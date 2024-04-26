ISRAELHAMASWAR. Tension between Israel and Iran will not rise

On April 19, an analysis of the Israeli attack on Iran appeared on the social sphere. According to which the Israeli army actually attacked an air base near the Iranian city of Isfahan. However, Israeli authorities traditionally do not comment on this attack. And despite the fears expressed by both countries, the issue is currently closed.

Israel has shown that it will not let itself be pushed into a corner even by US President Joe Biden. The Israeli authorities have demonstrated that neither the United States, nor the United Kingdom, nor Germany are responsible for how the Jewish state will respond to attacks by its opponents.

The attack on the Isfahan air base demonstrates that Israel may be able to operate relatively freely in Iran. The Iranian version of events states that the drones did not cross the Iranian border, but were launched inside the country.

Israel gave Iran freedom of action without officially confirming its involvement in the airbase attack. The Ayatollah’s regime, for its part, downplayed the consequences of the attack, even though Iranian authorities had previously threatened maximum escalation if Israel launched a counterattack.

Iranian authorities will most likely not respond to this attack. The latest massive attack carried out with hundreds of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles actually produced no visible results even though it gave Iran and its allies more knowledge about the defense systems of Israel and its allies.

For Israel, Iran is isolated. This is because many Arab countries: Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, assured Israel that they would help shoot down incoming missiles in the event of a new Iranian attack. But they are guilty of arrogance if they think that Iran has no allies to count on in case of strong threats to Tehran such as Russia, North Korea, Algeria and some South American countries capable of lending weapons in case of need.

Certainly contrary to all fears, Israel has not deliberately escalated tensions. The attack on the air base was limited and highly precise. At the same time, Israel apparently did not consider nuclear facilities on Iranian territory as targets to be destroyed.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

