ‘Hamas wants to expel all Jews from the Middle East, and that is its goal.’ ‘The reason for Hamas’ existence is its desire to destroy Israel.’

The United Nations and Great Britain have spoken out against the Israeli government’s decision to conquer Gaza. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, ‘The Israeli government’s decision to intensify its attack on Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately.’ ‘The Israeli government’s decision to intensify its attack on Gaza is wrong.’ ‘Israel’s action against Gaza City will not help to end the conflict or secure the release of prisoners, but will only lead to further bloodshed.’ UN: ‘We call for an immediate end to Israel’s plan for Gaza.’ The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: ‘Israel’s decision on Gaza violates the International Court of Justice ruling requiring an end to the occupation.’ The Israeli government’s plan for complete military control of the Gaza Strip must be stopped immediately.

And now a look at the military scenarios opened by Israel, updated at 3 p.m. on 8 August. In Yemen: Large demonstrations in the governorates of Saada, Raymah and Marib in support of Yemen’s position in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance, with the slogan ‘Stand firm with Gaza and our utmost readiness to face all the conspiracies of the enemies.’

Lebanon risks exploding again after the government’s decision to disarm Hezbollah. Demonstrations have been reported throughout southern Lebanon, including in Hermel, Ali al-Nahri Riyak, Baalbek, Labweh, the southern suburbs, Nabatieh and Haret Saida.

In just 30 hours, 10 people were killed as a result of Israeli air strikes on various regions of Lebanon. At least two of them were Palestinian commanders of Hezbollah. Israeli aircraft over the Bekaa region of Lebanon. An Israeli attack in the Al-Masna area has so far caused three casualties. This is the second such attack in the north. According to the Ministry of Health: 5 dead and 10 wounded in the preliminary toll of the Israeli attack on the Masnaa road. On the morning of 8 August: Israeli air strike against a Rapid vehicle on the Zahrani motorway near Phoenicia University. An Israeli drone attack on a road in the town of Ansariyeh, in southern Lebanon.

A network of tunnels and a Hezbollah weapons depot were reportedly discovered near the Israeli border by French UNIFIL forces as part of Operation Kemmel 2, supported by the Lebanese Armed Forces. Over 200 soldiers were involved in clearing the facility, a significant step in Beirut’s campaign to disarm Hezbollah and establish full control over southern Lebanon.

In Gaza, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plan for the complete occupation of Gaza. The Israeli Defence Forces have begun moving soldiers and equipment to the Gaza border as part of the plan for the complete occupation of Gaza. Military activity at the border indicates that a major military operation is imminent.

A one-kilometre-long Hamas tunnel was destroyed by IDF engineers during recent operations in the Daraj and Tuffah neighbourhoods of Gaza City. The tunnel was discovered by members of the 401st Armoured Brigade and the elite Yahalom engineering unit. The IDF says soldiers also found rocket launchers in a cemetery in the area.

The Israeli army is threatening to evacuate the Tuffah and Derek neighbourhoods in eastern Gaza City. At least one person has been reported dead. An Israeli attack hits a residential building behind Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City. Another Israeli raid near the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq mosque, north of the Al-Sabra neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. The Al-Quds Brigades: “This morning we bombed Israeli soldiers around Jabal al-Sourani, east of the Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City”, with regular mortar rounds.

An Al Mayadeen correspondent reports: ‘Victims of IDF gunfire among civilians waiting for aid near the “Netzarim” axis in the central Gaza Strip.’ Three people were killed and several wounded.

Hundreds of armed security officers are now deployed on site to prepare to receive a large number of commercial trucks that will arrive shortly. The trucks are being prepared at the Kesoufim crossing east of Deir al-Balah via the Kesuyfim crossing east of Deir al-Balah.

In southern Gaza, artillery shelling is reported in the Mawasi area of Rafah, near the Bardawil area, west of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Casualties have been reported from Israeli army fire near the town of Asda’a, northwest of the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: “We are working to restore the evacuated settlements in the northern West Bank. What we are doing at this time is simply erasing the Palestinian state, first practically, and then officially. We will withdraw the idea of a Palestinian state from circulation as part of the lessons of 7 October and establish facts on the ground.” Settlers stormed the Tahouna area east of the city of Anabta, east of Tulkarem.

