ISRAELHAMASWAR. Tensions between Israel and Iran are rekindling. Tehran is testing missiles in five areas. The second part of the Gaza agreement is a difficult start.

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said in a statement to the press regarding the handling of the Gaza issue and the Middle East: “I believe our American friends understand that the only regional power capable of ensuring peace and stability in the region after the US withdrawal from the Middle East is Turkey.”

In response, US President Donald Trump initiated a Senate vote to lift CAATSA sanctions against Turkey. This process is said to be completed in January, or at least after Christmas. If that happens, Turkey will be able to purchase American weapons without restrictions.

According to Reuters, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met with a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Haya in Istanbul, while Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan commented to reporters on his negotiations on the Gaza peace plan in Miami: “The discussions held and the agreements reached inspire hope. Since the first phase (of the Gaza plan) has already been completed, the parameters for the transition to the second phase are now being discussed. Israeli violations of the ceasefire are making the process incredibly difficult. All parties agree on this. Preliminary work for the reconstruction of Gaza is underway. They have been presented. We have held preliminary discussions on this issue. Gaza must be governed by its residents. Its territory must not be divided under any circumstances. Everything done in Gaza must be done for the Palestinians themselves. We have discussed the possibility of transferring the governance of Gaza to a committee of experts. Discussions are underway on the Peace Council and related work. Parallel discussions are underway on how this will be implemented. We have had the opportunity.” to share our views and discuss them with others. This was the most important high-level meeting since Sharm el-Sheikh. The issue of humanitarian aid is very important. Our president also takes it very seriously. Winter is approaching.”

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis was in Tel Aviv as well as Ramallah, where he met with Mahmoud Abbas. Greek government sources stated: “Greece, as a conscientious partner of the countries in the region, is ready to contribute to the peace plan for Gaza both through humanitarian aid and by participating in reconstruction efforts; it is also considering joining the International Stabilization Force.”

According to Israeli sources, Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to urge President Trump to support Israel in launching a war against Iran, arguing that this is “in America’s best interests.”

IDF Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir warned that the army will strike Israel’s enemies “wherever necessary, both on near and far fronts.” Some Palestinian commentators interpreted the phrase as referring to a new attack on Iran. Zamir said: “At the heart of the longest and most complex war in Israel’s history is the campaign against Iran. Iran financed and armed the stranglehold on Israel and was behind the plans for its destruction,” he said during the ceremony handing over command of the Planning Directorate.

In his speech, Zamir also launched a veiled attack on Defense Minister Israel Katz, who is delaying high-level military appointments, including plans to promote the outgoing head of the Planning Directorate, Vice Admiral Eyal Harel, to the post of Navy Commander. “Eyal, you are arriving mature and ready to command and lead the Navy in the coming years, as I hope you will finally be confirmed in the near future,” Zamir emphasized.

Senior Israeli officials have stated that the Iranians are actively working to restore some systems severely damaged during the Twelve-Day War about six months ago. The work is primarily focused on ballistic missiles and anti-aircraft systems, which were severely damaged. However, sources note that Israeli estimates are significantly lower than those reported by foreign media. Israel is closely monitoring developments in Iran, along with the Americans.

According to Channel 12, another escalation between Israel and Iran is only a matter of time, nothing more.

On December 22, Iran confirmed missile tests conducted in several locations across the country, with five areas involved. The missile tests were carried out from missile bases bombed by Israel, and according to Israeli commentators, “they send a message to Israel.”

According to the US Senator Lindsey Graham told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “My impression is that Hamas is not disarming, but rearming. My impression is that they are trying to consolidate their rule in Gaza, not give it up. And my impression is also that Hezbollah is trying to develop new weapons. This is an unacceptable outcome.” Netanyahu responded: “You’re right.” Graham made a brief 24-hour visit to Israel, meeting with the Prime Minister, Defense Minister Katz, the Chief of Operations, and other senior officials.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on December 22. Over the weekend, two US strikes were carried out in Syria, one in Al Hassakah conducted by US and Iraqi forces against ISIS: airstrikes by the US Air Force and coalition forces against targets linked to ISIS and the second near Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, in northern Syria, also supported by Jordanian forces. On Friday, December 19, a US M142 High Mobility Artillery Missile System (HIMARS) is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at a base in the Middle East as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, conducted as part of retaliatory strikes against ISIS in Syria during a nighttime operation. American A-10C Thunderbolt II attack aircraft from the 74th Fighter Squadron (Flying Tigers) prepared to take off from an air base in the Middle East to strike ISIS positions in Syria as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike.

Over the weekend, Israel launched several attacks in Lebanon: an attack on an inhabited house in the city of Blida with two suicide drones. The Lebanese army subsequently entered the house, which was attacked by the Israelis. On December 20, an Israeli drone strike occurred near Adhseet Al-Qusayr.

The Lebanese army and the United Nations inspected the house in Blida. No weapons, equipment, tunnels, or people were found.

An attack on a motorcycle and a car in the city of Yatar killed one person. The IDF released a statement claiming it targeted Hezbollah members. An Israeli targeted attack on a car in the Qnaitra-Erky area of ​​Sidon province, in the northernmost part of southern Lebanon.

An Israeli spy device was discovered in Lebanon. It was a camouflaged Israeli spy device equipped with a camera, later destroyed in southern Lebanon. The device was found in the Yaron area, part of the Bint Jbeil district. The Lebanese army, in a statement, urged citizens to avoid touching suspicious objects and to report any suspected cases to the nearest military center.

Three deaths were confirmed on the Quneitra road in the Sidon district following an Israeli attack. An Israeli drone was observed over the areas of al-Majdal, Mahrouneh, and al-Shahabiyyah. A second Israeli drone was monitored flying over al-Ghandouriyah, al-Tawari, and al-Jawar.

In the West Bank, settlers are establishing a new settlement east of the city of Hebron.

IDF artillery shelled the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Protests by Haredi groups erupted near Bnei Brak against military recruitment, with roads blocked to traffic.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

